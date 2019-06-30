Trump tweets about "great honor" standing on North Korean soil

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump walk together into North Korean territory at the DMZ. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump crossed the low stone curb separating the North and South at 3:45 p.m. local time, making his way alongside a grinning Kim into a country that's long been a global pariah for its nuclear ambitions and dismal record on human rights.

In total Trump took 20 steps into North Korea, making history as the first serving US leader to set foot in the hermit kingdom.

The event, seemingly spontaneous and broadcast live, took to a new level Trump's showman instincts and view of diplomacy as a test of interpersonal skills.

Later, Trump said he was "proud to step over the line" and thanked Kim for the meeting. He invited him to the White House, though later acknowledged such a visit would likely not come soon.

