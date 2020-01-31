Impeachment trial of President Trump
Republican says Trump's call was not perfect, but isn't impeachable
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told CNN that while Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president — which is at the center of the articles of impeachment — is not perfect, it doesn't rise to the level of impeachment.
“I’ve said from the beginning I think there were — it was not a perfect phone call and there were elements that were not entirely appropriate. But, it's not even close to rising to the level of impeachment," he said.
Toomey added that he is writing an op-ed explaining his rationale.
He added that witnesses "don't add anything that is necessary at this point" in the trial.
GOP senator explains how the trial could continue into next week
GOP Senator John Cornyn appeared to warn that if Democrats do not reach an agreement to vote on the articles tonight then it could potentially drag over into next week and bump into the Iowa caucuses and the State of the Union address.
“My guess is it probably is going to carry us over to the first part of next week, but obviously we have the Iowa caucuses on February the 3rd, and we have the State of the Union the next day,” Cornyn said to reporters this morning when asked if he knows of any measures that could be put forth to keep the trial going past today. “So I think for all sorts of reasons, it’s probably a good idea to bring this thing to a close in the near future.”
Senator John Cornyn also reacted to Sen. Lamar Alexander’s no vote on Senate witnesses, saying: “We always knew this was going to be a cliff hanger,” he said.
“We have some very independent thinkers in the Republican caucus, and I think Senator Alexander’s statement was a principled one and makes the important point that if impeachments become routine then we might as well call off elections," he said.
Schumer: Without witnesses, "this country is headed towards the greatest cover-up since Watergate"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that if Republicans vote against having witnesses and documents at trial, the US is "headed towards the greatest cover-up since Watergate."
"It is deeply disturbing that on something of such importance to the future of our democracy, a few of my Republican colleagues announced last night they vote against hearing additional evidence," he said.
Schumer added that a majority of Americans want to see witnesses at the impeachment trial.
"It is clear where the American people stand on the issue. Republican senators who decide to go against the will of the people will have to reckon with it," Schumer said.
He added:
"If my Republican colleagues refuse to even consider witnesses and documents in this trial, this country is headed towards the greatest cover-up since Watergate. If my Republican colleagues refuse to even consider witnesses and documents in the trial, what will the President conclude? We all know he'll conclude he can do it again, and Congress can do nothing about it."
Red state Democrat says he's "pretty close" to decision on impeachment
Sen. Doug Jones, a vulnerable Democrat from Alabama, said he is "pretty close" to making a decision on if he'll vote on convicting President Trump, but he told CNN: "I gotta get my head straight and go from there."
He declined to say where he was leaning.
"I'm pulling all my notes, I'm pulling together. I'm replaying what I know — the evidence. I had leanings the whole time, you go back and forth and so I'm just pulling it together ... I did that all last night for the last few nights … I hadn't slept very much," he said.
Meanwhile, here are today’s top stories other than impeachment
President Trump’s impeachment trial continues in Washington today but, The Brief’s Bianca Nobilo has been keeping track of the day’s headlines outside Capitol Hill.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Brexit Day: Today, Britain will leave the European Union, more than three and a half years after voting to do so. Brexit supporters will celebrate in Westminster this evening and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation from Downing Street.
- Coronavirus in the UK: The first two cases of the infection have been confirmed in Britain, as the virus spreads globally. There are now more than 140 cases of coronavirus outside mainland China, where the infection first emerged. At least 213 people have died from the virus, with almost 10,000 cases confirmed worldwide.
- Mike Pompeo in Ukraine: The US Secretary of State met with President Zelensky in Kiev. The diplomat said that a visit to Washington for Ukraine’s leader was not conditioned on Kiev launching an investigation into Hunter Biden, an issue at the heart of President Trump’s impeachment trial.
Watch more:
How key GOP senators are voting on witnesses
It will take 51 votes in the Senate to either approve witnesses or block them from testifying.
Right now, it seems likely that the GOP has the votes — at least four Republicans senators would need to vote with the 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats in order to pass a motion for witnesses.
After Sen. Lamar Alexander announced he'd vote against witnesses last night, it comes down to three key Republicans. Here's where they stand now:
Yes:
- Sen. Susan Collins
- Sen. Mitt Romney
Undecided:
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski
GOP senator voting against witnesses says "an error in judgment" doesn't call for impeachment
Sen. Lamar Alexander just spoke to a small group of reporters about his decision to vote against witnesses and documents.
"I concluded after nine long days, and hearing 200 video clips of witnesses from the House, I didn't need any more evidence, because I thought it was proof the President did what he was charged with doing, but it didn't rise to the level of an impeachable offense. I didn't need any more evidence to make my decision," he said.
He said he made his decision about the vote during this past week.
"I thought about it, but I wanted to wait until the very last minute because around here you never know what might happen. You might get a surprise during the question and answer period," he said.
CNN asked him about the distinction he made between inappropriate conduct and impeachable conduct. Here's how he responded:
"Impeachable conduct is a very high bar. It's treason, bribery, it's high crimes and misdemeanors. And to me, an error in judgment, an inappropriate and improper telephone call or action doesn't add up to treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors.
Alexander said he thinks it was "inappropriate and wrong for the President to do what he did — and I think it was proved."
He added: "The question is whether you apply capital punishment to every offense. And I think in this case, I think the answer is no, let the people make that decision... and especially since the election begins Monday."
What's on the President's schedule today
As the Senate continues with the impeachment trial today, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to combat human trafficking and then head to Florida.
The order will create a new position within the domestic policy council that will be “solely devoted to human trafficking," Director of Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan told reporters today.
The White House is hosting a two-hour summit on human trafficking to mark the 20th anniversary of the trafficking victims protection act. Trump will deliver remarks at the summit around 12:15 p.m. ET.
Afterward, the President and first lady Melania Trump will head to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to the White House schedule.
We'll see the Trumps leaving the White House around 4 p.m. ET on their way to Florida. Trump often stops to talk to reporters when he's leaving the White House — although we're not sure if he'll do so today.
Trump will be acquitted early tomorrow morning, GOP sources say
The Senate gavels into session at 1 p.m. ET. And while we're not sure exactly how the day will play out (see more on that in the post below this one), we expect President Trump to be acquitted by the end of the session.
More specifically: Trump will be acquitted in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to GOP senators and aides.
And while the actual end-game was never in doubt — the President was always going to be acquitted — it's jarring that the more than four months of investigations, inquiry, impeachment and trial will come to a sudden (and rather anti-climactic) end.
Consider Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's departing words last night:
"Tomorrow's a big day."