Sen. Doug Jones, a vulnerable Democrat in 2020, said he will vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Jones said that the President’s actions “were more than simply inappropriate — they were an abuse of power.”

He added: “The evidence clearly proves that the President used the weight of his office and the weight of the United States government to seek to coerce a foreign government to interfere in our election for his personal political benefit.”

“I cannot and will not shrink from my duty to defend the Constitution and to do impartial justice,” Jones said.

“There will be so many who will simply look at what I'm doing today and say it is a profile in courage,” Jones said on the Senate floor today. “It is not. It is simply a matter of right and wrong. Where doing right is not a courageous act — it is simply following your oath.”

Jones also said he’s very concerned about the precedent this impeachment trial will set, adding that the Senate does not “have to go forward with witnesses or review documents even when those witnesses have firsthand information”

But Jones also said he struggled with the House’s strategy and wishes they had done more to get the witnesses and documents they wanted.

What especially stood out to Jones was the President’s statement about article two.

“The President's statement that under the Constitution, we have Article II and I can do anything I want,” Jones said. “That seems to capture this President's belief about the presidency. That he has unbridled power, unchecked by Congress or the judiciary or anyone else. That view, dangerous as it is, explains the President’s actions toward Ukraine and Congress.”