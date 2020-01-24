The impeachment managers, the House Democrats who are prosecuting the case against Trump, were given 24 hours over the course of three days to lay out their case.

When the trial resumes at 1 p.m., their last day of opening arguments begins. The House managers have 7 hours and 53 minutes remaining in their allotted presentation time.

Remember: They don't have to use all of that time. When they're done, the clock starts on Trump's defense team, which also gets 24 hours over three days for opening arguments. They also don't have to use all their time.