The R&A on Monday said it has no plans to stage any future championships at the Trump Turnberry golf course and resort in Scotland.

In a statement, R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said: “We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”

The organization oversees The Open Championship, which is the world’s oldest Men’s major golf championship, as well as the Women’s British Open, among others.

Turnberry is one of two high-profile courses President Trump owns in Scotland, the other being the Trump International Golf Links situated amid the dunes of Aberdeen.

On Sunday, the PGA of America announced that the 2022 PGA Championship would not be played at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

