Vulnerable House Democrat says Senate trial "can't drag on forever"
When asked about a possible delay in transmitting the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate, freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from a swing district in Michigan, said that it “seems reasonable” to ask for a fair process in the Senate trial.
However, she said it "can’t drag on forever." She added that if this now starts some “long process, that’s not good.”
Why this matters: It’s a key sign for Speaker Pelosi, who is weighing the concerns of her endangered freshman.
Protesters in "Remove Trump" shirts gathered outside of McConnell's office
A small group of protesters gathered at Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office this morning.
They were wearing T-shirts that read, “Remove Trump.” They also held a sign that read, “Your Choice: The Constitution or Trump."
Schumer says he'll meet with McConnell to discuss rules for Senate trial
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that, despite their disagreements, he "will meet with Leader McConnell soon to discuss the rules."
"Each Republican senator will face a choice: Do they want a fair trial or do they want to allow the president free rein?" he said.
Schumer hits "grim reaper" McConnell for blocking legislation passed by the House
In a rebuttal to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's speech about Trump's impeachment, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the top Senate Republican for blocking "literally hundreds of bills" passed by the House by not bringing them up on the Senate floor.
"Leader McConnell knows very, very well that the House Democratic Majority has passed hundreds, literally hundreds, of bills that gathered dust here in the estimated, condemned to a legislative graveyard by none other than leader McConnell himself who proudly called himself the grim reaper," Schumer said.
Schumer: Democrats can't be held responsible for Republicans' "blind fealty" to Trump
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected Republican criticism that the House voted on party lines to impeach President Trump.
Moments ago, House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the House let "partisan rage" at President Trump "create a toxic new precedent."
"Leader McConnell claimed that the impeachment of President Trump is illegitimate because the House voted along party lines," Schumer said. "Forgive me, but House Democrats cannot be held responsible for the cravenness of the House Republican caucus and their blind fealty to the President."
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is now speaking on the Senate floor
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer is now giving a speech about Trump's impeachment on the floor.
"We are now asked to fulfill our constitutional role as a court of impeachment," Schumer said.
He added: "The nation turns its eyes to the Senate."
McConnell says request for witnesses at trial is a "demand that this body redo House Democrats' homework"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a shot at Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer's request for White House witnesses to testify at Trump's impeachment trial — calling it a "demand that this body redo House Democrats' homework for them."
McConnell said:
"Before the articles even passed, the Senate Democratic Leader went on television to demand that this body redo House Democrats' homework for them, that the Senate should supplement Chairman Schiff's sloppy work so it is more persuasive than Chairman Schiff himself bothered to make it."
He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "promised the House would build an iron clad case" against Trump.
Remember: Twenty years ago, when the question of witnesses at a Senate trial came up during Clinton's impeachment, McConnell said the opposite. "Every other impeachment has had witnesses. It's not unusual to have witnesses in a trial," McConnell said about Clinton's trial at the time.
McConnell: The House "gave in to a temptation that every other House in our history has managed to resist"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the House yesterday did something no other Congress has ever done — impeached a President who hasn't "committed an actual crime."
"Speaker Pelosi's House just gave in to a temptation that every other House in our history has managed to resist," McConnell said. "They impeached a President whom they do not even allege has committed an actual crime known to our laws."
McConnell noted that a "230-year tradition died last night."
House Judiciary chair says McConnell has "disqualified himself" from participating as an impeachment trial juror
House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler said that the articles of impeachment “need to be sent in due course” to the Senate.
When asked if the articles should be held forever, Nadler told CNN: “I would doubt that, beyond that I don’t know.”
Nadler also attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he “has disqualified himself from taking the oath of participating” in the Senate trial.
Nadler did not say what Democrats want McConnell to commit to for the Senate trial, saying of Speaker Pelosi, “she has to decide that.”