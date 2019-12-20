The latest on President Trump's impeachment
President Trump was impeached this week. Here's what happens next.
The House voted Wednesday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump — obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
Yesterday, both the House and Senate went into recess for the holidays. Here's where things stand now:
- The House hasn't sent the case to the Senate yet: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not commit to sending the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Republican-held Senate. The Senate will eventually hold a trial to determine if Trump should be removed from office, but can't take up the issue until the House formally transmits the articles.
- A key point: Pelosi told reporters that she was waiting for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to cut a deal first on the rules that would govern the Senate trial before she sends over the articles.
- Next month: We're not sure when McConnell and Schumer will decide on trial rules and when the House will send over the articles of impeachment. However, even before Trump was impeached, McConnell had said the Senate would hold the trial in the new year. House Democrats are privately preparing for a trial to begin as soon as the week of Jan. 6.
House Democrats are privately preparing for a Senate trial
Even though it’s uncertain when President Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to start, House Democrats are privately preparing for a trial to begin as soon as the week of Jan. 6.
Staff for the key House committees, in consultation with Democratic leadership, are expected to work over the holiday recess in the event the trial starts early in the new year, per two sources with knowledge of the work.
Where things are right now: In order for a trial to take place, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to send over the articles to the Senate.
But she says she needs to understand what the process will be like in the Senate to determine which impeachment managers to name to prosecute their case. The House needs to vote on the impeachment managers before the articles are sent over, Democrats say. The earliest House vote would be Jan. 7.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are at an impasse over the rules for a trial, with Schumer wanting a deal struck up front on witnesses and documents and McConnell saying those decisions should come later and they should agree to just the nuts-and-bolts of the trial initially.
Trump is off to Mar-a-Lago today for his winter vacation
The President has a few events on his calendar today before he heads to Florida for vacation later tonight.
At 12:30 p.m. ET, Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Secretary of StateMike Pompeo. At 5:30 p.m. ET, Trump and the First lady will participate in a Christmas reception. Both are closed to the press.
Then around 7:00 p.m. ET, the President will head to Mar-a-Lago. Before he leaves, the President will give remarks and participate in a signing ceremony for the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. It's unclear if he'll address impeachment.
What it was like inside Trump's DC hotel on the day he was impeached
In the hours before President Trump was impeached Wednesday night, the atmosphere at the Trump International Hotel in Washington was nearly, but not quite, joyous.
People snapped selfies and laughed over cocktails in the hotel's multi-story lobby lounge. Tourists trickled in from the cold, some wearing "Make American Great Again' hats and shirts, hoping perhaps to capture a glimpse of someone in Trump's inner circle. Their best chance came around lunch when Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stopped by the hotel's restaurant, BLT Prime.
Out in the lounge, discussions ranged from Christmas plans to the media's unfair treatment of the President.
One table ordered the Trump Tower, a soaring pile of seafood stacked high with lobster, oysters, clams, and shrimp ($120). All the while impeachment loomed uncomfortably in the background. At the bar, two of the four televisions hanging above the bar were tuned to ESPN. Another was tuned to Fox News and the last to CNN.
What the standoff between Pelosi and McConnell means
Nobody in Washington understands power — how to win it, keep it and wield it — better than Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.
Now the two giants of Capitol Hill have each other in their sights, as Democrats and Republicans feud over the terms of a Senate trial of President Trump.
The speaker's refusal to immediately transmit the articles of impeachment passed by the House to the Senate has triggered a rare direct power game with the Senate majority leader, pitting two of American history's strongest congressional figures against each other in a battle not likely to cool off over a winter recess on Capitol Hill.
"We remain at an impasse on these logistics," McConnell said on the Senate floor after a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and moments before informally closing out the chamber for the next two weeks.
Earlier Thursday, McConnell had jabbed at Pelosi, suggesting that her decision to hold on to the articles, apparently designed to offer leverage to Schumer in bargaining over the shape of a trial, showed weakness.
"Speaker Pelosi suggested that House Democrats may be too afraid, too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate," the Kentucky Republican said, with a politically shrewd but highly selective interpretation of the Democratic position.
The response from the California Democrat, who was raised in a politically oriented Baltimore family, was scathing and apparently premeditated.
"I heard some of what Mitch McConnell said today, and it reminded me that our founders ... when they wrote the Constitution, they suspected that there could be a rogue president," Pelosi said.
She added, "I don't think they suspected that we could have a rogue president and rogue leader in the Senate at the same time."
The clash came as talks between McConnell and Schumer, a New York Democrat, reached an stalemate over the shape of the trial, leaving the chaotic impeachment battle in suspended animation between the two chambers as lawmakers emptied out of the Capitol for a two-week holiday break.
Evangelical publication calls for Trump's removal from office
A leading Christian magazine founded by late evangelist Billy Graham -- father of key presidential supporter Franklin Graham -- published an op-ed on Thursday calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office and urging evangelicals not to support him.
"Whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office by the Senate or by popular vote next election—that is a matter of prudential judgment," Christianity Today's editor in chief, Mark Galli, wrote in the op-ed. "That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."
Galli continued, "We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president's moral deficiencies for all to see."
"None of the president's positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character," he added.
The publication, an influential one among evangelicals, has criticized Trump before on immigration and other issues, but never before called for his removal. The op-ed shows potential reasoning for dissent among a key faction of the Republican coalition as Trump prepares for a potential Senate trial following his impeachment by the House of Representatives Wednesday night.