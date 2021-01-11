Republicans object to House bill calling Pence to invoke 25th Amendment, forcing full House vote later in week

Republicans just blocked a bill introduced by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer aimed at pushing President Trump out of office through the 25th Amendment.

Democrats on Monday sought to take up a resolution from Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland urging Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, but it was blocked by Republicans.

Hoyer tried to pass the resolution Monday through unanimous consent. West Virginia Republican Rep. Alex Mooney objected to the request.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the Democrats will move to bring the resolution for a full floor vote on Tuesday.

The House is now adjourned until 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow.

Some more background: Democrats are calling on Pence to respond within 24 hours, she said. If that does not happen, Democrats will bring their impeachment resolution to the floor. House Democrats unveiled the articles of impeachment against Trump today.

The single impeachment article points to Trump's repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on Jan. 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump's call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.

