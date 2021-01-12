There are new concerns among Trump's top staff about job prospects after Capitol riot
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
There is a new concern among President Trump's senior staff about their job prospects as his time left in office dwindles.
Several of his top aides were already struggling to find positions before the violent assault on the US Capitol, but now multiple people have voiced concern privately that it will be almost impossible to land a job in the private sector, given the current environment and their boss's toxicity, according to several of those staffers and people who spoke with them.
Two senior officials to Trump recently expressed anxiety about their limited options with outside advisers and said they have been unable to find positions so far. Others are planning to stay under the radar for a few months until things calm down.
"They're freaking out," one of the outside advisers who spoke with the aides told CNN.
As CNN has reported, Trump spent the weekend largely in isolation because a lot of people are avoiding him, with the exception of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and the head of the White House personnel office Johnny McEntee.
4 min ago
Health secretary says he won't resign — but won't discuss 25th Amendment
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was pressed repeatedly Tuesday on whether President Trump is capable of fulfilling his duties and whether he would invoke the 25th Amendment in his role as a member of the Trump Cabinet, and though he said he’d “wrestled” with his own role in the administration, he would not weigh in.
“The rhetoric last week was unacceptable. I'm not going to get into or discuss the 25th Amendment here. I'm committed — I've wrestled with this – I'm committed to see this through in my role as Health Secretary during a pandemic, to ensure that vaccines and therapeutics get out to the American people and to ensure a smooth handoff to President-elect Biden's team,” he said during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”
Pressed again on whether he had had conversations on the 25th Amendment, he said it would “not be appropriate” to discuss and would not get into private conversations.
He called the Capitol insurrection “an assault on democracy” and expressed concern about reports of future protests at the Capitol and at state capitols around the country, calling for a “peaceful and orderly transition.”
5 min ago
Impeachment article co-author: Trump is "clear and present danger"
“We will demonstrate unequivocally that the President's language, the statements he made, the promotion of the big lie made violence at the Capitol inevitable. He's responsible for it. He needs to be removed from office immediately. He's a clear and present danger to the United States,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.”
Cicilline said they will file a report today detailing the legal basis for impeachment.
“We were all witnesses to this or victims of this. We all publicly saw the President's statements and his tweets. So this will lay it out in more detail, but it is absolutely sufficient to sustain the burden of proof for impeachment,” he said.
Cicilline said he hopes there will be “a dozen at least” Republican lawmakers who will join House Democrats to vote in favor of impeachment.
Cicilline also said that he thought it was important to reference a provision of the 14th Amendment, which bars any officeholder from federal or state office who takes part in insurrection or rebellion against the US.
“It's a classic case of insurrection,” Cicilline said.
19 min ago
Washington Post: Secret Service officer put under investigation over Facebook comments about Biden's win
From CNN's Christina Carrega
A Secret Service officer was put under investigation stemming from comments on a Facebook post in which she accused lawmakers who formalized President-elect Joe Biden’s win of treason and shared conspiracy theories about rigging the Presidential election.
USSS declined to comment about the matter. When asked about the investigation, which was reported by the Washington Post, a spokesperson for the Secret Service told CNN:
"The U.S. Secret Service carries out its law enforcement mission in an objective and apolitical manner. Any allegation that an employee is not carrying out their duties in that manner will be investigated. As this is a personnel matter, the agency will not be further commenting."
16 min ago
GOP Rep. Cheney calls impeachment a "vote of conscience"
From CNN's Manu Raju with DJ Judd
Rep. Liz Cheney, the number three House Republican, told colleagues on a conference call Monday evening that Wednesday's impeachment vote is a “vote of conscience,” a source tells CNN. The House plans to vote to impeach President Trump tomorrow.
Cheney is one of the handful of outspoken critics of Trump’s disinformation surrounding the November election results and Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.
Cheney has not said how she would vote. Republican leaders have not planned to whip the votes at the moment, in stark contrast to 2019’s impeachment, where Republican leadership pressured members not to break ranks.
It’s not known yet how many Republicans will vote to impeach President Trump, though speculation could be around ten — maybe more, maybe less.
38 min ago
Despite inauguration security concerns, Biden says he's "not afraid" of taking oath of office at Capitol
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
President-elect Joe Biden said Monday he was "not afraid" of taking his oath of office on the West Front of the US Capitol, after supporters of President Trump breached the building in a deadly riot.
"I think it's critically important that there be a real, serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened people's lives, defaced public property, caused great damage, that they be held accountable," Biden said.
The riot last week at the US Capitol left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and has raised concerns there could be more violence and rioting over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
The Pentagon has authorized up to 15,000 National Guard troops for the inauguration, according to Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau. Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said in a statement Sunday that the Department of Defense is aware of "further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists in the days up to and including Inauguration Day."
President Trump, who incited the riot at the Capitol, has said he will not attend Biden's inauguration. He will be the first outgoing president to skip his successor's swearing-in in more than 150 years. Vice President Mike Pence, however, will attend the inauguration, according to a source familiar with the plans.
8 min ago
Why impeachment can't stop Trump from fundraising in the future
But even in the unlikely event that two-thirds of senators would agree to convict Trump, there's little to stop him from continuing to ask his supporters for money in the months and years ahead, campaign finance experts say.
Disqualification "has no bearing on the political committee money he already has raised, and it would have no bearing on his ability to continue to raise money into a political committee," said Paul S. Ryan, a top lawyer with the watchdog group Common Cause.
"He has a lot of options, and he has the infrastructure in place," added Larry Noble, a CNN contributor and former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission.
In addition to his presidential campaign committee, Trump already has established a post-presidency vehicle — the Save America political action committee — that can help underwrite his expenses, fund travel and staff and support like-minded candidates.
And experts say Trump, as a non-candidate, would be free to launch other fundraising arms with even fewer legal guardrails on his activity than his current committees. Running a super PAC, for instance, would give Trump the option to spend unlimited amounts of money and take contributions of any size, including an in-kind donation of his campaign's data about its donors.
The President has inundated his supporters with appeals for cash — helping to raise more than $200 million between the election and early December alone as he falsely argued that the election against him was rigged. There was no evidence of widespread fraud.
By CNN's count, the Trump campaign had sent 606 fundraising emails between 11 p.m. ET election night and Wednesday afternoon, shortly before the Capitol was breached.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
But Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller has indicated the President intends to remain a fundraising force, telling The Washington Post over the weekend that Trump still is "the biggest name in Republican politics" and plans deploy millions of dollars to help GOP congressional candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.
39 min ago
House Democrats plan to vote tomorrow to impeach Trump. Here are the key things to know.
From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly
House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach President Trump, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a caucus call Monday, setting up an impeachment vote one week after rioters incited by Trump overran Capitol police and breached some of the most secure areas of the US Capitol.
Here are key things to know about the impeachment fight in Congress:
Democrats formally introduced their impeachment resolution Monday, charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" as they race toward making him the first president in history to be impeached twice. You can read the full document here.
The single impeachment article, which was introduced when the House gaveled into a brief pro-forma session Monday, points to Trump's repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on Jan. 6 before the rioters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump's call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.
The resolution, which was introduced by Democrats David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California, also cited the Constitution's 14th Amendment, noting that it "prohibits any person who has 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion against' the United States" from holding office.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats on Sunday evening that the House would vote on impeachment this week unless Pence moves to invoke the 25th Amendment with a majority of the Cabinet to remove Trump from power.
Still, House Democrats' race toward impeachment poses complications for the incoming Biden administration, as a Senate trial threatens to hamper the opening days of Biden's presidency. While some Democrats had suggested waiting to send the impeachment resolution to the Senate until after Biden's first 100 days in office, Hoyer and other top Democrats said Monday they wanted to do so immediately.
Because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he won't bring back the Senate from recess before Jan. 19, that would push the trial into the beginning of the Biden administration.