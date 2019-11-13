Sen. Ted Cruz speaks as President Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan take part in a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Nov. 13. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Oval Office this afternoon.

During the meeting, Republican members of Congress pressed Erdogan over his position on obtaining Russia's S-400 missile defense system and over Turkey’s conflicts with the Kurds.

Erdogan pushed back on Turkey’s conflicts with the Kurds, maintaining that the Kurdish forces in Syria are “terrorist organizations.”

“We’re having a very strong discussion on different things, including the safe zone and the border, the oil and again trade is a very big factor,” Trump said.

Speaking about what the two have discussed during the White House visit, Erdogan said Turkey has set its “eyes to the target of $100 billion dollars of trade volume, and of course, our indisputable partnership under the auspices of NATO is still there.”

Erdogan also emphasized that “Turkey is among the top five contributors of the NATO.”

Trump said the Turks are “very disappointed in the statement made by France having to do with commitment and NATO.”

“Yes, it’s unacceptable,” Erdogan replied.

In October, French President Emmanuel Macron called Turkey’s recent actions in Syria “a serious mistake by the West and NATO in the region. … It weakens our credibility.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, spoke briefly during the meeting.

“The purpose of this meeting is to have an American civics lesson with our Turkish friends. And there’s a pony in there somewhere if we can find it,” he said.

Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, said his goal for the White House meeting is to be “in a better position, we’re better allies where we understand what’s going to happen with the S-400s so Turkey is in the direction of the United States and not heading in the direction of Russia.”

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said that the group wants to bring Turkey back into the fold. She also wanted to discuss the S-400 issue. She also said she was interested in understanding how the US and Turkey could work through the issue disagreement over the US-Kurdish alignment in Syria.

The two issues at hand, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz reiterated, were the S-400s and the Kurds.

“We do not want to see Turkey engage in offensive action against the Kurds,” Cruz said.

Erdogan pushed back asserting that Turkey took in millions of refugees over the conflict in Syria.

“No one else supported them financially or economically, but I assume the ones you are referring to as Kurds are either PYD [Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party] or YPG [Kurdish People's Protection Units],” Erdogan said. “These are terrorist organizations and they are the offshoots of the PKK [Kurdistan Workers Party] and I would like to submit to your party some documents specifically.”

Trump said Europe should step up its NATO spending. Toward the end of the meeting, he said expected to work something out with the Turks over the S-400 issue.

“I project we’ll work something out with Turkey,” he said.