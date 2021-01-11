Major golf organization says it has no plans to host future championships at Trump-owned course in Scotland
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
The R&A on Monday said it has no plans to stage any future championships at the Trump Turnberry golf course and resort in Scotland.
In a statement, R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said: “We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”
The organization oversees The Open Championship, which is the world’s oldest Men’s major golf championship, as well as the Women’s British Open, among others.
Turnberry is one of two high-profile courses President Trump owns in Scotland, the other being the Trump International Golf Links situated amid the dunes of Aberdeen.
FBI has received over 40,000 digital tips from public related to last week’s Capitol riot
From CNN's Jessica Schneider
The FBI has received more than 40,000 digital media tips, including video and photos, from the public stemming from last week’s deadly pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol, according to an FBI spokesperson.
The FBI has been seeking information that will help investigators identify people who were “actively instigating violence” on January 6 in Washington, DC. According to the FBI’s website, they have been receiving pictures and videos from the public since last week.
Twenty federal criminal defendants have been rounded up across the country since the insurrection, with the allegations showing the danger of the mob.
29 min ago
House Democrats will charge Trump with "incitement of insurrection" in impeachment resolution
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Jeremy Herb
House Democrats will file one article of impeachment against President Trump that charges the President with "incitement of insurrection," according to a copy of the article obtained by CNN.
The single impeachment article, which will be introduced at 11 a.m. ET when the House gavels in Monday, points to Trump’s repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on Jan. 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. The House is expected to vote on the article this week.
The article also cited Trump’s call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to “find” enough votes for Trump to win the state.
“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the resolution says. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”
Some background: House Democrats are barreling toward impeaching Trump for the second time over his role in inciting last week's riots at the US Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on Sunday evening that the House would proceed with bringing an impeachment resolution to the floor this week unless Vice President Mike Pence moves to invoke the 25th Amendment with a majority of the Cabinet to remove Trump from power.
Pelosi's letter was the first time she explicitly said that the House would take up impeachment on the floor this week, though it was clear that House Democrats have rapidly coalesced around an impeachment resolution in the days following the riots at the Capitol where five people died, including a US Capitol Police officer.
44 min ago
Key Republicans to watch as Congress' impeachment fight unfolds
From CNN' Lauren Fox
In a matter of hours, articles of impeachment will be officially introduced against President Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol last week.
There are 214 original co-sponsors on the articles of impeachment right now, according to aides. It only takes 217 votes to pass. In other words, the momentum is there.
In upcoming days, keep your eyes on what a group of Republicans says about the process to impeach Trump.
Democrats in the House want this process to be bipartisan. They are confident that they can get two to four GOP votes, but if they could get more than a dozen, it has a multiplying effect for how GOP senators might look at this process.
Already, GOP Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah have signaled they are tired of Trump and want to see him go. They might be willing to vote for impeachment.
But, if only a handful of House Republicans vote yes, the momentum for the Senate diminishes significantly.
52 min ago
Here's the possible timeline of how things will play out in Congress this week, according to Democrats
Here's a look at that possible timeline, according to House Democrats:
Today: At 11:00 a.m. ET, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will go to the floor to try to get quick passage of a bill to push Trump out of office through the 25th Amendment. Republicans are expected to block that measure. At this point, the articles of impeachment are then expected to be formally announced through a press release. As of now, they have 214 cosponsors — which is just under a majority — but they are expected to easily have the votes.
Tomorrow: House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, a Democrat, said on New Day that his panel will meet to approve a rule that would govern the floor debate for the 25th Amendment bill, which has been drafted by Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat.
Wednesday: McGovern also said that the House Rules Committee will meet to approve the rule for the impeachment resolution.
The big question is still when there could be a floor vote. It could be Wednesday, but it's possible it could slip to Thursday. We should get more clarity on this later today.
57 min ago
Law enforcement is bracing for more extremist violence in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
From CNN's Geneva Sands
Calls for new protests in Washington, DC, and states across the country have law enforcement bracing for more possible violence in the coming days after rioters stormed the US Capitol last week leaving five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.
Authorities are preparing for additional personnel to help secure the nation's capital in the coming days. A Department of Homeland Security official told CNN that the breach of the Capitol will sharpen the response and planning for inauguration.
"Now that it happened people will take it much more seriously," the official said, referring to last week's violence. "Now, the planners, they are all going to take it much more seriously."
Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, said in in a statement Sunday that the Department of Defense is aware of "further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists in the days up to and including Inauguration Day." Crow spoke with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy about the January 6 events and planning for the coming days.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked for additional security measures with ten days to go before Inauguration Day as Wednesday's riot has set off a shockwave of concern among federal, state and local officials for more possible bloodshed over the outcome of the 2020 election that ousted President Trump from office.
At the Capitol Police's request, the Department of Homeland Security helped install fencing, which was seen going up around Capitol Hill Thursday.
1 hr 26 min ago
Trump could speak today, but plans for remarks are not final
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump could deliver remarks at some point today but plans haven’t been finalized, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump hopes to speak about big tech after many companies banned him from their platforms.
Trump’s suspension from Twitter in particular has enraged the President, who spent the weekend apoplectic about what he’s determined is illegal censorship by the company. He has signaled internally a desire to try executive actions to punish Silicon Valley but it’s unclear what precisely that would look like.
Trump is expected to award the Medal of Freedom to Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, at the White House on Monday and to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Thursday. His visit to the Texas bordertown Alamo comes Tuesday.
Between those events, aides are trying to convince Trump to hold events celebrating his legacy items like helping broker normalization agreements in the Middle East, rolling back regulations and taking a hard line on China. He has not shown as much enthusiasm for those but they are still possible between now and when he is expected to leave the White House on Jan. 19.
Trump and some of his top aides spent part of the weekend phoning Republican allies in Congress to ask them to come out against a second impeachment. They have argued the country doesn’t support it.
In some conversations, Trump has told allies he does not believe he should be blamed for what happened at the US Capitol on Wednesday, saying he never intended for the crowd to turn violent.
1 hr 31 min ago
A historic percentage of Americans want Trump removed from office. Here's what the polls show.
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
The potential removal of President Trump from office starts out more popular than any other removal process of a president in recent American history. Removing Trump from office remains quite unpopular among Republicans, however.
You can see that well in an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Sunday. The majority (56%) say Trump should be removed from office, while just 43% believe he should not be removed.
An average across polls since Wednesday (in which no pollster is counted more than once) shows that 50% of Americans want Trump to either be impeached, for the 25th Amendment to be invoked or for Trump to resign from office. The minority (43%) say that none of these should occur.
The high percentage of Americans who want Trump out of office comes as House Democrats are already planning to introduce an impeachment resolution against Trump as soon as Monday.
When Democrats began an impeachment inquiry against Trump in September 2019, removing him from office wasn't anywhere near as popular. Before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that inquiry, only about 40% of Americans were for impeaching and removing Trump. About half the electorate was against it.
The fact that so many Americans want Trump out of office is, indeed, historically unprecedented this early in the process.
The percentage of Americans who wanted Bill Clinton impeached after his affair with Monica Lewinsky never climbed higher than 40%.
Likewise, the percentage of Americans who thought Richard Nixon should be removed or should resign from office was at about 40% when the House voted to formally start an impeachment inquiry in February 1974.
Eventually, the plurality of Americans wanted Nixon and Trump out of office, but it took impeachment proceedings for support to outrun opposition.
At this point, it's not clear whether more Americans want Trump out of office than after the impeachment and removal proceedings against him began and took place in late 2019 and early 2020. The percentages between now and then (about half the electorate) are close.
1 hr 38 min ago
Biden aides are working to ensure impeachment doesn't become a distraction as inauguration approaches
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
While President-elect Joe Biden has repeatedly said it's up to Congress to decide how to sanction Trump for his role in instigating the violent attack on the Capitol, CNN has learned that his advisers are working intently behind the scenes with Democratic leadership in hopes of finding a middle ground that won't hamper his new administration.
Waiting to send any articles to the Senate is one of the ideas being discussed by advisers to the President-elect, though advisers say other ideas have been under discussion this weekend, including censuring Trump in a move that may be able to draw more bipartisan support than impeachment could.
Doing nothing at all and allowing the final days of Trump's presidency to expire without punishment from Congress is not being discussed.
"The train has left the station on impeachment," an official close to Biden told CNN. "Trying to stop it would not only fail, but put Biden on the wrong foot with progressives and most Democrats across the party."
Conversations between Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many of their respective advisers have taken place throughout the weekend.
Biden is poised to roll out more specifics of his economic relief package this week in Wilmington, Delaware, where aides say he will implore Congress to act swiftly to pass the bill as one of the first acts of his presidency.
"That bill cannot and should not be delayed because of a Senate impeachment trial," an official close to Biden said.