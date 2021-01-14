Man holding confederate flag in Capitol and his son have been charged

Kevin Seefried carries a confederate flag in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6 in Washington, DC. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities have arrested two men, including one who was pictured in the US Capitol last week holding a Confederate flag during a riot, according to the Department of Justice.

The men – Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter – were taken into custody Thursday in Delaware, according to a release. They are charged with entering restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct inside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint in the DC District Court.

Both Seefrieds spoke to the FBI separately about taking part in the crowd that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Prosecutors say the Seefrieds "entered the Senate Building through a broken window and, shortly thereafter, Kevin Seefried was photographed holding a Confederate Battle flag inside the Capitol Building."

Kevin Seefried told the FBI he had brought the Confederate flag with him to Washington from his home in Delaware, where he normally displays it outside. The father-son duo had come to the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 "to hear President Trump speak," and marched to the Capitol following a person with a bullhorn, they told the FBI, according to the court record.

The FBI learned of the men's names after one of Hunter Seefried’s coworkers reported he had bragged about being inside the Capitol building with his father. Hunter Seefried is alleged to have punched glass out of a window in the Capitol, according to court documents made public on Thursday.

This article has been updated to reflect that two men have now been charged.