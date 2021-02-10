Follow CNN Politics
1 min ago

Trump's impeachment defense team is scrambling to collect new videos to bolster case

From CNN's Dana Bash, Pamela Brown and Kevin Liptak

Former President Trump's legal team is scrambling to collect and produce more videos to bolster their impeachment trial arguments after a rambling debut performance that enraged the former President and dismayed Republicans, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The move to use more videotape – and lean away from in-person arguments – amounts to a tacit acknowledgment that the lawyers Trump has enlisted to defend him during his second impeachment trial are failing to inspire confidence.

Among the tape Trump's team is now scrambling to assemble are clips of Democrats who also lost elections but declined to immediately concede. The former president's legal team hopes to argue Trump was doing something similar when he cast doubt on the 2020 election results using false claims of voter fraud.

The videos could also help expedite the proceedings. After Tuesday's meandering and widely panned performance, Trump and some of his fellow Republicans are hoping more than ever to conclude the trial as quickly as possible. With few Republicans signaling a willingness to change their minds on the case, he is widely expected to be acquitted.

Trump's reaction: The disorganized condition of Trump's legal defense sent the former President into rage as he watched the proceedings unfold from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Amid his frustration, advisers told Trump he could hardly expect more from his legal team after more competent lawyers were dissuaded from participating, either because of his reputation for not paying or because Trump pushed them to use false or misleading claims.

Bruce Castor, the lawyer who spoke first in a digressive opening bid, caused Trump to vent at his television set because he felt the performance was ineffective and embarrassing. He was more tempered in his reaction to David Schoen, who spoke after Castor.

5 min ago

Senate GOP leader won't answer questions about the impeachment trial

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn't answer CNN's questions about the trial or if he's open to conviction still. 

Asked how he was doing, he said "I'm feeling great" as he got on the Senate subway. 

Some background: Earlier this year, McConnell indicated that he believes that impeaching former President Trump will make it easier to get rid of Trumpism from the Republican Party, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. 

10 min ago

GOP senators signal they won't vote differently on the merits of the case against Trump

From CNN's Manu Raju

House Democrats are urging Senate Republicans to solely consider the merits of the case that former President Trump incited the Jan. 6 mob that ransacked the Capitol — and separate out their concerns about whether the trial is constitutional.

But many GOP senators publicly and privately are signaling to CNN that they won't do that, the latest sign of the high hurdles Democrats face in getting to 67 votes to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a member of Senate GOP leadership who voted that the trial proceedings are unconstitutional, said that his position on the process will weigh on his final vote on deciding whether to convict Trump.

"As I understand, we have one vote it's guilty or not guilty at the end," Cornyn told CNN. "So it has to be a combination of those two factors."

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said bluntly "no" he would not judge the merits of the case separately from whether the proceedings are constitutional, something the Senate affirmed in a bipartisan vote on Tuesday.

"No, I don't think that's the job of the Senate: To be trying to remove a President who is not in office," Rubio said when asked if he would judge the case solely on the merits, also pushing back on the idea of barring Trump from ever running for office again. "It's not about Donald Trump — it's about the future."

27 min ago

GOP senator says Tuesday's vote is likely what we might see "as the eventual outcome"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Manu Raju and Caroline Kelly

Republican Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday he thinks that it says “a lot” that just one senator, GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, changed their point of view after yesterday’s arguments from the House impeachment managers and former President Trump’s lawyers.

“I think that pretty well fixes in place what you might see as the eventual outcome,” said the Indiana senator before entering the Senate Budget Committee hearing.

Some context: Six Republicans joined all of their Democratic colleagues on Tuesday to vote that the impeachment trial against Trump is constitutional, with Cassidy emerging as the sole Republican to switch his vote after an initial vote on constitutionality last month.

The 56-44 final vote marked the closing chapter of Tuesday's proceedings.  It was the second time such a vote was taken after Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, forced a vote on the same question last month.

Conviction requires two-thirds of senators present to offer "guilty" votes. Normally, two-thirds is 67 senators, which would require 17 Republican votes.

36 min ago

Only 6 GOP senators voted that Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional

From CNN's Manu Raju and Caroline Kelly

Six GOP senators voted with Democrats yesterday on the question whether the impeachment trial against former President Trump was constitutional.

The question passed 56-44, establishing that the impeachment trial is constitutional despite calls from some Republicans to dismiss proceedings.

The six senators are:

  • Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska
  • Sen. Susan Collins of Maine
  • Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
  • Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah
  • Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

It was the second time such a vote was taken after Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, forced a vote on the same question last month. Cassidy emerged as the sole Republican yesterday to switch his vote after that initial vote on constitutionality.

Cassidy told CNN Tuesday after the House managers' presentation that it was a "very good opening" and they made strong arguments. 

Sen. Bill Cassidy explains his vote to CNN:

45 min ago

Trump's historic second impeachment trial has a number of firsts

The historic impeachment trial of former President Trump has a number of firsts.

It's the first time in US history a president will be tried in the Senate court of impeachment for a second time. And it's the first time that a former president will face the prospect of conviction and disbarment from office.

It's just the fourth impeachment trial in US history.

Congress has conducted three presidential impeachment trials to date:

  • President Andrew Johnson in 1868 for firing a Cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress.
  • President Bill Clinton in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice.
  • President Trump in 2020 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Johnson, Clinton and Trump were acquitted, so they stayed in office.

About this trial: Democrats in the House of Representatives voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, charging him with "incitement of insurrection."

You can read the full article of impeachment here.

52 min ago

How the Senate is dealing with Covid-19 rules during the impeachment trial

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox

Unlike former President Trump's first impeachment trial, senators will not be required to sit at their desk throughout the proceedings this time around, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be able to instead watch from the gallery above the Senate chamber or in a room off the floor that will show the trial on television.

Masks will not be required on the floor, unlike on the House floor, but the expectation is the House impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will wear masks unless they are speaking.

As the trial got underway Tuesday, all senators were wearing masks except Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has long argued that he's immune after having Covid early last year. It's still unclear if those who have had coronavirus remain immune to the virus. Other senators, however, who have had coronavirus or been vaccinated for the disease, still wear masks.

Senators are not allowed to speak during the trial as jurors.

55 min ago

Trump's second impeachment trial is entering day 2. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox

Today is day two of former President Trump's second impeachment trial, and the House impeachment managers will begin their two-day presentation of their case against Trump.

The managers will show never-before-seen Capitol security footage in their presentation to demonstrate the extent of the violence that occurred and the threat the rioters posed to everyone in the Capitol, according to senior aides on the House impeachment team.

Yesterday, Trump's attorneys and the managers gave their opening statements. The Senate also ruled that Trump's impeachment trial was constitutional, voting 56 to 44.

In case you missed it, here's what you need to know about yesterday's proceedings and what's to come:

  • Video footage of Capitol riot shown: Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead impeachment manager, opened his presentation with a video showing disturbing footage of how protesters overran police and ransacked the Capitol, forcing lawmakers in the House and Senate to flee their chambers. The video was spliced with Trump's speech on Jan. 6 ahead of the riots, showing the crowd's reaction to Trump as he urged them to head to the Capitol. "If that's not an impeachable offense, then there's no such thing," Raskin argued.
  • Arguments over constitutionality: Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, was the only senator to vote differently Tuesday than a procedural vote last month on the constitutionality of the trial. He and five other Republicans voted with the Democrats, establishing the trial is constitutional. Cassidy told CNN that House managers' had a "very good opening" and they made strong arguments.
  • Trump's defense offered a wide-ranging response: The initial presentation from the defense team offered a Jekyll-and-Hyde-esque response to the impeachment charge, with Trump attorney Bruce Castor praising the managers for a presentation that was "well done" and attorney David Schoen following by slamming Democrats for trying to tear apart the country.
  • What happens next: The House managers will have 16 hours over the next two days to make their presentation, followed by two days for Trump's lawyers. Senators will then have four hours to ask questions submitted in writing to both sides, and the Senate could debate and vote on whether to subpoena witnesses, though it remains unclear whether any will be sought at trial.
1 hr 5 min ago

House managers will show never-before-seen Capitol security footage today

From CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb and Lauren Fox

House impeachment managers will show never-before-seen Capitol security footage in their presentation today to demonstrate the extent of the violence that occurred on January 6 and the threat the rioters posed to everyone in the Capitol, according to senior aides on the House impeachment team.

The aides told reporters that the footage would be used as part of a compelling presentation that shows a view of the “extreme violence” at the Capitol on January 6 that has not been seen previously, as the managers argue that the rioters were incited by former President Donald Trump. They declined to say specifically what the new footage was, or whether it came from Capitol Police or the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, DC’s local police force.

The House managers do not expect they will need the full 16 hours they have over the next two days, the aides say. They expect to use most of their eight hours on Wednesday, but may have a slightly shorter day on Thursday as they finish making their case.

The managers plan to argue Wednesday that the riots were not just the result of Trump’s speech on January 6, but were the culmination of Trump’s conduct over several months about the election being stolen that built toward the speech that day, according to the aides.

The aides still would not say whether House managers are considering calling witnesses, which they will have the option to seek after the two sides present and senators ask written questions to the legal teams.

CNN's Manu Raju reports from Capitol Hill: