Sen. Mike Lee, Republican from Utah, asked Trump’s lawyers about his powers over foreign policy, and the role of “career civil servants” setting US foreign policy. This is a key element of Trump’s alleged abuse of power — the articles of impeachment accuse Trump of manipulating US foreign policy toward Ukraine and reorienting it to help his 2020 re-election campaign.

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin pointed to past Supreme Court rulings, and said the President is the “sole organ of the nation in foreign affairs.” It’s Trump, and now lower-level diplomats, who get to set US foreign policy, Philbin argued.

CNN previously examined, before Trump’s impeachment, what his powers were over foreign policy:

The Constitution says the President is the commander in chief of the armed forces, and it also gives the President the power to make treaties and appoint ambassadors, with approval from the Senate. Besides that, the Constitution doesn't delineate many other foreign policy powers.

Many legal scholars agree that US presidents have capitalized on this constitutional vagueness and silence to amass substantial executive power over foreign policy and diplomacy. Some of the nations' Founding Fathers believed the President alone should wield this limitless authority.

Why this matters: This could be helpful for Trump, who previously claimed that Article II of the Constitution, which spells out presidential powers, "allows me to do whatever I want." His lawyers have claimed that he is only person who sets US foreign policy -- not his subordinates at the State Department.

The centerpiece of the inquiry hangs on Trump's diplomatic dealings — not a Watergate-type scandal where people clearly broke the law or lied under oath like Clinton. Trump's lawyers have argued that even though Democrats don't like what Trump did with Ukraine, he is still the President, and he can handle foreign diplomacy however he wants.