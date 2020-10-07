Trump feels "great!" and is "symptom-free," his doctor says

CNN

While President Trump has been downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, Julia Jimenez, a health care worker who has been treating coronavirus patients since the pandemic began, has been strained at work and at home.

The coronavirus has affected 17 members of her family.

“I [looked] at my patients every day, like I would hate it if that was my family member, and now it is.”

Meanwhile, Jimenez said she has been living in hotels since March and isolating from her parents and her son to reduce their risk of exposure to the virus.

“I don’t sleep very well. I’m very, very stressed,” she told CNN’s Miguel Marquez.

The President’s message to Americans about the pandemic only adds to it.

“I think we’re in big trouble and that it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “I think our country is in bad shape right now and they're getting really bad advice.”

With the President testing positive for the virus, she hopes that he will change his message.

“I hope that he'll change his message to people, saying they really do need to take it seriously and not make so many jokes about not wearing the mask. Like, now you see firsthand how serious it is," she said.

