The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry

Your impeachment questions, answered

President Trump's phone call with the president of Ukraine is at the center of a huge whistleblowing scandal and led Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment investigation.

During the impeachment investigation, will the House investigate only the Ukraine affair, or other potential offenses by Trump as well?

Article I of the Constitution broadly grants the House "the sole power of impeachment" without imposing any limits on scope or timing. Thus, it is entirely up to the House to define the scope of its investigation and, eventually, any Articles of Impeachment.

While the Ukraine scandal will surely be the primary focus of this inquiry, House Democrats have no shortage of other menu items to consider: the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian election interference and obstruction of justice, emoluments and self-enrichment, and obstruction of Congress, to name three.

For now, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is keeping a wide lens on the House's investigations. She has announced that six major House committees — Judiciary, Intelligence, Ways and Means, Oversight, Financial Services and Foreign Affairs — will each investigate and then forward recommendations to the Judiciary Committee, which in turn will decide whether to recommend Articles of Impeachment (and if so, which ones) for a vote by the full House.

While Pelosi has directed broad investigations by the committees, she also told Democrats privately that she intends ultimately to focus narrowly on the Ukraine scandal in Articles of Impeachment. This is a smart tactical move by Pelosi: she keeps her options open, keeps various House committees in her caucus engaged, and maintains the appearance of considering all options.

Yet if Pelosi's strategy holds and eventual Articles of Impeachment focus solely on Ukraine, she will play her strongest hand without diverting attention by including more complex, potentially distracting matters.

