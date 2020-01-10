The latest on President Trump's impeachment
The impeachment impasse appears to be over, and Mitch McConnell got what he wanted
The impeachment of President Trump had been at a standstill for weeks after the House approved two articles of impeachment, but never transmitted them to the Senate, which is responsible for holding the trial.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had insisted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell detail the trial procedures before she would formally send over the articles and some Democrats demanded he agree to allow witnesses at the trial before it began.
Pelosi just announced that the articles of impeachment would be sent next week — without an agreement from McConnell on those demands.
Here's how CNN's Manu Raju put it:
"What the Democrats have been demanding all along is some agreement up front in which witnesses will come and testify, including John Bolton, the former national security adviser, and documents will be provided. That's what Democrats wanted in an agreement. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, said no, he will not agree to that up front, and at a later point they can decide whether to subpoena additional witnesses."
Here's the bottom line: "Now it appears that Mitch McConnell is essentially going to get what he wants. They're going to send the articles over," Raju said.
Pelosi says she has gotten "absolutely total cooperation" on her articles strategy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters leaving the House floor just as her letter signaling she will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week was being sent to members.
She said she’s gotten “absolutely total cooperation” from her colleagues on her strategy with the Senate.
Pelosi added it “cracks me up” to see speculation about the pressure she’s facing over withholding the articles from the Senate.
Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is signaling there will be a vote next week on appointing impeachment managers and transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate.
"I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democrats. "I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further."
CNN's Manu Raju said this means "the impasse appears to be over."
"In the letter she makes it clear they are moving to get the articles to the Senate," Raju reported. "Once it is submitted, that's when the process will begin. It will take several days, then we'll begin opening arguments in the senate where each side will make their case."
Read her letter:
Will Pelosi send impeachment articles next week? "We'll see," she says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters “we’ll see” when asked if she will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week.
Pelosi would not say if she will send a "Dear Colleague" letter to members specifying her next steps on impeachment later today.
However, she noted that she sends a "Dear Colleague" letter every week.
Pelosi could still announce plans today, even if the House won't vote
While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ruling out a House vote today on impeachment managers, she is not necessarily ruling out making some announcement on her plans.
“I’ll be communicating with my members, and perhaps we’ll see that," she said.
How this process works: The House has to have a floor vote to name impeachment managers before the articles can be sent over to the Senate.
The fact that there's nothing scheduled at the moment — and the vote series on other matters is scheduled in the next hour — signals that it's unlikely that the managers will be named today, several top Democratic sources said.
It remains unclear when Pelosi will allow the articles to be sent over. Yesterday she said that would happen "soon."
House won't vote on impeachment managers today, Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters there won’t be a vote today to name impeachment managers.
“No,” she said.
Asked about when she will make an announcement about sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, she said, “I’ll be communicating with my members, and perhaps we’ll see that.”
House Democrats say they haven't heard anything yet from Pelosi on impeachment trial managers
Many House Democratic members who have been working closely on impeachment for the last several months are in the dark about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s next steps.
Chief among the questions is who will become the impeachment managers. For some, this is a coveted position, but even some of the individuals who are considered likely managers have told CNN over the last 24 hours that they have yet to hear anything from leadership about who will make the House’s case in the Senate.
Asked if they had heard anything about Pelosi’s plan for managers, one member responded hoping CNN's Lauren Fox had information: “No, have you?”
More context: Pelosi is talking to some people about impeachment, however. She had a meeting with a small group of Democrats yesterday behind closed doors where she reiterated her message that she wanted to see the Senate’s plan for a trial.
She also is in regular contact with top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about next steps on impeachment, according to a Democratic aide.
Pelosi wants trial details before sending articles of impeachment. McConnell says, "We aren’t going to do that."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s demand that he must first unveil the resolution detailing President Trump’s trial procedures before she sends over the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
“No, we aren’t going to do that,” he told CNN.
McConnell added he’s at a loss when the Senate trial will start: “Haven’t heard a thing,” he said, adding that speculation that the trial could start next week is based on the “same thing you’ve been hearing.”
McConnell’s statement is the latest indication that the ball remains in Pelosi’s court about when she’ll appoint her impeachment managers and send over the articles, which will start the trial.
As she’s criticized the process outlined by McConnell, Pelosi continues to be vague in public and private about her exact plans — but said the articles would be sent sometime “soon.”
Catch up: 5 key developments from yesterday in Trump's impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remain at an impasse over the impeachment articles and upcoming trial against President Trump.
Here are the latest developments:
- Timing for the Senate trial: Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Republicans believe the impeachment trial will begin next week. He also speculated that the articles of impeachment would likely come by the end of the week.
- Pelosi on transmitting the articles: She has given no indication for when she could send the articles of impeachment over. Lawmakers close to Pelosi insist they have been given no sense of when she will tee up the vote on the House managers to transmit the articles to the Senate. At a news conference yesterday, she said, "No, I'm not withholding them indefinitely. I'll send them over when I'm ready. And that will probably be soon."
- Where McConnell stands on the trial timing: He rejected Pelosi’s demand yesterday that he must first unveil the resolution detailing Trump’s trial procedures before she sends over the articles of impeachment to the Senate. McConnell added he’s at a loss when the Senate trial will start.
- Trump had impeachment on his mind: He tweeted yesterday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to hand impeachment articles to the Senate because “they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam!” He also weighed in on former national security adviser John Bolton’s announcement that he is willing to testify in a Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed, saying he wouldn’t stop it but he’d have to ask his lawyers.
- An internal debate is brewing: Trump is receiving conflicting advice on whether to bring conservative House members onto his defense team for the impeachment trial, multiple sources familiar with the discussions said. Some of his allies and advisers have pushed the White House to include some combination of Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe and Mike Johnson to the defense team, believing those staunch Trump supporters could deliver the kind of robust defense the President believes he was denied during the House inquiry.