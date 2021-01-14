Facebook is showing ads for military gear to far-right users, watchdog group says   

Despite last week’s insurrection, Facebook is continuing to show ads for weapon accessories, body armor, and other military gear on its site, according to the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a nonprofit watchdog.
TPP said it found evidence to suggest the ads are being shown to Facebook users who have shown interest in far-right and militia groups.
The ads, which TTP says it saw on Facebook on Wednesday, included promotions for bulletproof vests and gun accessories.
The ads appeared in the Facebook feed of an account TTP set up to resemble a far-right sympathizer. TPP used the account to join dozens of groups and pages dedicated to militia groups and the far-right.
"Facebook is microtargeting these ads to an account whose only activity involves joining dozens of groups and pages dedicated to militia and the far-right," Katie Paul, director of TTP, told CNN on Thursday. "Facebook is sending a message: not only can users spend months violating platform policies to plan violence, Facebook will help users make their insurrection activity more effective while it profits from ads," she added.
A Facebook spokesperson told CNN, "We don’t allow ads that praise, support or represent militarized social movements and ban ads that promote the sale or use of weapons, ammunition, or explosives."
The spokesperson also said Facebook has removed pages and groups representing militarized social movements and is continuing to take those pages down.
BuzzFeed News first reported TTP’s findings.