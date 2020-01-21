Impeachment trial of President Trump
Democratic senator: "This is a very serious day"
Sen. Amy Klobuchar called out the lack of commitment to witnesses as she entered the Capitol this morning.
“This is a very serious day,” she said.
“The President has basically said zero witnesses and zero documents, and you would think my Republican colleagues would take their obligation seriously and allow us to have witnesses,” Klobuchar said, adding that the resolution as it currently stands doesn’t do that.
Klobuchar is one of four sitting senators who are running for President. When asked about impeachment keeping her off the trail in Iowa, Klobuchar said, “This is my Constitutional duty.
Part of Trump's legal team just got to the Capitol
White House counsel Pat Cipollone and outside attorney Jay Sekulow — the lawyers leading President Trump's legal team — just arrived at the Capitol.
The Senate is expected to take up impeachment at 1 p.m. ET.
This GOP senator is "ready to vote today" on impeachment
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley told reporters heading into his conference lunch that he’s “ready to vote today” on whether President Trump should be removed from office.
He said that the President has done nothing reaching an impeachable offense, and he’s ready to vote today.
Holding the trial briefs from both sides in a brown, fan folder, Hawley said each side is just going to present what is in the briefs. He said “we all can read.”
The Senate will convene soon
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to speak on Senate floor when it convenes at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Then at 1 p.m., the Senate impeachment trial will continue.
GOP senator says 2020 Democrats may be open to a quick Senate trial
In an interview on Fox News this morning ahead of a day of debate over the rules for the impeachment trial in the Senate, Sen. John Cornyn suggested that the Democratic senators running for president may reach a “bipartisan agreement” with Republicans who are pushing to wrap up the trial as quickly as possible.
“I would think the senators running for the nomination for president would like to be on the ground for the Iowa caucuses on February the third,” Cornyn said. “You might find bipartisan agreement that we ought to get this done and get it done right, but get it done as efficiently as possible.”
He said earlier in the interview that he thinks Senate Democrats are pushing to call trial witnesses because they are “a little nervous” that they won’t be able to meet the threshold to impeach President Trump with the evidence House managers will present from their inquiry.
Romney says Democrats are making a "mistake" by saying that "everything is an outrage"
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney told CNN that Democrats are making a “mistake” by saying that “everything is an outrage.”
“If everything is an outrage, then nothing is an outrage," he said.
The Utah lawmaker said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's changes from rules in former President Bill Clinton's trial are “modest” and he won’t be voting today on motions to call for witnesses.
He maintained that witnesses should be dealt with after opening arguments and said he still wants to hear from John Bolton.
How the proposed Trump trial rules compare to Clinton's
There's been a lot of talk about the trial rules used in Bill Clinton's Senate impeachment trial — and how they stack up to the ones proposed for Trump's trial.
Let’s make something abundantly clear: the McConnell resolution is not the 1999 Bill Clinton impeachment trial resolution. It just isn’t. It isn’t “very, very similar.” It isn’t a few word changes. There are substantial differences.
It’s modeled in a very similar fashion, and the time permitted and opening stages of the trial are in line with it. But it’s just not the same, or even “very, very similar.”
Here's the side-by-side look at how they differ:
Nadler says White House counsel should be recused
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, who is also an impeachment manager, said White House Counsel Pat Cippolone should be recused from the Senate trial because he is a fact witness.
Some background: Earlier today, the House managers sent a letter accusing Cipollone of being a "material witness" and demanded that he hand over any information to which he has "first-hand knowledge."
The managers also wrote that Cipollone's role on the defense team could "undermine the integrity of the pending trial."
Schumer won't say how many amendments he plans to offer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wouldn't say how many amendments he plans to offer to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed trial rules — but said it won't be 100.
"We're not going to try to be dilatory and have 100 amendments just to delay things," he said.
That's when a reporter asked: "How many amendments?"
"Oh, you're persistent," Schumer said, without answering the question.
What this is about: Today, the Senate will take up McConnell's resolution on the trial rules. After an initial two hours of debate, amendments can be offered. After each amendment is read, the House managers and White House defense team will each have an hour to argue their side of the resolution. Either or both sides can yield back their time at any point.
The amendment process will repeat until Schumer is done offering amendments, at which point the chamber would move to a vote on McConnell's underlying resolution.
The length of today will be dictated by how many amendments Schumer chooses to propose. While his team has been tight-lipped about how many that will be, Schumer forecasted a "series of amendments" to reporters last night. The bottom line: it could be a long day.