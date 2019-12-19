Trump tweets: "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"

The Russian President said in his annual news conference Thursday that Trump's impeachment was based on "made-up reasons," and expressed doubts that he will be removed from power.

"Regarding the continuation of our dialogue till the end of Trump's presidency, you make it sound as if it's already coming to an end," Putin said, answering a question about whether Russia has a strategy for continuing dialogue with the US until the end of Trump's presidency.

I actually really doubt that it is ending, it still has to go through Senate where as far as I know the Republicans hold the majority so it's unlikely they will want to remove the representative of their party for some made-up reasons," Putin continued.

Putin dismissed Trump's impeachment as "just the continuation of the internal political battle" in the US.

"One party that lost the elections, the Democrats, and are now trying to find new ways by accusing Trump of collusion with Russia. But then it turns out there was no collusion, this can't be the basis for the impeachment," he said.

