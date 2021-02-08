Follow CNN Politics
Trump's second impeachment trial starts tomorrow

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:08 a.m. ET, February 8, 2021
1 hr 4 min ago

Key things to know about the senator who will preside over Trump's impeachment trial 

From CNN's Joan Biskupic

Senator Patrick J. Leahy walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill on February 2 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Patrick Leahy is expected to adhere largely to the script of Chief Justice John Roberts when he presides over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump this week.

But unlike when the robe-clad Roberts oversaw then-President Trump's 2020 trial, Leahy will routinely slip into his senator role for votes, including on whether to convict or acquit the former president of inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The 80-year-old Vermont Democrat — who is the chamber's president pro tempore, or the longest serving senator of the majority party — could also end up voting on knotty motions related to evidence and witnesses.

Just as the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president will break new ground in America, so will the dual roles of Leahy. He will have a model in the actions of two chief justices of the United States, Roberts with Trump in 2020 and William Rehnquist with President Bill Clinton in 1999.

Sources familiar with Leahy's preparation say he is reviewing how the two men presided and is looking to patterns set by the chief justices in an effort to enforce Senate trial procedures, maintain a sense of decorum and avoid driving the arguments of either side.

Whether any of Leahy's votes are cast on close fractious motions will depend on how the trial scheduled to begin Tuesday unfolds and the dueling strategies of the US House impeachment managers and Trump legal team.

Leahy already voted once after being sworn on Jan. 26 as presiding officer, with the 55-45 majority that rejected a move by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul to block the trial from going forward. That vote could be a preview of the ultimate result, an insufficient number of Republicans voting with Democrats and a Trump acquittal: The Senate trial process for a president resembles that for judges and other officials impeached by the US House. In all cases, the Constitution requires a two-thirds vote for conviction.

Leahy, who has vowed to be fair and impartial, is declining interviews, according to a spokesperson.

1 hr 4 min ago

Democratic senator says impeachment managers should be allowed to call witnesses if they want

From CNN's Ali Main

Sen. Chris Murphy speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 27.
Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said he thinks Senate Democrats should be "consistent" in their support for having witnesses testify in an impeachment trial if House managers want that, although he noted that "it's not as important" to call witnesses in this trial, since so much of the case against former President Trump rests on things that happened publicly.

"I think we should be consistent. Obviously, we were very strongly in favor of witnesses during the first impeachment trial. We were very disappointed when the House asked for the ability to call witnesses and Senate Republicans denied them that ability, so if the House managers want to call witnesses, then I think we should allow them to do so," he said Sunday, adding that Trump's second impeachment trial is "different" from the first.

"This time, we saw what happened in real time. President Trump sent that angry mob to the Capitol on live TV so it's not as important that you have witnesses, but if the House managers want witnesses, we should allow them to be able to put them on," he explained.

This comes as CNN reports the House impeachment managers haven't made a final decision on whether they will call witnesses. They're preparing for the possibility they won't have any witnesses – but they may decide to use them if they find a witness willing to voluntarily step forward, according to sources. Even without witnesses, Democrats are preparing to use evidence from video and social media to help illustrate how Trump’s words, actions and tweets incited the rioters to attack the Capitol.

The Connecticut Democrat said he thinks Sen. Rand Paul's argument against the constitutionality of holding an impeachment trial for a president who has left office is "not from outer space" or "ridiculous," but that he comes to a different judgement on the issue.

"I think that that the clause that gives Congress the responsibility to deny an official future office requires us to take this step, even though the President has left office, and of course, as you cited, there is precedent for that. It sets up a strange circumstance by which a president or any official could very quickly resign to preserve their right to run later on even though they engaged in pretty serious misconduct. So I think we have this responsibility," he said.

1 hr 38 min ago

Trump's second impeachment trial begins tomorrow. Here's what you need to know.

Analysis from CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Former President Trump's second Senate impeachment trial will commence on Tuesday, setting up a week (or two) that will be equal parts historic and divisive.

The outcome of the trial is really not in doubt. Trump is poised to be acquitted by the Senate, where it would take a two-thirds vote to convict him. At least 17 Republicans would need to join all of the Senate Democrats to convict.

However, the trial will still bring drama. Trump is not expected to appear, after his lawyers rejected a Democratic request to testify.

His lawyers are expected to argue that the Senate cannot impeach a former president and that Trump's January 6 speech at the White House Ellipse preceding the US Capitol insurrection was protected by the First Amendment.

The House impeachment managers will argue that Trump is "singularly responsible" for inciting the insurrection, and that he should be barred from holding future office.

  • Read the pre-trial brief from Trump's legal team here.
  • The House impeachment managers' brief is here.

How long will the trial last? That's an open question at this point. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and their aides have been engaged in extensive discussions about the trial's organizing resolution, which the Senate will pass before arguments begin.

Both sides hope to reach a bipartisan agreement on the trial's parameters, which will include how long the impeachment managers and defense team get to make their arguments, how witnesses could be called and other matters.

What you need to know. For a complete walkthrough of the trial process, the key players, and what the results could mean for the country, listen to the latest CNN Political Briefing hosted by David Chalian here.

1 hr 4 min ago

Why Trump won't be testifying at his impeachment trial

From CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju

Then outgoing President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12.
The House impeachment managers on Feb. 4 requested Donald Trump testify at his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, in a dramatic move to try to get the former President on the record about his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

But Trump's legal team quickly responded by rejecting the invitation in a terse response to the House impeachment team, putting the decision back on the Democrats over whether to try to compel Trump's testimony with a subpoena.

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin sent a letter to Trump's attorney Thursday requesting that Trump testify before or during the upcoming impeachment trial arguing that his testimony was needed after he disputed the House's allegations that he incited the insurrection at the Capitol.

"Two days ago, you filed an Answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, wrote. "You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense. In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021."

"The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games," wrote Trump's attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen.

Trump adviser Jason Miller confirmed that Trump was rejecting the request, telling CNN, "The President will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding."

1 hr 5 min ago

How Trump's second impeachment trial will compare to the first

From CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The overall impeachment process laid out in the Constitution is relatively simple: President commits "high Crime or Misdemeanor," House votes to impeach, Senate conducts a trial.

Those overall contours are constant. But there's no such thing as a routine impeachment.

The one Trump faces now, after inciting a riotous mob to attack the Capitol, is unprecedented in all sorts of ways, which means the process will feel entirely new and different from the one we saw in late 2019 around the Ukraine investigation.

Here's another look at the impeachment process as it is spelled out in the Constitution and how it applies to this second impeachment of Trump, in which a US President is accused for the first time of inciting violence against another branch of government.

What is Trump accused of doing?

There was a lot of debate during Trump's first impeachment and trial about whether the pressure he exerted on the President of Ukraine amounted to "high Crimes and Misdemeanors" or simply a set of policies.

This time, while there's an argument he committed treason, Democrats in the House have alleged Trump "engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States."

Read the entire thing here. It's short.

What does that mean for Trump this time?

Getting from Trump's misdeed to impeachment proceedings in the House took 86 days in 2019.

It took just a week in 2021.

The House can essentially impeach at will. While there are precedents in place around instigating the impeachment process and utilizing House committees to investigate whether impeachable offenses occurred, none of that is necessarily required. And Democrats, moving quickly, aren't going to burden themselves by dragging this out.

And why bother with an investigation when this time Trump did it on TV? In that first effort, the details of Trump's pressure on Ukraine leaked out over the course of weeks and built into Democratic support to launch and conduct an investigation and, ultimately, to impeach him.

Trump's time in office expired at noon on Jan. 20, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also gave Trump and Vice President Mike Pence the option of avoiding impeachment if either Trump resigned or Pence mobilized the Cabinet to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

When those two offramps were ignored, Democrats in the House moved quickly toward impeachment and the first post-presidential impeachment trial in US history.