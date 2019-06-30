DMZ: Donald Trump steps into North Korea with Kim Jong Un
Trump tweets about "great honor" standing on North Korean soil
During his journey back to America, US President Donald Trump has tweeted about his trip to the DMZ.
He said it was a "great honor" to stand "on the soil of North Korea," which he described as "an important statement for all."
Trump leaves South Korea
President Trump has departed South Korea, concluding his four-day, three-night visit to Asia.
Air Force One left Osan Air Base at 6:09 a.m. ET (7:09 p.m. local time), roughly 90 minutes behind schedule.
Trump was originally due back in Washington D.C. at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Trump's 20 steps into North Korea
US President Donald Trump crossed the low stone curb separating the North and South at 3:45 p.m. local time, making his way alongside a grinning Kim into a country that's long been a global pariah for its nuclear ambitions and dismal record on human rights.
In total Trump took 20 steps into North Korea, making history as the first serving US leader to set foot in the hermit kingdom.
The event, seemingly spontaneous and broadcast live, took to a new level Trump's showman instincts and view of diplomacy as a test of interpersonal skills.
Later, Trump said he was "proud to step over the line" and thanked Kim for the meeting. He invited him to the White House, though later acknowledged such a visit would likely not come soon.
Trump inviting Kim Jong Un to South Korea's territory was "surprising"
Special adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-In, Chung-in Moon, told CNN that he was "surprised" to see US President Donald Trump invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onto South Korean territory.
He added that it was also "quite unusual and quite surprising" to see Trump in the Freedom House with Kim "which belongs to South Korean territory."
"I think what happened this afternoon of today really shows that the military demarcation line is an artificial one," Chung-In told CNN.
Trump speaks to US troops
Donald Trump has told US troops at South Korea's Osan Air Base that his "unexpected" meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "great."
"That's a great country with tremendous potential," the US President said. "I have a good relationship with chairman Kim, they were giving us a great briefing at the DMZ."
As for his walk into North Korean territory, Trump called it a "historic moment and a very good moment."
"Everybody was so happy and many people I noticed from Korea were literally in tears, crying."
Trump arrives at Osan Air Base
US President Donald Trump has arrived at Osan Air Base, south of South Korea's capital, Seoul.
Here he'll deliver brief remarks to US troops.
Blue House shares photos of Trump's visit to DMZ
The Blue House -- the South Korean presidential office -- has tweeted photos of US President Donald Trump meeting troops at the demilitarized zone (DMZ), along with photos of Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In signing the wall of the base.
Moon signed his name next to Trump's along with "The ROK-US alliance (is) together for security and peace."