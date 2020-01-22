Impeachment trial of President Trump
How the Senate could acquit Trump by the end of the month
Two sources in communication with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say he wants this trial done in about 10 days.
It's possible the trial could warp up that quickly — but there's a big caveat here: Both sides can yield time back, so that could change the time frame. And if there's a majority vote to subpoena witnesses or documents, that could change things as well.
But if all 24 hours allotted to each side for opening arguments are used, here's how the schedule could play out:
- Today: Democratic arguments
- Tomorrow: Democratic arguments
- Friday: Democratic arguments
- Saturday: Trump team arguments
- Monday: Trump team arguments
- Jan. 28: Trump team arguments
- Jan. 29: Senator questions
- Jan 30: Senator questions
- Jan 31: Four hours of debate on whether to subpoena witnesses and subpoenas, a vote on witnesses and documents and a vote on other motions; If all votes fail, the Senate could move to the acquittal vote
Trump's tweeting about impeachment this morning
President Trump is on Twitter quote-tweeting videos of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and going after Democrats for requesting witnesses in the Senate trial.
"Their case was so 'overwhelming' in the House that they need & demand Witnesses in the Senate!" Trump wrote.
Trump is on his way back to the US from Davos, Switzerland.
Here are his tweets:
What's on the schedule today for the Senate impeachment trial
The Senate passed a resolution early this morning outlining the rules for the impeachment trial of President Trump.
The trial will reconvene today. Here's a rough outline of what to expect (but remember: everything is subject to change):
- Back in session: The trial is set to resume at 1 p.m. ET.
- The first order of business: It will be to debate and vote on motions that the House managers and President’s lawyers need to file by 9 a.m. Each side then has until 11 a.m. to file rebuttals to the others motions. Early this morning, Sen. Susan Collins voted with Democrats to give each side 24 hours to respond instead of two but it was defeated.
- What's in the motions? We don’t know. We also don't know how many will be offered but they should be released by the two sides at some point this morning.
- A possible motion to dismiss: It’s possible Trump’s lawyers could offer a motion to dismiss the case, but top Senate Republicans don’t anticipate them doing this because there are not enough GOP votes to dismiss the case now and it could be a politically tough vote for some Republicans. According to the trial rules resolution, the two sides can “file any motions permitted under the rules of impeachment with the exception of motions to subpoena witnesses or documents or any other evidentiary motions.”
- Opening arguments: Once the motions are finished, the House managers are expected to begin their 24 hours of opening statements, which they can carry out over three days. Presumably, they will do eight hours of debate today — but we’ll have to see exactly how that plays out.
- The rest of the week: The House managers could continue through Friday and the President’s lawyers would begin their 24 hours after that.
Trump says he'd "love" to sit at trial — but says his legal team "might have a problem" with it
President Trump said he would “love to go” sit at his impeachment trial in the Senate, telling reporters in Davos he’d “sort of love" to “sit right in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces.”
“I’d love to go. Wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be beautiful? I’d sort of love — sit right in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it,” Trump said.
When reporters continued to question Trump on whether he would go, Trump added: “I don’t know. Don’t keep talking because I may — you may convince me to do it.”
Trump was then asked whether his attorney’s — specifically Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow — would want him to do it, Trump answered with a smirk : “I think they might have a problem. I think they might.”
The impeachment trial kicked off in earnest yesterday. Here's what you need to know.
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump — only the third impeachment trial in US history — kicked off in earnest yesterday.
While there were procedural moves in the trial last week, yesterday marked the first serious day of trial.
Here's what you need to know about how the day played out:
- The trial rules were set: The Senate voted on party lines to approve Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution on the rules.
- McConnell's first draft was contentious: The Senate began debating the rules of the trial after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled his resolution last night. The draft from Monday gave each side 24 hours — over the course of two days — to make opening arguments and said the House's evidence would not be admitted without a vote. Democrats slammed the rules, saying they were meant to "cover up" Trump's behavior, and there were even some concerns from Republicans.
- But there was a last-minute rules change: McConnell quietly changed the resolution on Tuesday before it was read aloud in the Senate. The new resolution gives each side three days to make their 24 hours of arguments and says evidence will be admitted automatically unless there is a motion from the President's team to throw out evidence.
- There were a lot of proposed amendments to the resolution: The House managers and White House defense team each had time to argue their side of the resolution. After that, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered 11 amendment to it. Each of those was tabled after mostly party line votes.
- Chief Justice John Roberts admonished both sides: Roberts told both Trump's legal team and the House impeachment managers that they need to "remember where they are" after a feisty exchange.