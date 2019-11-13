President Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 13 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump remarked on the state of US-Turkish relations during an Oval Office meeting today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, specifically zeroing-in on a potential trade deal and efforts to defeat ISIS and Russian military equipment sales.

Speaking about the border of northern Syria, Trump said, “The border is holding very well. The ceasefire is holding very well. We’ve been speaking to the Kurds and they seem to be very satisfied.”

“I want to worry about our borders. We got plenty of borders to worry about,” he added.

Trump also thanked Turkey for the country’s effort to defeat ISIS in the region as the US has stepped back in its role there.

“We’ve been friends for a very long time, almost from day one,” Trump said of his relationship with Erdogan.

“I understand the problems that they had, including many people from Turkey being killed in the area that we’re talking about. And he has to do something about that also. It’s not a one-way street,” Trump said.

Trump also said the US and Turkey are strongly considering a trade deal.

“I will say, we’re also talking about a trade deal. We do proportionately very little trade with Turkey. They make great product. We make the greatest product int he world. And frankly, we’re going to be expanding our trade relationship very significantly. We think we can be doing $100 billion dollars with Turkey and right now we’re doing about $20 billion dollars,” Trump said.

Trump said he and Erdogan will “be talking about the S-400s … and we’ll be talking about the F-35 fighter jet.”

Trump also claimed that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed “last week.” He was killed by US forces on October 26 — more than two weeks ago.

Speaking about the individual third in line to take over for Baghdadi, Trump said, “He’s running for his life.

The President also said, “Turkey has recently captured over a 100 ISIS fighters and they’re are taking care of them.”

Erdogan spoke briefly during the press availability, saying he’d save his comments for a news conference at the White House later in the day.