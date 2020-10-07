White House chief of staff says Trump wanted to go to the Oval Office yesterday
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that Trump is “doing real well” and said he was briefed by Dr. Sean Conley last night and would be briefed again this morning. During the gaggle, he confirmed reports that Trump “wanted to go to the Oval yesterday.”
Asked if Trump would go today, he said Trump’s “schedule right now is fluid, we’re looking at his prognosis.”
“If he decides to go to the Oval, we’ve got safety protocols there,” he said, including personal protective equipment and ventilation.
Meadows himself continues to test negative as recently as this morning, but conceded, “At the same time we know this virus has a way of reaching out and getting people when they least expect it.”
On Stephen Miller’s positive diagnosis, Meadows said the White House “kind of had anticipated that,” noting that Miller had been working from home, so “the good news is the contact tracing for him was really zero.”
As he walked away from reporters, Meadows was asked when Trump last tested negative but did not provide a clear answer, saying he’s already answered that question.
Watch:
3 hr 54 min ago
Top US military personnel remain in quarantine due to Covid-19 exposure
From CNN's Barbara Starr
America's top military personnel are continuing to work from home Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” after being exposed to Covid-19. They all remain negative so far but testing ‘is ongoing” a defense official tells CNN.
There is a growing sense they could remain in quarantine through early next week.
As President Donald Trump's top military adviser, Milley maintains a full classified communications suite in his house.
The Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, Charles Brown, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and the Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond, also are all working from home, according to several officials.
Additional officials who were also working from alternate locations or from home include:
Gen. John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard
Gen. Paul Nakasone, US Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency
Gen. Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of US Marine Corps
3 hr 43 min ago
There shouldn't be a second debate if Trump still has Covid-19, Biden says
From CNN's Keith Allen and Devan Cole
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that the second presidential debate should not be held if President Donald Trump is still infected with coronavirus, but that he would base his participation in the debate upon recommendations from medical experts.
"Well, I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden told reporters in Maryland. "I think we're gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem."
He continued: "And so I'll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic, and what the docs say is the right thing to do — if and when he shows up for debate."
The former vice president also said he looks forward to the debate, which is set to take place next Thursday in Miami.
"I'm looking forward to being able to debate him. But I just hope all the protocols are followed, what's necessary at the time," he said.
The President tested positive last Thursday, but it's unclear when he may have contracted the virus as officials — including his physician Dr. Sean Conley — have repeatedly refused to disclose when he last tested negative.
White House is prepared for Trump to return to Oval Office
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump’s aides were successful in keeping him out of the West Wing on Tuesday, but there are few who believe he’ll willingly confine himself to the residence for much longer.
Already, preparations have been made for his eventual return to the Oval Office, including positioning a so-called “Isolation Cart” stocked with yellow medical gowns, respirator masks and plastic goggles required for visitors just outside the office doors near where Trump’s assistants sit.
Trump made phone calls and spoke with aides mostly from his third floor residence on Tuesday, but did tape a video from downstairs where offices were set up for him next to the medical suite.
Any aide who comes near Trump is required to don the protective garb, according to a person familiar with the matter. It has given the White House residence the feeling of a sci-fi movie, one person said, as aides, staff and Secret Service personnel who need to come near Trump suit up to protect themselves.
He could make his way back to the West Wing as early as Wednesday if he has his way. He has raised the possibility of working from the Oval Office instead of the rooms that have been arranged for him on the lower level of the executive mansion, saying he feels ready to go back.
All except Trump’s senior-most aides are mostly in the dark about his health status beyond what his doctor released publicly. While he seemed short of breath at times on Monday night, people said he seemed somewhat better on Tuesday, though few actually saw him in person.
It also wasn’t clear what drugs the president continues to take. He was due to receive his final does of remdesivir on Tuesday night at the White House but it wasn’t known if he remains on a steroid, which some inside the building have openly speculated could be altering his mood.
18 min ago
Quarantined at home, Ivanka brings in cash for the Trump campaign
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Quarantined at home this week, the President’s adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump is making use of her time, participating in two lucrative fundraisers Tuesday.
She headlined two virtual fundraisers, raising $10 million for the campaign, bringing her 2020 fundraising total to $25 million over six events, a Trump political aide said.
“Ivanka remains the second most requested surrogate and fundraiser after the President,” the aide said.
Trump, who traveled multiple times in recent weeks as a campaign surrogate, was potentially exposed to one of the three White House journalists who later tested positive during a trip to North Carolina. Trump did not wear a mask during a socially distanced conversation with Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp, but did wear a mask when she visited a local restaurant. She was also present for the presidential debate in Cleveland and traveled with the President on Air Force One.
“Out of an abundance of caution, she intends to work from home this week and her robust schedule will be conducted in a virtual capacity,” White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley told CNN's Kate Bennett Monday.
Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative for Covid-19 Monday morning, Hurley said.
CORRECTION: This post has been updated to reflect that Ivanka Trump wore a mask when she was unable to social distance.
4 hr 39 min ago
Donald Trump, Jr. says his dad is "doing great"
From CNN's Betsy Klein, Nicky Robertson and Ali Main
Donald Trump, Jr. provided a brief update on his father’s health on Fox and Friends this morning, saying he's doing “great” and that he had “never even seen him sick.”
He dismissed a report in Vanity Fair that he and his siblings tried to get their father to slow down, calling it a “hit piece," swearing “on a stack of Bibles that it never happened.”
“He is doing great. It was sort of amazing, even speaking to him on Friday or over the weekend. Literally he was rushing to get me off the phone because he had calls he had to make and work he had to do for the American people. I mean, you know, it's sort of amazing. Some things never change. He has always been that way for his entire life,” Trump said.
He continued, “I have never even seen him sick. I don't think I have ever seen him have the flu or anything like that. I knew he was going to get through. This more importantly while he was getting through it he was still fighting for the American people which is pretty awesome to see.”
Asked about stimulus negotiations, Trump claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has “substance issues” after she said steroids could be influencing the President.
4 hr 44 min ago
Trump signals he is itching for a return to the campaign trail
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Awaking at home Tuesday after a weekend spent in hospital, President Trump offered no indication his serious bout with coronavirus had changed his perceptions of a disease that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.
With the West Wing largely vacant because staffers keep testing positive, Trump was isolating in the White House residence, where temporary office facilities have been stood up adjacent to the building's basement medical suite.
Just as he did inside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump has focused intently on the presidential campaign, which culminates less than a month. He received bad news on Tuesday when a CNN poll conducted by SSRS showed him trailing rival Joe Biden by 16 points, the widest margin of the race so far.
"Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls," Trump wrote afterward.
It remains unclear what Trump's return to the trail might look like: the lingering effects of Covid can leave patients exhausted for months and it wasn't clear what appetite remains for large mask-less rallies after Trump and his inner-circle all contracted the virus.
Doctors were continuing to monitor Trump's vital signs and he was expected to receive an intravenous dose of the antiviral remdesivir on Tuesday evening. His physicians had revealed over the weekend that Trump's oxygen levels dropped worrying low and that he had required supplemental oxygen.
The President met with a "team of physicians" at the residence on Tuesday morning after a "restful first night at home," a statement from his physician Dr. Sean Conley read. "Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%."
"Overall he continues to do extremely well," Conley added. "I will provide updates as we know more."
Unlike the previous three days, were no briefings scheduled from Conley on Tuesday. He has repeatedly refused to answer questions about when Trump last tested negative, how high his fever became or the results of his lung scan, which he would only say were "expected."