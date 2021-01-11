GOP congresswoman comes under criticism for tweets about Pelosi during the riot
From CNN's Manu Raju
Rep. Debbie Dingell, a member of House Speaker Pelosi's leadership team, singled out tweets from freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert who noted that the speaker had been evacuated from the chamber during Wednesday's riot.
Dingell didn't name Boebert but it was clear whom she was talking about.
"I read last night that one of our colleagues was telling people where Nancy Pelosi was. That's, that's just inexcusable," Dingell said.
Read her tweets:
Hear what Boebert said on the House floor:
1 hr 34 min ago
A look at the key arrests from the Capitol attack so far
From CNN's Marshall Cohen and Katelyn Polantz
Twenty federal criminal defendants related to last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol have been rounded up across the country since the insurrection, with the allegations showing the danger of the mob.
Some of the defendants are accused of bringing weapons and bombs to Capitol Hill, indicative of the extremism of parts of the crowd.
Others were photographed ransacking the building, smiling while posing with congressional items such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern or at her staffer's desk, or publicly bragged about the crowd's violent and destructive joyride.
Here are some of the key people arrested so far tied to last week's attack:
Weapons and bombs brought to DC: The most unsettling of the allegations so far appear to be those against Lonnie Coffman, an Alabama man charged after authorities found 11 homemade bombs, an assault rifle and a handgun in his truck parked two blocks from the Capitol. The truck had sat there all morning during the pro-Trump rally, and Coffman was arrested as he tried to return to the vehicle after dusk.
In another startling complaint, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. is accused of writing in text messages that he wanted to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and that he had brought hundreds of rounds of ammunition and three guns to Washington, DC, having driven from Colorado, according to court records.
On Sunday night, authorities arrested two more men, Eric Munchel of Tennessee and Larry Rendell Brock of Texas. Both had drawn attention online because of photos showing them wearing body armor inside the Capitol building and carrying plastic ties that could restrain a person.
Viral rioters also charged: One of the federal defendants so far, Jacob Chansley — who wore into the Capitol no shirt, a bearskin headdress, face paint and horns and was captured in many images of the crowd — has already told the FBI he came to Washington "as a part of a group effort, with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on January 6, 2021," according to his court documents.
Others charged with taking part in the melee, such as Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nick Ochs and Joshua Pruitt, who is identified in a November video reciting an oath to the Proud Boys, appeared to have allied with fringe groups like the Proud Boys and QAnon that have followed Trump.
Several others who were not charged with crimes have lost their jobs for attending the rally at which Trump spoke. One man, Derrick Evans, resigned from his recently won seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates after federal prosecutors charged him. He said he took responsibility for his actions — which included allegedly livestreaming his entry into the Capitol building and shouting "We're in! We're in, baby!" A man later approached him and shakes his hand, saying, "Welcome to Congress."
GOP Sen. Graham says Congress will provide whatever “resources are necessary” to bring rioters to justice
From CNN's Ali Zaslav
Senate Judiciary Chair Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican of South Carolina, tweeted Monday that he’s “confident” Congress will provide any necessary resources to bring all of those who participated in the US Capitol riot to justice.
“I am confident Congress will provide whatever resources are necessary to bring all who participated in this seditious act to justice. We cannot heal the nation unless people are brought to justice for their criminal behavior,” he said.
The South Carolina Republican also tweeted that he is “Very pleased with the zeal and determination @TheJusticeDept @FBI and other federal agencies are showing in holding domestic terrorists accountable for defiling the Capitol, attacking the police, and undermining our democratic process."
See his tweets:
2 hr 9 min ago
House Democrat on articles of impeachment: "We have the numbers to pass it"
From CNN's Manu Raju with DJ Judd
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) told CNN's Manu Raju that they "have the numbers to pass” the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Cicilline drafted the articles along with Reps. Ted Lieu, Jamie Raskin, and House Judiciary staff.
Cicilline told Manu Monday that he expected they'll “have Republican support,” to impeach President Trump after Trump spurred supporters to storm the Capitol last Wednesday, though he did not expect Republican co-sponsors.
Cicilline also told Manu he expects a vote Wednesday, but that it’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call.
Pressed by reporters on the timeline, Cicilline said, “I think it’s urgent that the President be removed immediately,” warning that, so long as he remains in office, Trump represents “a clear and present danger.”
2 hr 4 min ago
House Majority Leader Hoyer says vote on impeachment may be Wednesday
From CNN's Manu Raju
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN he expects the vote to impeach President Trump will occur on Wednesday.
He said he wants the articles to be sent right away to the Senate and not delay sending them over. That could mean a Senate trial in the first few days of the Biden presidency.
House Democrats formally introduced their resolution to impeach Trump today, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's riots at the US Capitol.
The impeachment resolution that the House is poised to vote on is the Democrats' first step toward making Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice.
Hoyer also he said he’s going to a meeting right now on Capitol security surrounding the inaugural.
2 hr 45 min ago
Fort Bragg investigating role of Army Captain's presence at events in DC that led to rioters storming Capitol
From CNN's Barbara Starr and Oren Liebermann
An Army officer assigned to the Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is being investigated by the US Army for her involvement in the events in Washington last week that led to rioters breaching the US Capitol.
Commanders at Fort Bragg are investigating the involvement of Capt. Emily Rainey at the US Capitol last Wednesday, Major Dan Lessard, spokesperson for the 1st Special Forces Command said.
Rainey told the Associated Press on Sunday that she led 100 people from the Moore County Citizens for Freedom group in North Carolina to the rally in Washington last Wednesday but said she did not know of anyone form the group who entered the Capitol.
“I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights,” Rainey told the AP.
A defense official told CNN that Rainey had submitted her resignation from the Army prior to the events that unfolded last week, and that her resignation was not tied to Wednesday’s events.
CNN affiliate, WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina, reported that Rainey last May posted a video of her ripping down caution tape at a playground that was closed because of North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions.
CNN attempts to reach Rainey have been unsuccessful.
2 hr 52 min ago
Pentagon expects to have 10,000 National Guard troops in DC by Saturday
From CNN's Barbara Starr
The Pentagon plans to have 10,000 National Guard troops in Washington, DC, by Saturday as troops already earmarked for the inauguration begin to arrive, according to a senior defense official.
The official said the Army is currently working on new requests from the DC government, Park Police and US Capitol Police, so the amount of forces could still grow higher.
CNN reported on Sunday that the actual number could go as high as 13,000 guardsmen at the time of the President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration which will take place on Jan. 20.
There is a full rehearsal with troops this week in DC. The DOJ command center will be extra robust with virtually every Cabinet department and law enforcement agency plugging in, the official said.
Currently there 6,200 National Guard members who already been mobilized in the wake of the Capitol being stormed by pro-Trump rioters.
2 hr 55 min ago
The House has formally introduced impeachment articles. Here's what happens next.
From CNN's Capitol Hill team
Moments ago, House Democrats’ impeachment resolution was formally introduced. The bill was not announced on the floor because it hasn’t been brought to the House floor yet for a vote, but the measure was introduced to allow for it to be taken up later this week.
Here's a look at how the rest of the week could play out, according to House Democrats.
Tomorrow: House Rules Committee Jim McGovern said on New Day that his panel will meet to approve a rule that would govern the floor debate for the 25th amendment bill, which has been drafted by congressman Jamie Raskin.
Wednesday: McGovern also said that the House Rules Committee will meet to approve the rule for the impeachment resolution.
After that: The floor vote is the big question still. It could be Wednesday, but it's possible it could slip to Thursday. We should get more clarity on this later Monday.
3 hr ago
Impeachment resolution has been formally introduced in the House
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Jeremy Herb
House Democrats’ impeachment resolution was formally introduced Monday during the House’s brief session. They are charging President Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's riots at the US Capitol.
The bill was not announced on the House floor because it hasn’t been brought to the floor yet for a vote, but the measure was introduced to allow for it to be taken up later this week.
The single impeachment article points to Trump's repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on Jan. 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol.