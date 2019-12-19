The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Trump tweets: "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"
President Trump is again emphasizing unity within the Republican party in his morning tweets about impeachment.
Some context: Last night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not commit to sending the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Republican-held Senate, a surprise move that injects new uncertainty into Congress' timeline of the President's trial in the chamber.
Later, Trump tweeted this:
McConnell will say this is "the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will speak on the Senate floor at 9:30 a.m. this morning. CNN’s has obtained excerpts from his prepared remarks from a GOP aide:
Here are the key points he'll make:
- Leader McConnell will call this “the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history."
- He will say the two House-passed articles are “fundamentally unlike any articles that any prior House of Representatives has ever passed.”
- He will discuss Democrats’ backpedaling, which began “when Senator Schumer began searching for ways the Senate could step out of our proper role and try to fix House Democrats’ failures for them." He'll say it continued last night “when Speaker Pelosi suggested that House Democrats may be too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate."
- The Leader will conclude by explaining how the Senate’s duty is to rise to this occasion. “The framers built the Senate to provide stability… To keep partisan passions from boiling over. Moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.”
3 key events we're watching today
The US House of representatives voted to impeach President Trump yesterday. He's now the third president in US history to be impeached.
Next, the Senate will hold a trial and decide if Trump should be removed from office. We're not exactly sure when that trial will start.
Here's what we're watching today:
- 9:30 a.m. ET: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will speak on the Senate floor about impeachment.
- 10:45 a.m. ET: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have her weekly news conference. Questions about yesterday's impeachment vote will likely come up.
- 11:30 a.m. ET: House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy will have his weekly news conference.
Trump's first tweet today is about impeachment
President Trump’s first tweet of the day is on impeachment, and he's touting Republican unity.
No Republicans supported impeachment, but Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the GOP this past summer over his outspoken opposition to Trump and is now an independent, did. Two members missed the votes for personal reasons. Rep. Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, has been told by leaders not to vote.
Putin says Trump was impeached over 'made-up reasons'
The Russian President said in his annual news conference Thursday that Trump's impeachment was based on "made-up reasons," and expressed doubts that he will be removed from power.
"Regarding the continuation of our dialogue till the end of Trump's presidency, you make it sound as if it's already coming to an end," Putin said, answering a question about whether Russia has a strategy for continuing dialogue with the US until the end of Trump's presidency.
I actually really doubt that it is ending, it still has to go through Senate where as far as I know the Republicans hold the majority so it's unlikely they will want to remove the representative of their party for some made-up reasons," Putin continued.
Putin dismissed Trump's impeachment as "just the continuation of the internal political battle" in the US.
"One party that lost the elections, the Democrats, and are now trying to find new ways by accusing Trump of collusion with Russia. But then it turns out there was no collusion, this can't be the basis for the impeachment," he said.
The Republican strategy seems to be that impeachment is an attack on voters
CNN's Marshall Cohen reflected on the President's language at the Battle Creek rally Wednesday night as an indicator of what GOP game plan for handling impeachment may be.
"If you listen closely to what he said, he actually said 'doesn't feel like we're being impeached, does it?’ And that’s part of the strategy,” Cohen said.
"What the White House has been saying, what the Trump campaign has been saying is: Ladies and gentlemen, they're going against you, the voters, the people that put me here. And for everybody out there that thinks this is just in Washington, don't be so fooled. This is an attack against you: the hardworking American, the forgotten American," Cohen continued.
"It was very much a royal 'we' saying, 'don't let them do this to us. Let's give it to them next year at the polls,'" Cohen said, adding that a clear theme yesterday from Republicans was that impeachment the President was Democrats trying to undo an election.
Coming up: McConnell to speak on the Senate floor this morning
Impeachment proceedings will soon shift to the Senate, where a trial is expected in January.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced last night that he would speak about President Trump's impeachment on the floor at 9:30 a.m. today.
Trump railed at rally for two hours on the day he was impeached
Even at the very moment the House impeached him, the President was publicly shrugging off the historic stain of impeachment and instead leveraging his 2020 campaign in a quest for revenge.
"It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached," he said in a fiery speech at his longest-ever rally in the aptly named Michigan city of Battle Creek.
Trump addressed rowdy supporters for a record two hours and one minute, displaying exactly the kind of unchained behavior that led him to become only the third President to be impeached.
"The House Democrats are surrendering the majority, their dignity," Trump said. "They look like a bunch of fools."
At one point, he crassly implied that venerated Michigan Rep. John Dingell, who died this year, was "looking up" from hell at his antics. Dingell's widow Debbie, who now serves in his seat, tweeted that Trump had "brought me down in a way you can never imagine."
The President's reputation now depends on three juries, in the Senate, among 2020 voters and generations of Americans not yet born. He has control over the first, untested influence over the second and almost no ability to shape the third.
What happens next with Trump's impeachment
The next steps in the impeachment saga all depends on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi would not commit tonight on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which will hold a trial and decide whether to convict President Trump and remove him from office.
“That would have been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there," Pelosi signaled at her news conference tonight.
Why this matters: Some progressives have urged Democratic leaders to withhold the articles until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to procedures for the Senate trial that Democrats have called for, as well as agreeing to bring in firsthand witnesses like acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify.
Pelosi said Democrats will make the decision “as a group” on when to send the articles to the Senate.
CNN’s Phil Mattingly noted there are procedural concerns behind not sending the articles tonight — Democrats can’t send them over tonight because the Senate would have to take it up tomorrow, and it would shut down action in the Senate. That would mess with appropriations.
“We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side, and we hope that will be soon,” Pelosi said of naming impeachment managers for the Senate trial. “So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fair.”