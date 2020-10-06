Live TV
Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

Coronavirus pandemic

The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:39 p.m. ET, October 6, 2020
1 hr 48 min ago

Trump tweets: "FEELING GREAT!" and "looking forward to the debate"

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Trump tweeted that he is “FEELING GREAT!” on Tuesday morning. He also said he’s “looking forward to the debate” in Miami, adding, “It will be great!”

The campaign had previously said that Trump was still planning on participating, despite his coronavirus diagnosis. Trump's second presidential debate with Joe Biden is set for Oct. 15.

1 hr 50 min ago

GOP Senator Ron Johnson tweets health update: "clear lungs and blood tests normal"

From CNN's Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Clare Foran

Senator Ron Johnson's office released an update on his health on Tuesday, saying he is feeling fine and that his doctor's appointment yesterday showed "clear lungs and blood tests normal."

Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who recently tested positive for Covid-19, said on Monday that he will do everything he can to vote for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, even if he has to wear a "moon suit" to do it.

Two other Republican senators in addition to Johnson tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.

See Johnson's tweet:

1 hr 31 min ago

Trump address to the nation being seriously considered, senior campaign official says 

From CNN's Jim Acosta, Kevin Liptak and Maeve Reston

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
An address from President Trump to the nation is under serious consideration, a senior campaign official tells CNN. It's unclear when he would do it. 

There are lingering health concerns given his apparent trouble breathing last night, the official and a separate source close to the White House said.

Trump departed Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, telling his followers the virus that dangerously deprived him of oxygen and hospitalized him for 72 hours was nothing to fear before posing for a mask-less photo-op on the White House balcony.

2 hr 11 min ago

Campaign official: If it were up to Trump, "I don't know that he would have ever gotten off the trail"

The Trump campaign’s national press secretary Hogan Gidley told FOX News Tuesday morning that if it were up the President, he would already be back on the campaign trail.  

“We are looking forward to him getting back on the trail when the doctors say it’s physically feasible for him to do so but he’s ready now, and if he had his druthers, ah, I don’t know that he would have ever gotten off the trail,” Gidley said. 

Gidley lauded the President for his transparency during his battle with Covid-19. 

“The President himself in the videos he released being very transparent, letting the American people into his hospital room in essence, even talked about the fact he has learned so much about this virus having now gone through it,” Gidley said. “He literally stared down coronavirus, it looks like he’s on the back end of it.” 

When asked about Trump’s mask-less appearance on the White House balcony Monday night and what message that sends to the American people, Gidley said the President was alone on the balcony and then pointed out that former vice president Joe Biden was also mask-free Monday night during his town hall event. 

Remember: Biden does not have an active case of Covid-19. 

“Joe Biden is sitting there without a mask next to Lester Holt without a mask,” Gidley said. 

When asked about CNN’s most recent poll, showing Biden with a massive lead over Trump, Gidley questioned CNN’s credibility and then said the Trump has “great numbers via our internal polls, enough to win and retain the White House.”  

Gidley also addressed Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien’s positive diagnoses by saying while he wouldn’t get into specifics about him, they have spoken by phone and he “seems really good” and is “full steam ahead.” 

 

1 hr 42 min ago

Pompeo says he spoke to Trump for 90 minutes on Monday: "He seemed to be doing great"

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Japanese broadcaster NHK Tuesday that he had spoken to President Trump the day before and “he seemed to be doing great.”

“I spoke to the President yesterday for about an hour and a half,” Pompeo said.

Asked why he needed to go forward with his trip to Tokyo despite the Trump’s health concerns, Pompeo said he wanted to congratulate the new prime minister and also needed to attend a meeting of the Quad – the US, Japan, Australia and India – to discuss Chinese threats to the region.

 “I’ve had this scheduled for a long time,” he said. “And it was important that we all get together and it was very kind of Japan to host us.”

“I am confident that we will come out of here with important practical outcomes from this gathering of these four countries that will lead to a more prosperous world and a more prosperous region as well. Yes, it’s urgent; time is of the essence. The world sat on the threat from China for an awfully long time, and it is time that we get after this in a serious way,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo returns to the United States on Tuesday. He was originally slated to travel to South Korea and Mongolia on this trip but curtailed it after the President’s hospitalization.

2 hr 26 min ago

How Trump's return and Covid-19 diagnosis has impacted the White House

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny, 

President Trump may be eagerly seeking a return to normal after three nights in the hospital. But the White House he arrived home to Monday with dramatic and reckless flourish has changed drastically since he was airlifted off the South Lawn at the end of last week.

Instead of a bustling hive of pre-election activity, the West Wing has become a breeding ground for viral contagion. At least 11 of the President's aides or allies have either contracted the virus or — in the case of his daughter Ivanka — are working from home. Entire suites of offices sit vacant as Trump's aides work to isolate him in the residence and out of the West Wing.

A new aura of mistrust was settling in as several aides raised questions about whether they had been recklessly put in harm's way over the past week. Accusations of mismanagement — directed mainly at White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — have flown amid one of the gravest presidential crises in a generation. An absence of robust contact tracing efforts caused ripples of concern as testing and mask-wearing norms were being second-guessed.

None of that anxiety was allayed when Trump arrived back to the White House Monday. His first act after striding up the South Portico steps was to rip off his mask and stuff it into his pocket — even though he remains infected with coronavirus and could potentially infect those nearby. He was then seen going back out onto the balcony and re-entering so a camera crew could shoot his entrance.

"We're going back. We're going back to work. We're gonna be out front," Trump said in a video-taped upon his return. "As your leader I had to do that. I knew there's danger to it, but I had to do it."

Though four hours earlier his doctors conceded he was not yet "out of the woods" in his fight against Covid-19, Trump framed the disease as in the past: "Now I'm better and maybe I'm immune? I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives."

In the White House residence where he was speaking without a mask, an already slimmed-down staff has been reduced even further after the President and first lady both came down with coronavirus. At least one staffer — who is military personnel directly assigned to support the President in the Oval and residence -- tested positive over the weekend, according to a person familiar with the matter.

As Trump returned home, a supply of medical gowns, goggles and respirator masks had been secured for use by his health and security teams — and potentially residence staffers — should they need to come into close proximity to the President.

In the hours after he arrived, a White House employee was seen sanitizing the press briefing room wearing a full white suit with a hood, gloves and protective eyewear.

Read the full story here.

3 hr 7 min ago

Five former CDC directors answer your Covid-19 questions

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

Five former CDC directors will join Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta for a special coronavirus town hall event this weekend. Leave your questions for them below.

3 hr 7 min ago

More people have died from Covid-19 than in the past 5 flu seasons combined

Earlier this morning, President Trump falsely claimed in a tweet that coronavirus is “in most populations far less lethal" than the flu.

More people in the United States have died already from coronavirus than those who died from influenza during the past five flu seasons combined.

Here's a look at the numbers: The first person known to have died from coronavirus in the United States died on Feb. 29, according to Johns Hopkins University. Seven months later, more than 210,000 Americans are dead. Remember, the “typical” flu season runs about 7 months, from October to April.

According to CDC estimates, this is how many Americans have died from the flu in recent seasons:

  • 2019-2020: 22,000 (preliminary)
  • 2018-2019: 34,000 (preliminary)
  • 2017-2018: 61,000 (preliminary)
  • 2016-2017: 38,000
  • 2015-2016: 23,000
  • 2014-2015: 51,000
  • 2013-2014: 38,000
  • 2012-2013: 43,000
  • 2011-2012: 12,000
  • 2010-2011: 37,000

About 178,000 people died in the five flu seasons running from 2015 until 2020, while more than 210,000 people died of coronavirus this year.

3 hr 7 min ago

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis says he's "on the path" to being in the Capitol for Barrett hearings

From CNN's Ali Main

Sen. Thom Tillis asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Thom Tillis asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis joined "Fox and Friends" Tuesday morning for his first television interview after being diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday.

The North Carolina senator said he feels "great" and is "symptom-free," after having "minor" symptoms on Saturday morning and that his vital signs are "above average."

President Trump called Tillis last night to check in, the senator said, adding "I'm glad to see he's doing well too. We're ready to get back to work."

Asked about Sen. Ron Johnson's comment that he would go to the Capitol in a "moon suit" to vote for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court if he had to, Tillis said he thinks he would do the same as his fellow covid-positive Republican.

Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, went on to say he's "on the path to being cleared" to be back in the Capitol in time for the hearings on October 12, after originally being asymptomatic and taking positive tests on Friday and Saturday. He predicted his participation in the hearings would probably be a "combination" of in-person and virtual.

"I'm following the doctor's guidance on self- quarantine, but as it's progressing my guess is I will join virtually for the first day or two and then I should be cleared for the vote later in the week," he said.

Tillis also addressed the recent reports that his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham sent romantic text messages to a woman who is not his wife.

"I think Cal owes the people of North Carolina a full explanation. At the debate stage last week, Cal said it's about integrity and I agree," Tillis said.