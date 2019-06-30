Following G20, Trump to visit the DMZ in hopes of meeting Kim
Analyst: Trump and Kim will definitely meet at the DMZ and "make history"
US President Donald Trump has said that he hopes to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today when he arrives at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas shortly.
Pyongyang, however, so far been coy, with state media saying only that the government had noted Trump's statement with interest.
But at least one analyst thinks a meeting is already a done deal.
What to expect today: Kazianis added that "we should expect the meeting itself to be short but meaningful, as it will mark a reset in relations. It will also allow both sides to test each other’s intentions, possibly picking up from where negotiations left off in Hanoi."
"Such a deal would likely see North Korea agree to a big step towards denuclearization for some sort of sanctions relief, a peace declaration ending the Korean War as well as the opening of liaison offices," Kazianis said.
US Presidents who have visited the DMZ
Many of Trump’s recent predecessors have travelled to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the Koreas, often photographed with binoculars peering into North Korean-controlled territory.
Here are pictures from some of their visits.
Former president Barack Obama visited the DMZ on March 25, 2012, before heading to Seoul for the 2012 Seoul Nuclear Security Summit.
Before then, former president George W. Bush visited the DMZ on February 20, 2002.
Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan also visited the DMZ during their presidencies. Meanwhile, presidential aides often travel even closer, approaching or entering the famed blue houses that sit in between the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), the line that divides the DMZ in half.
Hillary Clinton went on one such trip when she was serving as Secretary of State in 2010.
Trump hoping for a "reset in relations," says CNN correspondent
US President Donald Trump is currently on his way to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the Koreas, where he is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"Donald Trump is hoping that this is a reset in relations between the United States and North Korea," said CNN's Paula Hancocks.
Trump and Kim's last summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, came to an abrupt end with no deal reached.
"Certainly Donald Trump is looking at this gesture as a way to regain momentum on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula," Hancocks added.
How Trump shook up the Korean Peninsula
Denuclearization has been among the main topics of conversation during meetings between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in today. Trump is now heading to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
It has been a long and winding road for the three countries, from Trump promising "fire and fury" to falling "in love" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Here's are some of the highlights:
- "Rocket man": Trump's relationship with Kim started rocky after he took office in 2017. He threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" in August, then made his famous "rocket man" snub; Kim responded by calling him a "dotard."
- The start of talks: North and South Korean officials met in January 2018, the first of meeting of its type since 2015.
- Nuclear sites shut down: In April 2018, Kim said North Korea will shut down its nuclear test sites because it had finished developing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.
- Kim and Moon meet: After the two leaders meet for the first time in April 2018, Moon passes on a message to Trump -- Kim is willing to meet. Trump quickly accepts.
- The Singapore Summit: Trump and Kim finally hold their summit in June 2018. They emerged with only a vague promise of nuclear disarmament -- but also declarations of friendship and a "very special bond."
- A disappointing sequel: A second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam in February 2019 ends abruptly, with no deal reached.
- Pen pals: Earlier this month, Trump told reporters about a "beautiful letter" he received from Kim, and last week, Kim said he received an "excellent" personal letter from Trump.
- Third time's the charm: When asked yesterday if there would be a third summit with Kim, Trump said, “Well we’re going to see, we’re working things out right now.” Earlier this week, Moon said that North Korea and the US have been holding behind-the-scenes talks over a third summit.
What is the DMZ?
US President Donald Trump is heading to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) where he is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
But let's go back to basics. Here's what you need to know about the DMZ:
- What and where it is: Located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Seoul, the demilitarized zone (DMZ) is the heavily fortified border which divides North Korea from South Korea. Both countries claim to be the legitimate government of the entire Korean Peninsula and technically view the other as illegitimate.
- A military border: “Demilitarized” is something of a misnomer -- it’s historically one of the most heavily militarized borders on the planet. The DMZ is more of a buffer zone that neither side has full control over.
- How it came about: The Korean Peninsula was annexed and colonized by Imperial Japan in the early 20th century, and after WWII, the US and USSR divided the Peninsula two -- the US occupying the South and the USSR occupying the North. The armistice that ended hostilities in the Korean War formally established the DMZ, and it has existed ever since.
Trump is en route to the DMZ
US President Donald Trump has left Seoul and is en route the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ), where he is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
He should land at the border, which separates the two Koreas, in roughly half an hour.
Trump wraps up press conference, heads to visit US troops in South Korea
US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have just wrapped up a joint press conference, where they confirmed they would be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Now, Trump is heading to the US Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone to greet US troops.
But all eyes are on what happens afterward -- his trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ), the border that separates the two Koreas, where he is expected to meet Kim.