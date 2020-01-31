Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told CNN that while Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president — which is at the center of the articles of impeachment — is not perfect, it doesn't rise to the level of impeachment.

“I’ve said from the beginning I think there were — it was not a perfect phone call and there were elements that were not entirely appropriate. But, it's not even close to rising to the level of impeachment," he said.

Toomey added that he is writing an op-ed explaining his rationale.

He added that witnesses "don't add anything that is necessary at this point" in the trial.