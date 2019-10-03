The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
New York Times: Trump envoys pressed Ukraine to commit to investigate US political rivals
Two of President Trump's top envoys to Ukraine drafted a statement for that country in August that would've committed Ukraine to launching investigations into the President's political rivals, The New York Times reported today citing three people briefed on the effort.
The statement, the Times reported, according to the three people briefed, was drafted by Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, who was then the State Department's envoy to Ukraine.
According to the Times, the statement would have committed Ukraine to investigate an energy company that employed former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, despite no evidence of wrongdoing by either.
The statement also would have called on the country to investigate what Trump has perceived as Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US election to benefit Hillary Clinton, the paper reported.
Both Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were aware of the statement being written, the Times said. It remains unclear if the statement was ever delivered to Zelensky, according to the newspaper.
Giuliani told CNN after the Times' story published that he "never saw it or even draft of it."
"This is their testimony if it is and not part of my role," Giuliani texted. "They have to explain it. Lots of things going on I didn't know about."
What we know: The statement was drafted, the Times said, in the weeks after a July phone call between Trump and Zelensky that has now set off a political storm in Washington after a whistleblower complaint released this past week alleged that Trump abused his official powers "to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the 2020 election and that the White House took steps to cover it up. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Republican congressman says he hopes the public gets to read a transcript of Kurt Volker's testimony
Rep. Jim Jordan, a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said he hopes the public will get to read a transcript of former US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker’s deposition.
"We hope the American people get to read the transcript of today’s testimony and see the truth," Jordan tweeted tonight.
Volker testified before three House committees behind closed doors for more than nine hours.
Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, said Volker’s testimony “undercut the salacious narrative” of House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff.
Read Jordan's tweet:
House Republican leadership outlines impeachment strategy on call
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, held a call with team members on an impeachment strategy this afternoon.
Scalise detailed the way in which he believes Democrats are using procedural norms to deny due process rights to President Trump and shield his members from a vote on the floor, according to a source on the call.
Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, spoke about plans for a messaging strategy and Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio, spoke about what members can expect in an impeachment proceeding, the source said.
Scalise outlined a series of all-conference member briefings he will be leading on impeachment moving forward, the source said.
Elizabeth Warren: "The public must see the transcript of Trump's call with Xi"
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter tonight to respond to reports about President Trump's call with Chinese president Xi Jinping.
“The public must see the transcript of Trump's call with Xi. And we need a leader who will stand up for our values," she tweeted.
Read her full tweet:
About the call: During a phone call with Xi on June 18, Trump discussed former Vice President Joe Biden's political prospects, as well as those of Warren, according to two people familiar with the discussion. In that call, Trump also told Xi he would remain quiet on Hong Kong protests as trade talks progressed.
Mike Pence was told about call between Trump and Ukraine's president the day after it happened
Vice President Mike Pence was told about the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the day after the call, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The sources would not say whether in that conversation Pence was told about what Trump said about presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter. A third source says Pence was not briefed on Biden, but did say information about the call was made available to him. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son.
Pence was provided a transcript of Trump’s call with Zelensky in his briefing book the day after the call, according to three sources.
"He may or may have not read it," a source familiar with the matter said. But the source said Pence did not raise the Biden allegations with Zelensky during their meeting.
"The President consistently raised concerns about corruption and the lack of burden sharing by European partners, so having run on an anti-corruption campaign, Zelensky was receptive to those messages," said Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff. "The vice president reported back to the President after the meeting and the aid was released."
"We do not comment on conversations between the President and the vice president," Short added.
Trump raised Biden with China's president in June call housed in highly-secure server
President Trump discussed former Vice President Joe Biden's political prospects, as well as those of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, during a phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping on June 18, according to two people familiar with the discussion. In that call, Trump also told Xi he would remain quiet on Hong Kong protests as trade talks progressed.
The White House record of that call was later stored in the highly secured electronic system used to house a now-infamous phone call with Ukraine's president and which helped spark a whistleblower complaint that's led Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump.
What happened today: Trump told reporters at the White House earlier today that he wants both Ukraine and China to investigate Biden and his son.
Trump also said he'd consider asking his counterpart in Beijing to investigate the Bidens, adding to a growing list of foreign leaders he's tried to enlist in his attempts to bring down a potential Democratic challenger. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.
"It's certainly something we can start thinking about," Trump said when questioned whether he would seek the help of Xi in investigating Biden. "Because I'm sure that President Xi does not like being under that kind of scrutiny."
Kurt Volker is done testifying
Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to the Ukraine, testified before three House committees behind closed doors for more than nine hours today.
He just wrapped his testimony.
What we know: Volker urged Ukraine's leadership not to interfere in US politics in a conversation that followed the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, according to two sources familiar with the testimony.
Volker's testimony behind closed doors seems to confirm the whistleblower description in the complaint that Volker and another US diplomat "provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to 'navigate' the demands that the President made."
In the interview, Volker told lawmakers that the Ukrainian government had a lot of questions about why the military aid was being held up and he did not have a good explanation, according to the sources describing the testimony.
Volker also testified that the Ukrainian government was concerned that a meeting with the Ukrainians and Trump was being put on hold but did not understand the reason.
Trump is "going for broke," source says
President Trump is touting his performance at yesterday’s news conference with the Finnish president in phone calls with associates, according to a source close to the White House.
“He’s going for broke,” said one person who spoke with Trump about his view of how he’s handling a conspiracy theory involving former Vice President Joe Biden. While Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of corruption, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden.
“He doesn’t see it as a violation of the law,” the source added, noting Trump has theorized his opponents have been doing the same thing to him.
White House scrubs newsletter of Trump saying he "asked Ukraine to fully cooperate" in Biden investigation
The White House removed a section of its daily public newsletter today that suggested President Trump had instructed the Justice Department to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
According to the Daily Beast, which first reported on the newsletter language, the paragraph yesterday originally said that the President "has asked Ukraine to fully cooperate with any Justice Department's investigation into the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his family in Ukraine."
And later today, that paragraph was deleted from the Oct. 2 newsletter page before the entire web page was updated with the next day's newsletter issue.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, and neither the Justice Department nor the White House has announced the start of a formal US investigation into both men.
The Justice Department declined to comment, referring CNN to a statement it issued last week that states the department had not yet done any outreach to Ukraine.