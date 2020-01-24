Impeachment trial of President Trump
Democrats have 7 hours and 53 minutes left to make their case
The impeachment managers, the House Democrats who are prosecuting the case against Trump, were given 24 hours over the course of three days to lay out their case.
When the trial resumes at 1 p.m., their last day of opening arguments begins. The House managers have 7 hours and 53 minutes remaining in their allotted presentation time.
Remember: They don't have to use all of that time. When they're done, the clock starts on Trump's defense team, which also gets 24 hours over three days for opening arguments. They also don't have to use all their time.
Trump shrugged off impeachment as nothing compared to Watergate
President Trump sought to downplay his impeachment in a speech to Republican National Committee members last night in Florida, a person familiar with the remarks said.
Trump shrugged off the proceedings as “impeachment lite” and suggested it was nothing compared to Watergate. But he didn’t appear overly consumed by it, the source said.
The President is scheduled to speak at the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, today. It's not clear if he'll mention impeachment in his public speech.
4 things to watch on the 4th day of the impeachment trial
Today is the House Democrat's final of three days for opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial.
Here's what we're watching today:
- 11 a.m. ET: For the past two days, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has held a news conference at this time to talk about the trial. He's likely to do the same today.
- 11:40 a.m. ET: GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham, John Barrasso, Mike Bruan and Mike Lee will hold a news conference.
- 12:15 p.m. ET: President Trump will speak at the annual anti-abortion March for Life rally in Washington, DC. It's not clear if he'll bring up impeachment in his remarks.
- 1 p.m. ET: The Senate gavels into session for the fourth day of the impeachment trial.
How the Senate could acquit Trump by the end of the month
Two sources in communication with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say he wants this trial done in about 10 days.
It's possible the trial could wrap up that quickly — but there's a big caveat here: Both sides, which get 24 hours over the course of three days each, can yield time back, so that could change the time frame.
And if there's a majority vote to subpoena witnesses or documents, that could change things as well.
The Democrats had their first of three days of opening arguments on Wednesday, and they're schedule to wrap up today. If all 24 hours allotted to each side for opening arguments are used, here's how the schedule could play out:
- Today: Democratic arguments
- Tomorrow: Trump team arguments
- Monday: Trump team arguments
- Jan. 28: Trump team arguments
- Jan. 29: Senator questions
- Jan 30: Senator questions
- Jan 31: Four hours of debate on whether to subpoena witnesses and subpoenas, a vote on witnesses and documents and a vote on other motions; If all votes fail, the Senate could move to the acquittal vote
Why today is a big day for the Democrats
After two lengthy days, House Democratic managers, the prosecutors in the impeachment trial, will close their arguments today.
It won’t be the last time you hear from them, but it will be their final chance to present their unchallenged case to senators and the nation.
This is their closing shot — the last full opportunity to make their case not just for removal of the President, but to Republican senators who may be willing to vote in favor of considering subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
Here's the bottom line: Twenty-four hours is an awful long time to present, and the Democratic case has been thorough, methodical, and relatively honest in where there are holes that can only be filled by those witnesses or documents. But this is the closer. Today matters. And the managers know it.
Catch up: Here's what you missed yesterday in the impeachment trial
The opening arguments from the House managers continue later today in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
A lot has happened yesterday. Catch up on the most important developments below:
- Democratic leader has sharp words for senators: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the case House managers are laying out bolsters the need to hear from witnesses at trial. "I don't see how any senator, Democrat or Republican, could sit on the floor, listen to Adam Schiff and the House impeachment managers and not demand witnesses and documents," Schumer said.
- GOP senator attacks impeachment witness: Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn spent hours attacking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key National Security Council aide who testified before Congress on the Ukraine scandal, on Twitter, including questioning the Purple Heart recipient's patriotism.
- Possible change in schedule: Senators and aides in each party say there is an effort in the works to hold a short, morning-only impeachment trial session on Saturday to hear the beginning of the opening arguments from President Trump’s defense counsel and then allowing senators to leave town for the weekend. The plan is not finalized.
- Collins anticipates a vote for witnesses: Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, reiterated to CNN that she anticipates she will vote for witnesses and documents. Fifty-one senators would need to vote to have witnesses at the trial. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses, they still need four Republicans to join them.
- Derek Jeter referenced: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, one of the House impeachment managers, shared a lighthearted moment during the Democrats' opening arguments when he joked about New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Democrat explained that he was stopped on his way to the office this morning by a fellow New Yorker who asked if he had heard about the "latest outrage" in Washington, DC.
- Trump's legal team prepares: The President's legal team has been meeting at the White House every day around 11 a.m. ET since the trial started to go over what Democrats said the day before and to prep for their own opening statements, according to multiple people.