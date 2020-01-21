Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar called out the lack of commitment to witnesses as she entered the Capitol this morning.

“This is a very serious day,” she said.

“The President has basically said zero witnesses and zero documents, and you would think my Republican colleagues would take their obligation seriously and allow us to have witnesses,” Klobuchar said, adding that the resolution as it currently stands doesn’t do that.

Klobuchar is one of four sitting senators who are running for President. When asked about impeachment keeping her off the trail in Iowa, Klobuchar said, “This is my Constitutional duty.