President Trump remarked on the state of US-Turkish relations during an Oval Office meeting today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, specifically zeroing-in on a potential trade deal and efforts to defeat ISIS and Russian military equipment sales.
Speaking about the border of northern Syria, Trump said, “The border is holding very well. The ceasefire is holding very well. We’ve been speaking to the Kurds and they seem to be very satisfied.”
“I want to worry about our borders. We got plenty of borders to worry about,” he added.
Trump also thanked Turkey for the country’s effort to defeat ISIS in the region as the US has stepped back in its role there.
“We’ve been friends for a very long time, almost from day one,” Trump said of his relationship with Erdogan.
“I understand the problems that they had, including many people from Turkey being killed in the area that we’re talking about. And he has to do something about that also. It’s not a one-way street,” Trump said.
Trump also said the US and Turkey are strongly considering a trade deal.
“I will say, we’re also talking about a trade deal. We do proportionately very little trade with Turkey. They make great product. We make the greatest product int he world. And frankly, we’re going to be expanding our trade relationship very significantly. We think we can be doing $100 billion dollars with Turkey and right now we’re doing about $20 billion dollars,” Trump said.
Trump said he and Erdogan will “be talking about the S-400s … and we’ll be talking about the F-35 fighter jet.”
Trump also claimed that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed “last week.” He was killed by US forces on October 26 — more than two weeks ago.
Speaking about the individual third in line to take over for Baghdadi, Trump said, “He’s running for his life.
The President also said, “Turkey has recently captured over a 100 ISIS fighters and they’re are taking care of them.”
Erdogan spoke briefly during the press availability, saying he’d save his comments for a news conference at the White House later in the day.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump just welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan, to the White House.
The Trumps shook hands with the Erdogans and briefly posed before going into the residence.
Ahead of Erdogan visit, White House promises "full and frank engagement"
President Trump's invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reflects his belief in "working hardest on the hardest issues," a senior administration official said in previewing the visit.
The Oval Office talks come at a low point in US-Turkey ties. Erdogan has remained unapologetic after his incursion into Northern Syria. And his order of the Russian S-400 missile system is going forward, despite US objections.
Those factors have led to some calls for Trump to cancel the visit. But administration officials said he believes in pursuing diplomatic resolution to the irritants.
The President is committed to direct engagement and diplomacy where it is most critical.
“Erdogan himself," a senior administration official told reporters. "Full and frank engagement is essential to addressing the challenges facing this relationship."
"This is a nearly 70 year alliance. It has helped both of our countries through very dark times," the official went on. "We are not going to throw it away lightly if there is a way forward. This administration believes in engagement. We are engaging.”
That said, officials acknowledged there weren’t a set deliverables known ahead of the visit.
“We don't have the luxury of having precooked meetings,” one official said, noting Turkey would need to agree to any decisions.
The officials declined to state how optimistic they were in convincing Turkey to abandon the S-400 system.
And they said their chief goal in Syria was to keep lines of communication open, along with preventing a resurgence of ISIS.
The officials said the United States has no intention of ending its alliance with Syrian Kurds, something Turkey has been pushing.
And they said the issue of human rights has been raised consistently at the highest levels with the Turkish government when asked whether Trump would bring it up during the meeting.
Trump will hold a news conference with Turkish president as the House holds a impeachment inquiry hearing
President Trump will hold a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House today — the same day the House of Representatives will hold the first public hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Trump. (You can follow live updates of the hearing here.)
Trump and Erdogan will appear for the news conference after the pair meets, the White House announced Sunday.
Thigh-profile meeting has been opposed by several members of Congress due to Turkey's attack on the Syrian Kurds.
Issues that could come up: The controversial Turkish military operation into Syria, Syrian Kurd leaders' claims of attacks on their population and the US decision to keep some US troops in Syria will all be major issues for the meeting and likely topics for questions during the news conference — in addition to impeachment.
The open impeachment hearings mark a new phase of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine and will be the first time that the country hears directly from the officials at the center of allegations that Trump pushed the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election in order to help the President politically. The hearings are the next step for Democrats as they move closer to impeaching a President for the third time in US history.