Impeachment trial of President Trump
Key Republican senator: "I'm going to listen to the questions"
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, a key swing vote, emerged from lunch and said he has not made a decision on whether to vote for witnesses.
“I’m going to listen to the questions,” Alexander said
Why Alexander matters: At least 51 senators are needed to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses, at least four Republicans need to deflect and join them.
Only two GOP senators — Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — have suggested they're ready to vote in favor of witnesses.
The trial is back in session
The Senate just reconvened for the second of two days of senator questioning at President Trump's impeachment trial.
How this phase works: The questions alternate between Republicans and Democrats and must be directed to either the House managers or White House defense counsel.
Questions must be submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts, who will read them aloud to the chamber. Senators themselves cannot speak.
Multiple senators can join together (even across party lines) to ask a question, but senators cannot challenge or respond to the answers given by the managers or counsel.
Justice Department lawyer says House can impeach over ignored subpoenas. Trump's lawyers have argued the opposite.
A Justice Department lawyer said in federal court today that the House can impeach a president over ignored subpoenas.
Asked by a federal judge what the House can do to enforce its subpoenas, Justice Department lawyer James Burnham said, without hesitation, that the House can use its impeachment powers, among other options, like withholding appropriations.
Why this matters: The comment is essentially the opposite of what President Trump’s lawyers are arguing at his Senate trial, over abuse of power and obstructing Congress for ordering his aides to defy subpoenas. They’ve said the obstruction charge is preposterous, because Trump was lawfully protecting the executive branch in a dispute with Congress over documents and testimony.
In response to Burnham’s suggestion about impeachment, federal Judge Randolph Moss responded, “that is really not a great state of affairs for this country,” if the House should impeach the President over every subpoena that his administration ignores.
Some context: The topic came up in court hearing about the 2020 census. The House Oversight Committee sued the Justice Department and Commerce Department in November, asking a judge to enforce its subpoenas for documents. The case revolves around the controversial and ultimately unsuccessful attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the census.
Even though the case isn’t about impeachment, the judge’s actions could influence other impeachment-related cases: Throughout the impeachment inquiry, Trump’s lawyers urged senators to acquit Trump on the obstruction charge, which House Democrats approved after Trump told senior aides not to testify, including those with firsthand knowledge in the Ukraine affair. He also directed the his administration, including the State Department and Pentagon, not to hand over subpoenas documents.
“Mere assertion of a privilege or objection in a legitimate interbranch dispute is a constitutional prerogative,” Trump lawyer Robert Ray said Monday. “It should never result in an impeachable offense for abuse of power or obstruction of Congress.”
How tomorrow's trial could work, according to one Republican
Sen. John Barrasso, the Republican Conference chair, just laid out how tomorrow could unfold if the vote to have witnesses at trial fails.
Here's how he put it:
“The goal would be to get this done tomorrow evening. I don’t know if Chuck Schumer has opportunities to try to slow down the process, but I think we don’t end up leaving the Senate floor or leaving the chamber until it is done."
He said he thinks the mechanics of how it will work are going to be discussed at lunch.
Remember: We still do not know what Democrats, like Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, may try to do to slow down the process.
A GOP senator's question naming the whistleblower was blocked yesterday. He could try to force it today.
There was a fascinating behind-the-scenes dispute last night between Sen. Rand Paul and, basically, Chief Justice John Roberts.
Here's the back story: Roberts signaled to senators earlier this week he would not read any questions that included the alleged whistleblowers name, or significant identifying information of the alleged individual.
Paul’s question included the name. He believes he has every right to ask it, and that Roberts has no grounds to block it. But the question ran afoul of Roberts communicated redline, and Paul was informed by GOP leadership he couldn’t ask.
He could be seen (and overheard) extremely frustrated on the Senate floor at one point.
But this isn't over: There’s still a chance Paul could try and force his question today, which would be a remarkable – and very unprecedented – moment on the Senate floor.
Lindsey Graham: Effort to name the whistleblower is not a good idea now — "but later on, maybe"
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sen. Rand Paul's effort to include the alleged whistleblower’s name in a question yesterday is not a good idea "in this environment."
He added: "But later on, maybe.”
What this is all about: Yesterday, Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly declined to read Paul's question that named the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.
The development brought Roberts into an unusual position in the trial, where he has served in large part to guide the proceedings, not to decide or make any rulings on how they proceed.
Paul of Kentucky expressed frustration with Republican leadership afterward.
Kellyanne Conway on Bolton book claims: "I don’t know that to be true, and neither do you"
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, was just asked about former White House chief of staff John Kelly’s comments that he believed former national security adviser John Bolton’s claims.
“I don’t know what he’s referring to so I can’t answer it. In other words, that’s just, ‘I believe John Bolton.’ I have not seen a manuscript,” Conway said.
“I don’t know that to be true, and neither do you,” Conway told a reporter, referring to the claims in Bolton’s book manuscript.
She added: “I don’t make anything of it."
Some background: In recent days, excerpts from Bolton’s book manuscript described his concern over Trump granting favors to autocratic leaders. The manuscript also details how Trump said he wanted to continue holding Ukraine aid until the country assisted with investigations into Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Pelosi: Trump will not be truly acquitted if his trial has no witnesses
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that if the Senate does not pursue witnesses in the impeachment trial, President Trump will not be truly acquitted even if the Senate votes to do so.
“He will not be acquitted,” she said when asked if she thinks Trump will be chastened or emboldened by the impeachment ordeal after the Senate votes to acquit him. “You cannot be acquitted if you don't have a trial, and you don't have a trial if you don't have witnesses and documentation and that.”
She urged Senate Republicans to vote for new witnesses: “I just pray that the senators will have the courage and the ability to handle the truth instead of blocking the truth,” she said.
Pelosi also slammed Trump’s defense team, saying they are “there to dismantle the Constitution.”
She singled out Alan Dershowitz’s argument that a president who believes his presidency is good for the country cannot be impeached for quid pro quos that would help his reelection campaign because he believes it is in the public interest.
“Imagine that you would say — ever — of any President, no matter who he or she is or whatever party, if the President thinks that his or her presidency — in this case his presidency — is good for the country, then any action is justified,” she said.
Key GOP senator says he's still undecided on witnesses
Sen. Lamar Alexander, a closely watched Republican, told CNN that he still has not made up his mind on how he will vote on witnesses.
He said he is prepared to listen to the process and the rest of the question-and-answer session.
He is now in his Capitol hideaway — in other words, his private office on the Hill.
