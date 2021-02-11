Impeachment manager Ted Lieu explained why former President Trump's lack of remorse is such an important factor in his impeachment trial, suggesting that "he will undoubtedly cause future harm if allowed."

"President Trump expressed no regrets for last week's violence insurrection at the US Capitol. This sends exactly the wrong signal to those of us who support the very core of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the constitution. It is time to say enough is enough," Lieu said.

Lieu explained that no one is saying a President cannot contest the election, "But what President Trump did, as his former chief of staff explained, was different. It was dishonorable. It was un-american. And it resulted in fatalities."

Lieu went on to describe how Trump spent months inflaming his supporters ahead of the riot, saying he:

"Spread lies to incite a violent attack on the Capitol, on our law enforcement and on all of us and then he lied again to his base to tell them that this was all okay, that this was all acceptable. And that is why President Trump is so dangerous. Because he would have all of us, all Americans believe that any President who comes after him can do exactly the same thing. That's why lack of remorse is an important factor in impeachment. Because impeachment, conviction, and disqualification is not just about the past, it's about the future, it's making sure that no future official, no future president, does the same exact thing President Trump does."

"President Trump's lack of remorse shows that he will undoubtedly cause future harm if allowed because he still refuses to account for his previous high grave crime against our government," Lieu concluded.

Remember: Conviction requires two-thirds of senators present to offer "guilty" votes. Normally, two-thirds is 67 senators, which would require 17 Republican votes.

If Trump is convicted, there would be a subsequent vote on whether to bar him from further office. This would require only a simple majority — that's 50 votes.