Trump's lawyers argue the President gets to set foreign policy
Sen. Mike Lee, Republican from Utah, asked Trump’s lawyers about his powers over foreign policy, and the role of “career civil servants” setting US foreign policy. This is a key element of Trump’s alleged abuse of power — the articles of impeachment accuse Trump of manipulating US foreign policy toward Ukraine and reorienting it to help his 2020 re-election campaign.
Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin pointed to past Supreme Court rulings, and said the President is the “sole organ of the nation in foreign affairs.” It’s Trump, and now lower-level diplomats, who get to set US foreign policy, Philbin argued.
CNN previously examined, before Trump’s impeachment, what his powers were over foreign policy:
- The Constitution says the President is the commander in chief of the armed forces, and it also gives the President the power to make treaties and appoint ambassadors, with approval from the Senate. Besides that, the Constitution doesn't delineate many other foreign policy powers.
- Many legal scholars agree that US presidents have capitalized on this constitutional vagueness and silence to amass substantial executive power over foreign policy and diplomacy. Some of the nations' Founding Fathers believed the President alone should wield this limitless authority.
Why this matters: This could be helpful for Trump, who previously claimed that Article II of the Constitution, which spells out presidential powers, "allows me to do whatever I want." His lawyers have claimed that he is only person who sets US foreign policy -- not his subordinates at the State Department.
The centerpiece of the inquiry hangs on Trump's diplomatic dealings — not a Watergate-type scandal where people clearly broke the law or lied under oath like Clinton. Trump's lawyers have argued that even though Democrats don't like what Trump did with Ukraine, he is still the President, and he can handle foreign diplomacy however he wants.
Fact check: Democrats did try to get Bolton to testify
Trump's legal team has repeatedly argued that the Senate should not vote to hear testimony from John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser. Patrick Philbin, deputy counsel to the President, claimed that House Democrats, "didn't even subpoena John Bolton, below. They didn't even try to get his testimony."
Facts First: Philbin was technically correct that House Democrats didn't subpoena Bolton — but he was incorrect that "they didn't even try to get his testimony."
Democrats formally asked Bolton on Oct. 30 to voluntarily testify on Nov. 7.
Bolton did not show up — because the White House had told current and former officials not to participate in the impeachment inquiry. As Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrats' lead impeachment manager, explained in his subsequent remarks following Philbin's assertion, Democrats decided not to subpoena Bolton because they were concerned about how long the resulting court battle would likely take.
Trump's team is within its rights to argue that Democrats did not try hard enough to get Bolton to testify, but "didn't even try" is not true.
Trump made a similar claim on Twitter on Monday. You can read a full fact check here.
Trump's lawyer says Bolton testimony would set a precedent for future impeachment trials
President Trump’s counsel was asked to respond to the arguments or assertions that the House managers made to the previous questions.
Pat Philbin, responding for the President’s counsel, first responded to House manager Adam Schiff’s assertion that there was no evidence Trump was interested in burden-sharing.
Philbin cited a June 24 email following up on burden sharing for foreign aid. He also cited the transcript of the call between the President and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“The President asked, he said, ‘We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time for Ukraine, much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than we are,’” Philbin remarked.
Philbin also refuted Schiff’s suggestion that there was evidence of a connection between Ukrainian military assistance and investigations into Trump’s political rival.
Philbin specifically cited acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s walkback of comments at a press briefing which he suggested there was a connect between the aid and the investigations.
“It’s been clear in the record since that press conference that what he was saying was garbled or misunderstood and he immediately clarified,” Philbin said.
Philbin also pushed back on calls for former White House national security adviser John Bolton to testify as part of the Senate impeachment trial, saying it would set a precedent for all future impeachment proceedings.
“For this institution, the real question is — what is the precedent that is going to be set for what is an acceptable way for the House of Representatives to bring an impeachment of a president of the United States to this chamber?” Philbin asked.
“To insist now that this body will become the investigative body, that this body will have to do all the discovery and that this institution will effectively have to be effectively paralyzed for months on end because it has to sit as a court of impeachment while now discovery is done because it would be … they said fair trial, fair adjudication. Then the President would have to have his opportunity to call his witnesses. And there would be depositions. And this would drag on for months. And then that’s the new precedent,” he continued.
House manager calls claim there is no evidence Trump linked aid to investigations "bogus"
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California just asked the House managers to respond to a claim from Trump’s legal team.
Trump’s lawyers said: "We know the Ukrainians did not know that security assistance had been paused at the time of the call. There was simply no evidence anywhere that President Trump ever linked security assistance to any investigations."
Rep. Jason Crow, one of the House managers, said Trump’s lawyers were wrong, calling it a “bogus explanation,” and cited evidence from a handful of witnesses who testified in the impeachment inquiry.
Former national security adviser John Bolton’s book also implicates Trump in the quid pro quo. Here are more details on how Bolton’s book undermines this claim, and others, from Trump’s defense team.
These are the questions Mitt Romney wants to ask
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney just posted the list of questions that he plans to ask during the question-and-answer phase of the impeachment trial.
Romney, a key GOP vote, already joined Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski in asking the first question of today's session.
Here are his other questions:
- For Trump's lawyers: "Given that Rudy Giuliani’s May 10, 2019 letter to President Zelensky asserted he was acting with the “knowledge and consent” of President Trump, what did President Trump specifically task Giuliani to do in Ukraine?"
- For House managers: "If evidence indicates President Trump had multiple purposes — some in the national interest, some political — for holding up the security assistance, is it the House Managers’ position that the presence of any political purpose should be grounds for removing a president for abuse of power?"
- For Trump's lawyers: "In what instances did President Trump discuss corruption or burden sharing in relation to Ukraine prior to the date the security assistance was ordered withheld?"
- For House managers: "Do you have any evidence that anyone was directed by President Trump to tell the Ukrainians that security assistance was being held upon the condition of an investigation into the Bidens?"
- For Trump's lawyers: "On what specific date did President Trump first order the hold on security assistance to Ukraine and did he explain the reason at that time?"
- For House managers: "Is it the House managers’ position that neither Hunter nor Joe Biden engaged in anything that you would describe as corrupt or otherwise inappropriate?"
Trump's team says trial will "drag on for months" if they subpoena witnesses
GOP Sen. John Thune asked the President's counsel to respond to the arguments and assertions House managers just made for calling witnesses.
White House deputy counsel Pat Philbin said it's important to consider what precedent calling witnesses would set for future impeachments.
"For this institution, the real question is what is the precedent that is going to be set for what is an acceptable way for the house of representatives to bring an impeachment of a president of the United States to this chamber, and can it be done in a hurried partisan fashion?"
He added that if they subpoena John Bolton or other witnesses, the Senate would be "effectively paralyzed for months on end" while discovery and depositions occurred. Philbin claimed that if this process happened, the impeachment trial "would drag on for months."
It's not clear how long the witness process could take, if the Senate votes to have them.
Schumer asks Democrats about witness testimony and documents
Democratic leader Chuck Schumer was up next and asked House managers to explain the need for witnesses and documents:
"Is there any way for the Senate to return a fully informed verdict in this case without hearing the testimony of Bolton, Mulvaney, and the other key eyewitnesses or without seeing the relevant documentary evidence?"
Lead House manager Adam Schiff responded:
"The short answer to that question is, no. There's no way to have a fair trial without witnesses. And when you have a witness as plainly relevant as John Bolton, who goes to the heart of the most serious and egregious of the President's misconduct, who has volunteered to come and testify, to turn him away and to look the other way, I think, is deeply at odds with being an impartial juror."
Schiff then addressed the previous question about the President's motivation to withhold aid. He argued that question speaks to why it's critical to call Bolton to testify.
"If you have any question about the President's motivation, it makes it all the more essential to call the man who spoke directly with the President, that the President confided in and said he was holding up this aid because he wanted Ukraine to conduct these political investigations that would help him in the next election," Schiff said.
These 3 key GOP senators asked the first question
Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney submitted the first question to the President's defense team.
Here's the question:
"If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting out corruption and the promotion of national interests, how should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of article one?"
Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin responded that "the standard" that Democrats have "set for themselves is establishing there is no possible public interest at all for these investigations."
He continued: "If there is any possibility, if there is something that shows a possible public interest, and the President could have that possible public interest motive, that destroys their case. So once you're into mixed motive land, it's clear that their case fails."
Republican senator says he's a no on witnesses
CNN reported yesterday that Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, addressed the closed-door Senate GOP meeting and made clear he wanted this to come to an end.
Now he’s saying it publicly.
Here's what he told Colorado Politics:
“I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness," Gardner told Colorado Politics in a statement. "I have approached every aspect of this grave constitutional duty with the respect and attention required by law, and have reached this decision after carefully weighing the House managers and defense arguments and closely reviewing the evidence from the House, which included well over 100 hours of testimony from 17 witnesses.”