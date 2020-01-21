J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Senate today will consider Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution on the rules for the impeachment trial.

But first, there will be an initial housekeeping measure: Sen. Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, was absent last week due to a family issue and will need to be sworn in.

After that, McConnell will introduce his organizing resolution for the first few stages of the trial. That will set off a chain of events, which at various points will be unpredictable. Here's generally how we think it could play out:

McConnell will introduce his resolution.

The resolution will be read.

Upon completion of the reading, the House managers and White House defense team will each have an hour to argue their side of the resolution. Managers will argue against. White House team will argue for. Either or both sides can yield back their time at any point.

Upon completion of the two hours, amendments can be offered. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will offer an amendment.

That amendment will be read.

Upon completion of the reading, the House managers and White House defense team will each have an hour to argue their side of the resolution. Either or both sides can yield back their time at any point.

Upon completion of that time, the Senate will vote on the amendment.

The amendment process will repeat until Schumer is done offering amendments, at which point the chamber would move to a vote on McConnell's underlying resolution.

So how long will this take? The length of today will be dictated by how many amendments Schumer chooses to propose. While his team has been tight-lipped about how many that will be, Schumer forecasted a "series of amendments" to reporters last night. Shorter: it could be a long day.

Important caveat: Should senators want to debate any aspect themselves, they can move to deliberate. That would take 51 votes, and if adopted, would require the chamber to go into closed session. It's unclear when, or if, this will be utilized.