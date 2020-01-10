The impeachment of President Trump had been at a standstill for weeks after the House approved two articles of impeachment, but never transmitted them to the Senate, which is responsible for holding the trial.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had insisted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell detail the trial procedures before she would formally send over the articles and some Democrats demanded he agree to allow witnesses at the trial before it began.

Pelosi just announced that the articles of impeachment would be sent next week — without an agreement from McConnell on those demands.

Here's how CNN's Manu Raju put it:

"What the Democrats have been demanding all along is some agreement up front in which witnesses will come and testify, including John Bolton, the former national security adviser, and documents will be provided. That's what Democrats wanted in an agreement. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, said no, he will not agree to that up front, and at a later point they can decide whether to subpoena additional witnesses."

Here's the bottom line: "Now it appears that Mitch McConnell is essentially going to get what he wants. They're going to send the articles over," Raju said.