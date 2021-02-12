Trump had called Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, to convince him to make additional objections to the Electoral College vote in a futile effort to block Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win, according to a source familiar with the call. In that call, Tuberville says he told Trump that then Vice President Mike Pence was being evacuated. That call was before Trump tweeted about Pence.
Trump's tweet said: "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"
“The President clearly had knowledge at that point and then the tweet went out,” Cassidy said.
“You put all that together and it gives it a special credibility … so the point being, that I would like both sides to address that, certainly the defense team. How would they explain that away if you're going to explain that away?”
Cassidy was one of six Republicans to vote that the impeachment trial is constitutional.
Trump's lawyer calls impeachment article an "unconstitutional act of political vengeance"
Former President Trump's lawyers have returned to a familiar "witch hunt" argument and cited free speech in their arguments before the Senate today.
Attorney Michael van der Veen opened his arguments by criticizing the proceedings.
"The article of impeachment now before the Senate is an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political vengeance," he said. "This appalling abuse of the Constitution only further divides our nation when we should be trying to come together around shared priorities. Like every other politically motivated witch hunt, the left has engaged in over the past four years, this impeachment is completely divorced from the facts, the evidence, and the interests of the American people. The Senate should promptly and decisively vote to reject it."
Van der Veen went on to argue that Trump's speech on Jan. 6 before the Capitol riot "explicitly encouraged those in attendance to exercise their rights peacefully and patriotically."
Trump's lawyer is defending his speech on Jan. 6. Read a transcript of it here.
Former President Trump gave a Jan. 6 speech near the White House in which he exhorted his supporters to march on the US Capitol to challenge the final certification of President Biden's electoral victory.
Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen claimed in his opening remarks on the Senate floor today that Trump's remarks that day "encouraged those in attendance to exercise their rights peacefully and patriotically."
Independent Sen. Sanders plans to ask Trump's defense if they believe the election was stolen from him
Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, said he plans to ask Trump's defense team if they believe former President Trump's assertion that the 2020 election was stolen.
GOP and Democratic senators have been asked to submit their proposed questions to their respective party leaders, senior aides familiar with the request tell CNN.
The idea among the respective leaders is to avoid duplication, these senior aides said.
Remember: After Trump's lawyers finish their allotted time today to present their case (which is up to 16 hours over two days), senators will have time to ask questions of the two legal teams.
As in the first impeachment last year, these questions are submitted in writing and then read out loud by the presiding officer. In this case, that will be Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longtime Vermont Democrat.
Day 4 of Trump's second impeachment trial just started
The Senate has just convened for day four of the second impeachment trial against former President Trump.
Trump's defense team will begin their arguments today. They have up to 16 hours to make their case, although they have signaled they intend to keep it short. Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNN the defense presentation could be as short as four hours.
Attorneys David Schoen, Bruce Castor, Michael van der Veen and William Brennan are all expected to speak during today's arguments, according to a person familiar with the latest plan. Using videos of Democratic lawmakers, they plan to argue that Democrats glorified violence by recreating the Jan. 6 riot, will claim the trial is unconstitutional and stress Trump's First Amendment rights.
Meet the lawyers who will defend Trump in his second impeachment trial
The lawyers are tasked with arguing a defense for a former President who faces the impeachment charge of inciting a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, something that if convicted could also result in him being barred from holding federal office ever again.
Here are key things to know about the lawyers' leading Trump's team:
Bruce Castor: He is a well-known lawyer and the former Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, district attorney. He already caused a stir during his opening remarks on the first day of the trial, befuddling jurors by calling out a Republican senator and eliciting a critical early review from one of Trump's former lawyers who defended him during the first impeachment trial.
Castor served as Montgomery County district attorney from 2000 to 2008, before serving two terms as the county commissioner, according to a release from Trump's office. He was involved in at least one high-profile case as district attorney, when he declined in 2005 to prosecute Bill Cosby after Andrea Constand reported the actor had touched her inappropriately at his home in Montgomery County, citing "insufficient credible and admissible evidence."
Cosby was later tried and convicted in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home in 2004, despite the fact that Castor argued during a pre-trial hearing that he'd already committed the state to not prosecuting the actor.
David Schoen: He is a seasoned civil and criminal lawyer whose website says he "focuses primarily on the litigation of complex civil and criminal cases before trial and appellate courts." Trump is just the latest controversial figure his career has brought him to in recent years.
Schoen was on the team of lawyers representing Roger Stone, Trump's longtime friend and former adviser, in the appeal of his conviction related to issues Stone took with the jury. Stone dropped that appeal after the then-President commuted his prison sentence, but before Stone received a full presidential pardon for convictions, including lying to Congress to protect Trump.
Schoen, who holds a master of laws from Columbia University and a juris doctorate from Boston College, according to his biography, serves as chair of the American Bar Association's Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Civil Rights Litigation Committee.
House impeachment managers have devoted most of their presentation this week to the results, airing graphic video footage and audio from the attack on the Capitol — which put members of the Senate, who will vote on the charges, personally at risk.
Their argument is that Trump was responsible for what happened, even though he did not join the mob that marched from his Jan. 6 rally near the White House to the US Capitol, where electoral votes were being tallied to seal Joe Biden's victory.
The article of impeachment passed by the House in January reads, in part: "Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States." Read the whole thing here.
But what is incitement, exactly? The dictionary definition of "incite," according to Merriam-Webster, is simple: "to move to action : stir up : spur on : urge on." Trump clearly did that, when he directed his supporters to march toward Capitol Hill from a rally held under the "Stop the Steal" banner.
"...the term 'to incite a riot', or 'to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot", includes, but is not limited to, urging or instigating other persons to riot, but shall not be deemed to mean the mere oral or written (1) advocacy of ideas or (2) expression of belief, not involving advocacy of any act or acts of violence or assertion of the rightness of, or the right to commit, any such act or acts."
Those words were written in the World War I era, when Congress and President Woodrow Wilson actively limited what Americans could say against the government and war effort.
More recently, the Supreme Court has protected all sorts of speech, like flag burning, crude political hyperbole and, importantly in this instance is Brandenburg v. Ohio, which allows advocating crime as long as it doesn't incite imminent lawlessness.
Watch the lead impeachment managers' closing argument in the case against Trump
House impeachment managers concluded their case against Donald Trump on Thursday, urging senators to convict the former President for inciting the insurrectionists that attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6.
Lead manager Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, delivered the team's closing argument.
"Our Framers were so fearful of presidents becoming tyrants and wanting to become kings that they put the Oath of Office into The Constitution. They inscribed it into the Constitution to "preserve, protect and defend" The Constitution of the United States.
We've got the power to impeach the President, but the President doesn't have the power to impeach us. Think about that," he said.
Later in his speech, Raskin posed some specific questions for Trump's defense team to answer. He said:
"Donald Trump last week turned down our invitation to come testify about his actions and therefore we have not been able to ask him any questions directly as of this point. Therefore, during the course of their 16-hour allotted presentation, we would pose these preliminary questions to his lawyers, which I think are on everyone's minds right now and which we would have asked Mr. Trump himself if he had chosen to come and testify about his actions and inactions when we invited him last week: One, why did President Trump not tell his supporters to stop the attack on the Capitol as soon as he learned of it? Why did President Trump do nothing to stop the attack for at least two hours after the attack began? As our constitutional Commander-in-Chief, why did he do nothing to send help to our overwhelmed and besieged law-enforcement officers for at least two hours on January 6th after the attack began? On January 6th, why did President Trump not, at any point that day, condemn the violent insurrection and insurrectionists? I'll add a legal question that I hope his distinguished counsel will address: if a President did invite a violent insurrection against our government, as of course we allege and think we have proven in this case, but in general, if a president incited violence against our government, would that be a high crime or misdemeanor? Can we all agree at least on that?"
GOP lawmakers gave Trump's legal team strategic advice during last night's meeting
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
The three Republican senators who met with former President Trump's defense team Thursday night were there to give them advice for their rebuttal, two people familiar with the meeting told CNN.
Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah were seen going into the room Trump's team is working out of during the trial. While inside, they gave them their suggestions for how to proceed during today's presentation, CNN has learned from multiple sources.
Lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen were both in the room for the meeting, as were multiple others.
While the episode raises questions about jurors meeting with the defense team mid-trial, it also signals the uneasiness among Trump's allies of how his legal team is prepared to defend his actions today. Trump has complained at length about Castor and urged others to talk to him before he got on the Senate floor today.