Schiff says he hopes texts from indicted Giuliani associate will be used during trial
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff told CNN this morning that his committee released the new documents they received from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas so that the materials could be transmitted with the impeachment articles to the Senate today.
Schiff said he expects the new documents will be used during the Senate trial.
“It’s our hope and expectation that as we continue to develop new evidence that senators will want to hear it,” Schiff said.
Schiff would not comment on whether he is about to be named as an impeachment manager or if he will be joining Speaker Pelosi at her press conference at 10 a.m. ET.
What is this all about: House Democrats unveiled new evidence yesterday of text messages and hand-written notes from an indicted Rudy Giuliani associate that add more details about the push for Ukraine to announce an investigation against Trump's political rivals.
The documents show how the associate, Lev Parnas, sought to set up a meeting between Giuliani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and connect with members of his government. The records also add more details about the push by Giuliani to seek the ouster of the then-US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
These 5 Democrats were in Pelosi's office this morning
CNN spotted five House Democrats entering Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office ahead of today's news conference about the impeachment mangers.
Remember: While this is interesting to note, it does not necessarily mean anything.
CNN has spotted:
- House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff
- House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
- Rep. Jason Crow
- Rep. Val Demings
All declined to comment.
“We’ll find out shortly,” Nadler said when CNN asked if he knew.
“I’m certainly going to find out,” Demings said when asked if she’s been called as impeachment manager.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET to name the impeachment managers, or the lawmakers who will prosecute the case against President Trump.
Pelosi — who gets the final say on which House members will get the job — hasn't said much publicly about who they will be, but there is speculation that Reps. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Jerry Nadler of New York, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, are likely to serve among the group.
And remember: There are no restrictions on the number of House impeachment managers Pelosi can pick. During Clinton's impeachment trial, 13 House Republicans were chosen as impeachment managers
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to name the impeachment managers this morning. These are the the lawmakers who will prosecute the case against President Trump.
The opportunity to serve as an impeachment manager will offer a high-profile turn in the spotlight for whoever is chosen and the chance to elevate their standing in Congress and with liberal voters.
Here's what you need to know about them:
- What they do: House managers will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the President's lawyers will have an opportunity to present the defense. During the Clinton Senate impeachment trial, the managers took several days to present their arguments, followed by several days during which the Clinton's legal team outlined their defense.
- Pelosi picks them: The speaker will have final say over who is named as an impeachment manager. She hasn't said much publicly about who they will be, but there is speculation that Reps. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Jerry Nadler of New York, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, are likely to serve among the group.
- There could be many — or just a few: There are no restrictions on the number of House impeachment managers Pelosi can pick. During Clinton's impeachment trial, 13 House Republicans were chosen as impeachment managers
McConnell says the impeachment trial will start next week
Sen. Mitch McConnell said yesterday at a news conference that the Senate impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday as long as lawmakers can get through a few "preliminary issues" this week.
On whether the motion to dismiss will be included in the organizing resolution, McConnell told reporters that there is "little or no sentiment" for this among Republican senators.
"Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments," McConnell said.
More on this: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on impeachment managers today. After that, the next step is for the House to send the articles over to the Senate. At some point after that the trial will begin.
