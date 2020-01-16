Senate TV

The Senate impeachment trial against President Trump has officially started.

Moments ago, House managers read the articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on the Senate floor.

So, how did we get here today? It all started after a two-and-a-half month investigation into Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate his 2020 political rival Joe Biden as well as conspiracy theories about foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The House Intelligence Committee held several hearings that featured testimony from numerous career diplomats backing up this idea, which was also central to an anonymous whistleblower complaint that launched the inquiry in the first place.

Trump denies the claim, although his acting chief of staff all but admitted it. And obtaining the investigations was a clear aim of Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. (Read more on his role here.)

The investigation culminated in an impeachment vote against Trump.

On Dec. 18, the House voted 230-197 to charge Trump with abuse of power and 229-198 to charge him with obstruction of Congress.

With that vote, Trump became the third president in history to be impeached.