US President Donald Trump has said that he hopes to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today when he arrives at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas shortly.

Pyongyang, however, so far been coy, with state media saying only that the government had noted Trump's statement with interest.

But at least one analyst thinks a meeting is already a done deal.

"President Trump and Chairman Kim will definitely meet along the DMZ and make history by shaking hands in front of the cameras but with an historic twist: Trump will cross briefly into North Korea and shake hands with Kim, becoming the first US president to officially set foot there, cementing both leader’s commitment to a better relationship," predicted Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies at the US-based Center for National Interest.

What to expect today: Kazianis added that "we should expect the meeting itself to be short but meaningful, as it will mark a reset in relations. It will also allow both sides to test each other’s intentions, possibly picking up from where negotiations left off in Hanoi."

"Such a deal would likely see North Korea agree to a big step towards denuclearization for some sort of sanctions relief, a peace declaration ending the Korean War as well as the opening of liaison offices," Kazianis said.