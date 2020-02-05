Impeachment trial of President Trump
Sen. Doug Jones, a vulnerable Democrat in 2020, said he will vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment.
“I will vote to convict the President on both articles of impeachment,” he said.
Jones said that the President’s actions “were more than simply inappropriate — they were an abuse of power.”
He added: “The evidence clearly proves that the President used the weight of his office and the weight of the United States government to seek to coerce a foreign government to interfere in our election for his personal political benefit.”
“I cannot and will not shrink from my duty to defend the Constitution and to do impartial justice,” Jones said.
“There will be so many who will simply look at what I'm doing today and say it is a profile in courage,” Jones said on the Senate floor today. “It is not. It is simply a matter of right and wrong. Where doing right is not a courageous act — it is simply following your oath.”
Jones also said he’s very concerned about the precedent this impeachment trial will set, adding that the Senate does not “have to go forward with witnesses or review documents even when those witnesses have firsthand information”
But Jones also said he struggled with the House’s strategy and wishes they had done more to get the witnesses and documents they wanted.
What especially stood out to Jones was the President’s statement about article two.
“The President's statement that under the Constitution, we have Article II and I can do anything I want,” Jones said. “That seems to capture this President's belief about the presidency. That he has unbridled power, unchecked by Congress or the judiciary or anyone else. That view, dangerous as it is, explains the President’s actions toward Ukraine and Congress.”
Democratic senator says he's "concerned" Trump will claim he has been exonerated
Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, said the Senate failed to give a fair trial in the impeachment of President Trump, and is concerned over the narrative the President might create that he has been exonerated.
"The point is that the House of Representatives has sole power on impeachment," said Cardin on CNN today. "The Senate needs to try those articles of impeachment. The Senate failed here by giving a fair trial. How can you discover the truth if you can't hear from witnesses under cross examination under oath?"
Cardin used Trump's language after special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as the precedent for how he believes the President will act after today's expected acquittal.
"Over and over again, the President has repeated his conduct. So yes, we are concerned that with an acquittal this afternoon, that the President will say he's been exonerated and he'll continue to do what he did before, even though there are so many senators, including Republican senators, who said what he did was wrong," Cardin said, adding, "The President will say it was right because that's the way he talks and he'll continue that behavior.
Sen. Kamala Harris says she will convict "this lawless president"
Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, said she will be voting to convict “this lawless president.”
“I urge my colleagues to join me on the right side of history,” she said.
Harris called the Senate trial an unfortunate example of "how our system of justice has worked, or more accurately, failed to work.”
She called the trial an “injustice” but she urged Americans to continue to work “to wrestle power away from the people at the very top” and “never give up on the meaning of true justice.”
Harris said Trump “will want us not to care” and to “think he’s all powerful.”
She continued: “We’re not going to give him what he wants.”
GOP senator: "None of us want to see interference in our election"
Sen. Rob Portman, who will vote to acquit President Trump, is one of the few Republicans to criticize the President's conduct.
Asked today why he’s confident Trump won’t ask another foreign power to probe a political rival, here's how Portman responded:
“I think the message has been delivered. Again if you listen to not what I’ve said but what so many others have said on our side of the aisle ... I think it’s clear where that line is. None of us want to see interference in our election. ... I think the message has been delivered."
Sen. Lamar Alexander defends decision to vote against calling witnesses: "There was no need"
Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, said “there was no need” to call more witnesses and subpoena documents at the Senate impeachment trial.
"There was no need for more evidence to prove something that I believe had already been proven and did not meet the Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense," he said.
Alexander said the House proved their case that President Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter and withheld the military aid to “pressure” them to announce the investigations.
“It was inappropriate for the President to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and withhold US aid to encourage this investigation,” Alexander said.
He said that the Constitution does not give the Senate the right to convict and remove a president from office “simply for actions that are inappropriate.”
Jones went on to say that he was "deeply troubled by the partisan nature of these proceedings from start to finish."
"Very early on I implored my colleagues in both houses of Congress to stay out of their partisan corners. Many did, but so many did not," he said. "The country deserves better. We must find a way to rise above the things that divide us and find the common good."
Trump's national security adviser says he's "looking forward" to impeachment acquittal
National security adviser Robert O’Brien said he is “looking forward” to President Trump’s expected acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial later today.
He went on to say that the investigation has been “a terrible pall that was cast over the United States.”
“I think it will be a bipartisan acquittal today,” O’Brien said at an event with ambassadors from around the world in Washington today.
He added: “The good news is the President has thick skin and he’s a tough guy.”
Kellyanne Conway: Today’s vote will be "exoneration" for Trump
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters today that the impeachment vote will be “exoneration" for President Trump.
“Of course it’s exoneration, he’ll be acquitted forever,” she said.
On whether Trump will speak after the vote, Conway said, “I’m sure you’ll hear from the President. Maybe online, maybe a statement, maybe he’ll come to the camera."
She also suggested that some “Democrats” will vote to acquit, but wouldn’t say who.
“I won’t say but I am glad they feel that they can break ranks,” Conway said.
Democratic House managers weigh in on today's historic vote
House impeachment manager Adam Schiff wouldn’t say what he would make of a bipartisan Senate vote to acquit the President.
“I’m just going to wait and see what the senators decide,” he told CNN after this morning’s Democratic caucus meeting.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a House impeachment manager, declined to comment on the possibility of a bipartisan acquittal vote in the Senate this afternoon.
“House managers have proven our case against President Trump with clear and convicting evidence,” Jeffries said at a news conference this morning. “It’s time for the Senate to do their job… We’ll see what happens on the Senate floor this afternoon."