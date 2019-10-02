The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry
Bob Woodward: This is "very serious," but not as bad as Watergate
Legendary journalist Bob Woodward said Wednesday that the Trump-Ukraine scandal was “very serious” — but it’s not as bad as Watergate — based on everything that has come out so far.
“You have a scale of criminality (in Watergate) that we haven’t seen in the Trump case now,” Woodward said.
Woodward, who reported on the Watergate scandal, noted that President Richard Nixon was caught on audiotapes explicitly authorizing blackmail payments and blatantly telling his aides to commit crimes.
Speaking at American University’s law school, Woodward said the situation with Trump was “very serious” and could cost him the presidency, but “the magnitude is not there yet.”
While Nixon’s cover-up was “massively funded” by millions of dollars hidden in his campaign accounts, Woodward noted, efforts by the Trump administration to cover-up damaging information about Trump and Ukraine appear to be a bit more haphazard. The White House and Justice Department took steps over the summer to keep the whistleblower complaint secret.
A preeminent expert on presidential scandals, Woodward and CNN contributor Carl Bernstein led the Washington Post’s reporting on Watergate that won a Pulitzer Prize in 1973.
Why an impeachment investigation could go beyond the Ukraine scandal
President Trump's phone call with the president of Ukraine is at the center of a huge whistleblowing scandal and led Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment investigation.
During the impeachment investigation, will the House investigate only the Ukraine affair, or other potential offenses by Trump as well?
Article I of the Constitution broadly grants the House "the sole power of impeachment" without imposing any limits on scope or timing. Thus, it is entirely up to the House to define the scope of its investigation and, eventually, any Articles of Impeachment.
While the Ukraine scandal will surely be the primary focus of this inquiry, House Democrats have no shortage of other menu items to consider: the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian election interference and obstruction of justice, emoluments and self-enrichment, and obstruction of Congress, to name three.
For now, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is keeping a wide lens on the House's investigations. She has announced that six major House committees — Judiciary, Intelligence, Ways and Means, Oversight, Financial Services and Foreign Affairs — will each investigate and then forward recommendations to the Judiciary Committee, which in turn will decide whether to recommend Articles of Impeachment (and if so, which ones) for a vote by the full House.
While Pelosi has directed broad investigations by the committees, she also told Democrats privately that she intends ultimately to focus narrowly on the Ukraine scandal in Articles of Impeachment. This is a smart tactical move by Pelosi: she keeps her options open, keeps various House committees in her caucus engaged, and maintains the appearance of considering all options.
Yet if Pelosi's strategy holds and eventual Articles of Impeachment focus solely on Ukraine, she will play her strongest hand without diverting attention by including more complex, potentially distracting matters.
Senate Democrat calls on Pompeo to recuse himself from all Ukraine matters
Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to immediately recuse himself from all Ukraine related-matters due to “his direct conflict of interest in the Trump-Zelensky scandal.”
“I write to urge you to recuse yourself immediately from all Ukraine related-matters. You have a direct conflict of interest given your participation in the now-infamous Trump-Zelensky call, and there are serious questions concerning your role in the leveraging of US security assistance — taxpayer dollars — to advance President Trump’s personal and political agenda,” Menendez wrote in a letter to Pompeo.
Menendez added that he believes Pompeo's recusal is "the only option at this point to prevent further erosion of the integrity of US foreign policy."
Some background The letter comes one day after three House committee chairmen wrote a letter to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, saying Pompeo “now appears to have an obvious conflict of interest” in the Ukraine inquiry due to his reported involvement in the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Pompeo confirmed earlier today that he was on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky.
Justice Department's inspector general: "Whistleblowers need to be able to report what they see"
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz spoke out today about the importance of whistleblowers and said the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower complaint “presents a challenge.”
“This is an issue we care very deeply about,” Horowitz said. “Whistleblowers need to be able to report what they see. Senator Grassley had a statement yesterday that I think is very important. Congress has made it clear that they expect federal employees to report wrongdoing to them, regardless of which party is in power.”
Grassley, a top Republican from Iowa, broke with Trump yesterday when he said that the whistleblower who raised concerns about Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian government “ought to be heard out and protected.”
Horowitz was at an event about government oversight at American University’s law school. Regarding the whistleblower complaint about President Trump and Ukraine, Horowitz said, “This one presents a challenge in that IGs don’t oversee the Executive Office of the President.”
Horowitz’s comment echoed a sentiment that was included in the Justice Department’s rationale for initially withholding the Ukraine whistleblower complaint from Congress. Their legal opinion noted that the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, which received the complaint, doesn’t technically have oversight of the White House.
“The public, more and more, needs independent voices that will speak to what is factually happening in government, Horowitz said earlier in the event.
Trump's former attorney is now representing a key witness in the impeachment fight
Lev Parnas — the Ukrainian-American businessman who helped Rudy Giuliani get in touch with Ukraine and who has been subpoenaed by the House — has hired former Trump attorney John Dowd as his lawyer, he told CNN today.
Parnas did not respond to questions about the House requests or his past interactions with Giuliani and various Trump entities.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry: "We're going to work with Congress" on Ukraine probe
Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who has made several trips to Ukraine, pledged today to work with Congress, which is looking into a whistleblower’s allegations about President Trump’s communications with the Ukrainian president.
“I’ll just briefly say we’re going to work with Congress and answer all their questions,” he said at a department event on artificial intelligence and energy in Chicago.
Perry is said to have replaced Vice President Mike Pence on a May trip to the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Asked why he replaced Pence, Perry said, “Oh I think it’s because I’m just such a darned good cabinet member, and very capable, and probably pretty knowledgeable about the energy industry.”
Trump on July call: "I knew many people were on the phone"
President Trump, speaking from the Oval Office today, said he knew "many people were on the phone" during his July call with Ukraine's leader.
"I knew many people were on the phone. Not only were many people on the phone, we had stenographers on the phone taking it down word for word," he said.
Trump went on to say the whistleblower "was wrong."
"The only thing that matters is the transcript of the actual conversation that I had with the president of Ukraine. It was perfect," he said.
Trump claims the whistleblower "got it totally wrong"
President Trump said while speaking in the Oval Office that only "legitimate" whistleblowers should be protected.
On the whistleblower who made the complaint about Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, the President said the whistleblower "got it totally wrong, made it up or the person giving the information to the whistleblower was dishonest."
"The whistleblower was wrong," Trump added. "The only thing that matters is the transcript of the actual conversation that I had with the president of Ukraine. It was perfect."
Some context: The intelligence community inspector general found the whistleblower's complaint credible. He said the whistleblower "had direct knowledge of certain alleged conduct" that was included in the complaint.
Trump says Biden's son is "corrupt." There's no evidence he was ever under investigation.
President Trump, speaking in the White House moments ago, again claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, are "corrupt."
"Let me tell you something: Biden's son is corrupt and Biden is corrupt. And I'd rather run against Biden than almost any of those candidates," Trump said. "I think Biden has never been a smart guy and he's less smart now than he ever was.
Remember: There is no evidence Hunter Biden was ever under investigation.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden had called for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was "investigating his son."
But that investigation was into the business dealings of the owner of a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden sat on the board of directors.