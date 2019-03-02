Last year's CPAC represented the GOP's full embrace of President Trump.

Trump had gone off-script, discarding prepared remarks he deemed "sort of boring," and touted the success of his administration's first year.

He also addressed other issues like immigration -- at the time, senators had spent months trying to negotiate a compromise for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, multiple deals had failed to pass, and tempers were fraying. At the CPAC speech, Trump lit into Democrats as "totally unresponsive" and "really crazed."

Trump had also called for teachers to be armed in schools in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Florida, which occurred the week before the conference.

An armed teacher, Trump claimed, would have "shot the hell" out of the Florida killer.

Coincidentally, the President had also announced new sanctions on North Korea at CPAC 2018. One year and two summits later, the sanctions may again come up at CPAC 2019.

Trump walked away from the Hanoi summit empty-handed last week after refusing to lift the sanctions.

Watch Trump's comments at CPAC 2018: