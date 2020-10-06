Live TV
Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:33 a.m. ET, October 6, 2020
5 Posts
1 hr 5 min ago

Trump falsely claims coronavirus is "in most populations far less lethal" than the flu

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Downplaying the threat of the virus he’s currently fighting, President Trump compared Covid-19 to the flu, again, tweeting that “many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu,” and falsely claiming coronavirus is “in most populations far less lethal!!!” 

“Are we going to close down our Country?,” Trump asked in a tweet Tuesday morning. “No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!” 

More than 210,000 Americans have died of the Covid in 10 months. It is more deadly than the flu. The President just spent three nights in the hospital after testing positive for it. On Feb. 7, Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that coronavirus was "more deadly than even your strenuous flus."

"This is deadly stuff," Trump told Woodward.

Here's Trump's full tweet this morning:

55 min ago

CNN Poll: Biden expands lead over Trump after President's Covid-19 diagnosis and contentious debate

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

Joe Biden's advantage over President Trump has expanded and the former vice president now holds his widest lead of the cycle with less than a month remaining before Election Day, according to a new nationwide CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

Among likely voters, 57% say they back Biden and 41% Trump in the poll that was conducted entirely after the first debate and mostly after the President's coronavirus infection was made public.

Regardless of Biden's national lead, the race for the White House will ultimately come down to a handful of swing states that will drive the outcome in the Electoral College.

The former vice president leads in several of those critical battlegrounds, but by more narrow margins than his national advantage. A poll is not a prediction of how the election will ultimately turn out but instead is a snapshot of the race as it currently stands.

Likely voters broadly prefer Biden over Trump on a number of issues that voters consider critically important in the race, including the coronavirus outbreak (59% prefer Biden, 38% Trump), health care (59% to 39%), racial inequality in America (62% to 36%), nominations to the Supreme Court (57% to 41%) and crime and safety (55% to 43%). The two are about even over who would better handle the economy (50% say Biden, 48% Trump), similar to where they have been among registered voters in recent polling.

Biden's favorability ratings have also improved, with 52% of Americans now saying they have a positive impression of the former vice president, compared with 39% who have a positive view of Trump.

Likely voters are more apt to consider Biden the candidate who would unite the country (61% Biden to 33% Trump), who is honest and trustworthy (58% Biden to 33% Trump), who cares about people like you (58% Biden to 38% Trump), who has a clear plan to solve the nation's problems (55% to 39%) and who would keep Americans safe from harm (55% to 43%).

See the full findings of the poll here.

View more 2020 presidential election polling here

﻿

45 min ago

White House declines offers from CDC to help with contact tracing

By CNN's Nick Valencia

U.S. Marine One, with President Donald Trump onboard, prepares to land on the South Lawn of the White House on October 5.
U.S. Marine One, with President Donald Trump onboard, prepares to land on the South Lawn of the White House on October 5. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House has declined offers from the Centers for Disease Control to help investigate the outbreak surrounding President Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, according to a federal health official.

The offer by the CDC to engage with such efforts as running contact tracing occurred  almost immediately after the president made public he had contracted coronavirus. Despite the concerns expressed by those at the CDC, including Dr. Robert Redfield, officials at the White House turned down the CDC’s offer to help, the official said. 

The offer was repeated in a phone call on Monday, according to the source.

But White House has shown little indication it is conducting a comprehensive effort to properly trace contacts from those exposed at events like the Supreme Court nomination ceremony where almost no masks were worn and there was no social distancing both at the outdoor event and an indoor reception.

Some attendees said they have had no outreach and others have said even when notified they were not asked the slate of questions typically used to document who else may have been exposed through contact.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said positive cases are taken seriously.

“The White House has plans and procedures in place that incorporate current CDC guidelines and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure and has established a robust contact tracing program led by the White House Medical Unit with CDC integration,” Deere said in a statement.

A WH official says a CDC epidemiologist has been detailed to the White House since March and is assisting.  

The DC government, where many of the attendees reside, has gotten no response from the White House despite multiple efforts by political and health officials to get information. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday there had been no “substantial contact.”

Mayor Bowser spokesperson Susana Castillo says there have been “multiple attempts” since Friday to contact the WH at both the political and public health levels.

This past weekend, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House would not be providing public information about how many staffers on the White House campus become sick, citing privacy concerns.

McEnany herself publicly announced yesterday she was infected. Two of her aides have also tested positive.

1 hr 22 min ago

US Supreme Court allows South Carolina vote-by-mail restriction to move forward

From CNN's Ariane De Vogue

The Supreme Court on Monday granted a request from the South Carolina Republican party and election officials to reinstate the state’s witness signature requirement on absentee ballots pending appeal.

The court’s order is a loss for the Democratic National Committee.

The court said, however, that any ballots cast before the court acted, and received within two days of the order can not be rejected for failing to comply with the witness requirement.  

1 hr 22 min ago

Biden campaign launches new positive ads following decision to pull all negative advertising 

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on Tuesday is unveiling two new positive ads focused on health care and the candidate's leadership style following a decision to pull all its negative advertising Friday after President Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis. 

The ads, first viewed by CNN, both underscore the campaign's strategy to zero in on health care and the coronavirus pandemic as Election Day draws near. 

One spot, “Gets It Done,” emphasizes the message the campaign has projected that Biden will heed the advice of experts on national matters, including on the pandemic and the economy.

“When Joe Biden wants an update on the virus, he calls on the nation's top health experts,” a narrator begins. “When writing his health care plan, Joe Biden worked with both doctors and patients to make health care affordable by lowering premiums, reducing drug costs and protecting people with pre-existing conditions.” 

The second ad, “No Matter What,” exclusively focuses on health care, arguing that Biden’s plan will make coverage accessible to all Americans. “He’ll pay for it by getting rid of Donald Trump's tax cuts for the super-rich because Joe knows our economy's strength doesn't come from the top — it comes from working families,” says a narrator. 

According to an aide, the campaign’s decision to pull the negative ads was made before the White House announced Friday evening that Trump would be going to Walter Reed medical center for a few days. The president left the hospital and returned to the White House Monday evening, but the Biden campaign has yet to say when they will put those more critical ads back on the airwaves. 

Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Sunday that the campaign will “adjust as we go.” 

“Joe Biden is somebody who believes first and foremost in civility,” Bedingfield told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on This Week. “We'll adjust that as we go and I think, either way, Joe Biden's going to continue making the argument about leadership, about experience, and about his ability to bring this country together.”  

In response to the Biden campaign's decision to pull the negative ads, spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CNN the Trump campaign would not make a similar move. 

The new ads, part of the campaign’s $280 million paid media investment through the fall, will play in the 15 battleground states where the campaign has previously bought airtime, including in several expanded media markets in states like Georgia, Virginia, Ohio and Texas. They will also air nationally on cable. 