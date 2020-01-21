Impeachment trial of President Trump
House managers say Trump impeachment attorney is a "material witness"
Just hours before the House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team meet on the Senate floor for the trial of President Trump, the House has sent a letter accusing White House Counsel Pat Cipollone of being a "material witness" and demanding that he hand over any information to which he has "first-hand knowledge."
The managers also wrote that Cipollone's role on the defense team could "undermine the integrity of the pending trial."
“In preparation for the trial of Donald J. Trump before the Senate, we write to notify you that evidence received by the House of Representatives during its impeachment inquiry indicates that you are a material witness to the charges in both Articles of Impeachment for which President Trump now faces trial," the House Managers wrote in the letter sent to Cipollone Tuesday morning. “You must disclose all facts and information as to which you have first-hand knowledge that will be at issue in connection with evidence you present or arguments you make in your role as the President’s legal advocate so that the Senate and Chief Justice can be apprised of any potential ethical issues, conflicts, or biases.”
It could be a long day in the Senate. Here's why.
The Senate today will consider Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution on the rules for the impeachment trial.
But first, there will be an initial housekeeping measure: Sen. Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, was absent last week due to a family issue and will need to be sworn in.
After that, McConnell will introduce his organizing resolution for the first few stages of the trial. That will set off a chain of events, which at various points will be unpredictable. Here's generally how we think it could play out:
- McConnell will introduce his resolution.
- The resolution will be read.
- Upon completion of the reading, the House managers and White House defense team will each have an hour to argue their side of the resolution. Managers will argue against. White House team will argue for. Either or both sides can yield back their time at any point.
- Upon completion of the two hours, amendments can be offered. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will offer an amendment.
- That amendment will be read.
- Upon completion of the reading, the House managers and White House defense team will each have an hour to argue their side of the resolution. Either or both sides can yield back their time at any point.
- Upon completion of that time, the Senate will vote on the amendment.
- The amendment process will repeat until Schumer is done offering amendments, at which point the chamber would move to a vote on McConnell's underlying resolution.
So how long will this take? The length of today will be dictated by how many amendments Schumer chooses to propose. While his team has been tight-lipped about how many that will be, Schumer forecasted a "series of amendments" to reporters last night. Shorter: it could be a long day.
Important caveat: Should senators want to debate any aspect themselves, they can move to deliberate. That would take 51 votes, and if adopted, would require the chamber to go into closed session. It's unclear when, or if, this will be utilized.
Trump was hesitant about leaving for Davos during the impeachment trial, sources say
President Trump was initially hesitant about leaving for an economic forum in Davos as his Senate trial gets underway in Washington, according to multiple people, but aides assured him it was a quick trip and they would keep him updated as he shuttles between meetings with world leaders in Switzerland.
There was an internal debate over the wisdom of leaving the country as the impeachment trial started, according to officials. Some of Trump’s aides believed the trip was unnecessary and that he’d be better positioned to respond if he remained in Washington.
But others said a turn on the world stage, with a particular focus on a strong American economy, would allow Trump to cast himself as an effective leader that Democrats are unfairly targeting.
Trump himself wasn’t set on making the trip until late last week, ultimately siding with aides who said his appearances in Switzerland would prove a worthwhile rebuttal of the impeachment proceedings.
Trump will be briefed today: Trump is scheduled to be back at his hotel by 2:00 p.m. ET today — after the debate over rules and procedures will have begun.
"He has a full day here in Davos, but will be briefed by staff periodically," Stephanie Grisham told reporters.
As is now common on Trump’s foreign trips, aides have ensured his hotel room is equipped with a TIVO-like device that allows him to watch Fox News from abroad. He’ll also be equipped with his most powerful response tool: A phone to call his allies and Twitter to broadcast his thoughts in real-time.
8 things to watch today as the impeachment trial gets underway
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump — only the third impeachment trial is US history — kicks off in earnest today.
Here are eight key things to watch today
- Things will change: We have a basic outline of how we think the trial will go, but it's clear things will change as the trial progresses. For instance, much or all of Tuesday could be taken up by debate between the House managers and the defense team over how the trial will progress.
- There will be late nights... There is a clear desire by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get this thing done. According to a draft of rules senators could vote on Tuesday, McConnell would give each side only two days to make its case. Since each side gets 24 hours, this first week in particular could go very late if the impeachment managers or Trump's team use all of that time, perhaps until 1 a.m. ET.
- ...Which means there will be relative speediness: This also means the trial could go very quickly. Trump wants it wrapped up before he delivers the State of the Union address February 4.
- There could be a fight over witnesses: Democrats want witnesses at this impeachment trial. Most Republicans do not. The question now is whether the four Republicans needed to give Democrats a majority will agree to hear new information.
- Expect some parliamentary squabbling: We have some idea what to expect, but the rules have not been set. The rules of the trial have not been released by McConnell nor have they seen a vote. The details of those rules, and whether McConnell can get a majority of 51 senators on board with them, will be very important.
- Why this could all be "murky squared": CNN hired former Senate parliamentarian Alan Frumin to help decode the impeachment trial. Asked if, under the rules, Democrats can force the Senate to hear witnesses, he said, "Like so much about Senate procedure the answer is a little murky. Senate procedure is murky generally and Senate procedure with respect to impeachment trials is murky squared." Read more about the rules.
- Look out for tight media control: Reporters on Capitol Hill have complained that portions of the building normally open to them have been shut. In addition, the Senate controls cameras inside the chamber, so it will be able to control the angles seen during the trial. Only the person talking will be pictured, for instance.
- We could see some closed doors: There's expected to be at least one closed session today and possibly more, which will feel very strange, but is needed, according to Senate leaders, because senators aren't allowed to speak during the trial (among other rules like not using their phones and standing when they vote) and they'll have to debate at times about how to proceed. But we won't know the deliberations going on as a result.
House impeachment managers urge senators to reject McConnell's trial plan
The House impeachment managers, who will prosecute the case against President Trump in the Senate, slammed Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's organizing resolution for the trial in a statement this morning.
"His resolution deviates sharply from the Clinton precedent," the managers said.
The managers went on to urge any senator who wants a fair trial to President Trump and the American people to reject the resolution. "There should be a fair trial — fair to the President, yes, but equally important, fair to the American people. Any Senator who wants the same, should reject the McConnell Resolution,” they said.
Their opposition to the McConnell resolution echoes what Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a separate statement released earlier this morning.
Pelosi: McConnell "has chosen a cover-up for the President"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's organizing resolution for the Senate impeachment trial, accusing the Republican leader of choosing "a cover-up for the President" and that it is "deliberately designed to hide the truth."
“Leader McConnell’s plan for a dark of night impeachment trial confirms what the American people have seen since Day One: the Senate GOP Leader has chosen a cover-up for the President, rather than honor his oath to the Constitution," she said in the statement.
Trump is in Davos today. He talked briefly about impeachment.
President Trump in Davos, Switzerland, today at an annual gathering of political and business leaders. He largely stuck to the script — but he paused only briefly during his arrival to address the looming impeachment trial.
“It’s just a hoax,” he said, when asked about being in Davos instead of Washington. “It’s a witch hunt that’s been going on for years, and frankly it’s disgraceful,” he added.
Trump’s address to the forum was mostly focused on what he says his administration has done for the American middle class.
“America is winning again like never before,” the President told the forum. He said before he took office, the “shrinking middle class… felt neglected, betrayed, forgotten.” He touted his trade deals, tax cuts, and slashes to regulations.
The Senate will consider trial rules today. Here's how we expect it to unfold.
It's a big day: The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump will begin in earnest today, when senators take up a resolution setting the rules of the trial.
Here's how we think today will play out:
- Noon ET: The Senate will convene for leadership remarks. They will adjourn at 12:30 p.m. ET to prep the floor for the trial.
- 1 p.m. ET: the Senate impeachment trial will convene. We expect a few housekeeping items — including swearing-in GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe, who missed last Thursday’s session because of a medical situation in his family.
- After that: Senators are expected to quickly turn to a debate over Senate majority Leader McConnell’s organizing resolution to set the rules of the trial.
The debate will last two hours, equally divided between both sides. We don’t expect the debate to take place between senators, as they are not allowed to speak at the trial. It will instead take place between the House impeachment managers and the President’s defense lawyers.
Remember: That could change if any senator moves to go into a closed session and at least 51 senators vote to do so. If that happens, the public and press would be removed the chamber — as would the impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team — and the Senate would debate privately. We don’t know how long these closed sessions would last, if they happen.
The Schumer amendment: After Tuesday’s debate on the McConnell resolution, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will offer an amendment. While we don’t know exactly what it will say, Schumer’s plan is likely to call either for witnesses generally or for a specific witness to be called to testify, as well as documents to be produced.
The Schumer amendment will also be debatable for two hours. One hour for the supporters and one hour for the opponents. Time can be yielded back, so the full time doesn’t need to be used. A roll call vote on the amendment would then take place. 51 votes are needed for the amendment to be adopted. Senators will vote from their desks for all roll call votes during the trial.
Schumer or other senators could then offer more amendments if they choose to. Each would be debatable for up to two hours. It’s not clear at this time how many amendments Democrats will offer, but Schumer said Monday night that he will offer a “whole series of amendments” to demand witnesses and documents be included in the trial. So, it could be a late night.
At some point, Democrats are expected to allow a vote on McConnell’s underlying organizing resolution, which requires 51 votes to pass and is expected to be adopted by Tuesday evening.