Democrats are showing footage from the Capitol riot at the trial
As part of his opening remarks in the Senate impeachment trial, lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin showed footage from the day pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol building.
Videos from the deadly attack were interweaved with footage of President Trump addressing a rally of supporters just moments before the surge.
"We fight like hell," President Trump is heard saying at the rally. "We're going to the Capitol," he said at another point.
Videos from the Capitol showed supporters clashing with police and scaling the building's walls before breaching the doors of the Capitol. Footage from inside the Capitol showed members of Congress evacuating before rioters stormed the Senate floor and members' offices. One video showed the moment was rioter was shot and killed.
27 min ago
Lead House impeachment manager says their case is "based on cold, hard facts"
In his opening remarks, lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin said his team's case against former President Trump would be "based on cold, hard facts."
"It's all about the facts," Raskin said.
Raskin, a Democratic congressman from Maryland, said Trump has sent his lawyers to the trial to "try to stop the Senate from hearing the facts of this case."
"They want to call the trial over before any evidence is even introduced. Their argument is that if you commit an impeachable offense in your last few weeks in office, you do it with constitutional impunity. You get away with it."
"If we buy this radical argument that President Trump’s lawyers advance, we risk allowing Jan. 6 to become our future," he added.
Trump's defense team has said they plan to argue that the former President's false claims that the presidential election was rigged and his speech to the crowd ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, are protected by the First Amendment.
As both sides make their case, here's what the First Amendment actually says:
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
That's the entirety of the US Constitution's First Amendment.
There's a lot going on in those few sentences, and it's important to know when and how it applies to common situations – and, equally as important, when it doesn't.
Our constitutional experts look at some common First Amendment arguments and when the Amendment actually applies. You can read them here.
36 min ago
The Senate votes to adopt the rules to guide the trial
"It has been agreed to by House managers, the former President's counsel, and co-sponsored by the Republican leader, it is bipartisan," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he introduced the organizing resolution.
"It is our solemn constitutional duty to conduct a fair and honest impeachment trial of the charges against former President Trump, the gravest charges ever brought against a President of the United States in American history. This resolution provides for a fair trial and I urge the Senate to adopt it," he continued, speaking from the Senate floor.
The organizing resolution sets the schedule for the trial. Here's a look at other key parts of the resolution:
After four hours of debate today on the constitutional question, there will be a vote at a simple majority threshold to affirm the proceedings constitutionality.
After that, each side has up to 16 hours for presentation.
Then there are four hours for senators' questions.
If there's a request for witnesses by the House impeachment managers, there will be two hours of debate after the question period, followed by a vote on whether to call a witness.
There will then be four hours of closing arguments, evenly divided.
Trump is the only US President to have ever been impeached twice.
It's just the fourth impeachment trial in US history.
Congress has conducted three presidential impeachment trials to date:
President Andrew Johnson in 1868 for firing a Cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress.
President Bill Clinton in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice.
President Trump in 2020 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Johnson, Clinton and Trump were acquitted, so they stayed in office.
This is the first-ever impeachment trial of a former President. It will aim to answer whether one can incite an insurrection with impunity.
Democrats in the House of Representatives voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, charging him with "incitement of insurrection."
You can read the full article of impeachment here.
55 min ago
The House impeachment managers are walking now to the Senate floor
The nine House impeachment managers are walking now to the Senate floor for the start of former President Trump's impeachment trial.
They are tasked with arguing the Democrats' case against Trump.
The impeachment managers are:
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland (lead manager)
Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado
Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas
Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
Rep. Ted Lieu of California
Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands
Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
Watch the moment:
1 hr 14 min ago
Here's how today's Senate trial is adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic
From CNN's Caroline Kelly
Former President Trump's second impeachment trial is starting soon, and a few new measures are being implemented this time around due to the pandemic.
A Senate official familiar with the planning said there will be seats reserved for senators in the public gallery above the chamber and in the Senate's "marble room" that is just off the floor, where the trial will be shown on television.
Senators will have to be on the Senate floor to vote.
During Trump's first impeachment trial, senators were required to sit at their desk during the lengthy arguments, though they didn't always do so. But this year, senators won't be required to remain at their desks due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing.
1 hr 32 min ago
More than 200 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Katelyn Polantz and Marshall Cohen
Prosecutors have charged more than 200 people with federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection at the Capitol, according to a CNN analysis of court records and Justice Department announcements.
The milestone comes mere hours before the start of former President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, in which he is accused of inciting the riot and insurrection on Jan. 6. Trump's attorneys are arguing he didn't incite the riot that grew from his supporters' march to the US Capitol, and his words to the crowd that day, to "fight like hell," aren't meant to be taken literally.
Yet at least two of the alleged rioters who have been detained argued this week in court that Trump is the reason for the violence – with one even calling the former President a so-called "unindicted co-conspirator," according to a legal brief.
In that court filing Monday, defense attorney Lindy Urso argued that Patrick McCaughey III, who allegedly pushed to crush a police officer in a Capitol doorway, hadn't planned the attack and instead was inspired by Trump's words that day.
"The idea that there was a lack of planning finds some confirmation in the fact that the defendant's somewhat of a de facto unindicted co-conspirator in this case – former President Trump – was impeached for a second time precisely because it was alleged that he incited otherwise peaceful protestors, such as the defendant, to create violence at the Capitol," McCaughey's court filing said.
And on Sunday, another defendant, Matthew Miller, argued there's no proof he entered the Capitol or assaulted anyone, and was merely "following the directions" of Trump to march toward Congress. His defense attorney called Trump "the country's chief law enforcement officer" in the court filing, which asks for Miller's release from detention.
Prosecutors say they believe Miller discharged a fire extinguisher toward police during the melee.