When asked about a possible delay in transmitting the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate, freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from a swing district in Michigan, said that it “seems reasonable” to ask for a fair process in the Senate trial.

However, she said it "can’t drag on forever." She added that if this now starts some “long process, that’s not good.”

Why this matters: It’s a key sign for Speaker Pelosi, who is weighing the concerns of her endangered freshman.