Trump's second impeachment trial: Day 5

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:36 a.m. ET, February 13, 2021
1 min ago

Pence's former chief of staff has been contacted about providing information, source says

From CNN's Jim Acosta and Alex Marquardt

A source familiar with the work of the House managers says former Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short has been contacted about providing information about threats to Pence. 

Short has not responded, the source said. 

House managers are also seeking information from Chris Hodgson, Pence’s former head of legislative affairs. House managers believe he was also with Pence that day. 

This comes as House Managers have asked the Senate to allow them to bring forward witnesses in the impeachment trial of dormer President Trump. 

A former Pence staffer tells CNN that on Jan. 6, then National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien was traveling so President Trump was being staffed by his deputy Matt Pottinger and Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser.

Pottinger was with Trump as he gave his speech at the Ellipse. It is unclear if Kellogg attend the rally, but both were with Trump back at the White House. They were in the Oval Office with Trump and his kids as the riots were raging, including when Pence was forced to flee the Senate Chamber. 

After Pence fled, Kellogg was in communication with the Vice President through the Vice President's staff who were with him at the Capitol. Those staff were communicating back to the White House and getting that information to Kellogg, who was with the President.

"Kellogg was Pence’s national security adviser so of course they knew exactly what the circumstance was," said a Pence staffer.

Pottinger resigned the day after the riots, after witnessing Trump’s response in person. Kellogg is known to be fiercely loyal to the president.

On Friday, Trump's attorney Michael van der Veen said "at no point" was Trump aware that his Vice President was in danger. But Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, told reporters this week that he spoke to Trump on the phone during the Capitol riot and told him Pence had just been rushed away from the rioters by USSS.

Tuberville told reporters: "I said 'Mr. President, hey, they just took the Vice President out, I’ve got to go.'"

Another source close to Pence said Donald Trump’s legal team was not telling the truth when attorney Michael van der Veen said “at no point” did the then president know Mike Pence was in danger on Jan. 6. Asked whether van der Veen was lying, the source said "yes." 

Former Pence aides are still fuming over Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, insisting he never checked on the Vice President as he was being rushed from danger by his US Secret Service detail. 

Pence has stayed quiet throughout the Senate impeachment trial.

2 min ago

Bipartisan groups of senators have huddled during the break

From CNN's Sarah Fortinsky via pool notes

The Senate is on a break following senators' votes this morning to allow witnesses at former President Trump's second impeachment trial.

Following the vote, there appeared to be some confusion on the Senate floor about the move, with one senator even asking what exactly they just voted on.

Now, during the break, bipartisan groups of conversations formed.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin walked into the GOP cloakroom for several minutes. Manchin was in a group of GOP senators in front of their cloakroom doors – a group that included Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Rand Paul – before dipping into the cloakroom and having a several minutes long conversation with someone the pool reporter couldn’t see.

He then emerged and walked the back of the chamber, definitely looking for somebody. He eventually set eyes on Rep. Joaquin Castro at the managers’ table, and came down the aisle gently pushing Sen. Maggie Hassan to one side to have a long whisper conversation with Castro. After the two talked, Castro immediately left the chamber through the doors under our gallery.

 Other bipartisan groups chatting on the floor:

  • Sens. Roy Blunt, Mark Kelly, Michael Bennet, Brian Schatz and Ben Ray Lujan
  • Sens. Chris Coons, John Cornyn and Mike Rounds
  • Sens. James Lankford and Maggie Hassan

8 min ago

House managers want to call this GOP witness. Here's why.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington, speaks during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in June 2020.
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington, speaks during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in June 2020. Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

At the start of today's trial, impeachment manager Jamie Raskin announced that House managers were seeking to subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. Here's why:

Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington state, revealed details about an expletive-laced phone conversation between House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Trump on Jan. 6 – as the Capitol riot was underway. In the call Trump is reported to have said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

"Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy.

McCarthy insisted that the rioters were Trump's supporters and begged Trump to call them off.

Trump's comment set off what Republican lawmakers familiar with the call described as a shouting match between the two men. A furious McCarthy told the then-President the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, "Who the f--k do you think you are talking to?" according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call.

The newly revealed details of the call, described to CNN by multiple Republicans briefed on it, provide critical insight into the President's state of mind as rioters were overrunning the Capitol. The existence of the call and some of its details were first reported by Punchbowl News and discussed publicly by McCarthy.

The Republican members of Congress said the exchange showed Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene. Several said it amounted to a dereliction of his presidential duty.

"He is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them," a Republican member of Congress said. "On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does."

Speaking to the President from inside the besieged Capitol, McCarthy pressed Trump to call off his supporters and engaged in a heated disagreement about who comprised the crowd.

Beutler mentioned the conversation in a town hall earlier this week, and it was confirmed to CNN again last night by Herrera Beutler and other Republicans briefed on the conversation.

"You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where his mind was at," Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted last month to impeach Trump, told CNN. "That line right there demonstrates to me that either he didn't care, which is impeachable, because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was OK with it, which makes me so angry."

"We should never stand for that, for any reason, under any party flag," she added, voicing her extreme frustration: "I'm trying really hard not to say the F-word."

Herrera Beutler went a step further on Friday night, calling on others to speak up about any other details they might know regarding conversations Trump and Pence had on Jan. 6.

13 min ago

Here's what we know — and what we don't know — about the Senate's vote to call witnesses

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Moments ago, the Senate voted to call witnesses in former President Trump's second impeachment trial.

Following the vote, there appeared to be some confusion on the Senate floor about the move, with one senator even asking what exactly they just voted on.

If you're just getting read in, here's what you need to know:

  • House managers asked for witnesses: At the start of today's trial, Rep. Jamie Raskin announced that House managers were seeking to subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a House Republican who first revealed a conversation between House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump in which the former President said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.
  • How Trump's lawyers reacted: After Raskin announced Democrats would seek witnesses, Trump's lawyer Michael van der Veen responded that if Democrats were going to ask for witnesses, Trump's team was going to need 100 depositions, saying he had to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened during the riots. He listed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris among those he’d seek to call.
  • The vote was bipartisan: The vote was 55 to 45, with five Republicans joining Democrats in voting to allow witnesses. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham initially voted no, but changed his vote to yes, meaning he changed his vote to allow witnesses. 
  • What happens next: There needs to be another vote on a simple majority basis to subpoena specific witnesses, such as Herrera Beutler or anyone else. If they vote to subpoena a witness, then the trial will slow down dramatically. They may need to recess and find a time to depose them. 

We're still not exactly sure how many witnesses could be subpoenaed. It's also unclear what this means for the timeline of the trial. Before this vote, the Senate had been poised to vote to either convict or acquit Trump as early as this afternoon.

31 min ago

There's some confusion on the Senate floor after the vote to call witnesses

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

“There clearly is confusion among senators” right now, according to CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny, as the lawmakers take a quorum after the Senate voted to call witnesses in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska at one point asked what exactly the vote was on — if it was on one witness or calling all witnesses — and Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is presiding, said he was not allowing for debate on the Senate floor. 

“So we don't know what kind of a door this has opened in terms of how many witnesses. We heard [Rep.] Jamie Raskin, the House impeachment manager, saying that he would do a Zoom deposition, but that, of course, would have to be agreed upon, both sides would [have to] agree,” Zeleny said. 

35 min ago

The Senate just voted to call witnesses. Here's what happens next.

From CNN's Manu Raju and Ted Barrett 

Senate TV
Senate TV

The Senate just agreed to allow motions for specific witnesses. Here's what happens now:

  1. There needs to be another vote on a simple majority basis to subpoena specific witnesses, such as GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler — who the Democrats specifically said they'd like to subpoena — or anyone else. 
  2. If they vote to subpoena a witness, then the trial will slow down dramatically. They may need to recess and find a time to depose them. 
  3. Then after the deposition, the chamber would need to set new guidelines on what to do to with the testimony that derives from the witness.
45 min ago

Trump's team surprised by turn of events this morning

From CNN's Pamela Brown and Kaitlan Collins

People on former President Trump’s impeachment team are surprised by the turn of events this morning. Some who have been helping the team had been making travel plans to leave on Monday, according to a source familiar.

As of 9 a.m. ET this morning the team was under the impression there would be no witnesses. Now, the source groaned “it will never end.” 

Another source confirmed they're shocked by this development. While they had floated having a list of witnesses, they hadn't prepared a real list, the source said. They're huddling now on the phone with other aides about how to proceed. 

41 min ago

Senate votes to call witnesses in impeachment trial

Senate TV
Senate TV

A majority of senators have voted to call witnesses in the second impeachment trial of former President Trump.

The vote was 55 to 45. Five Republicans voted alongside Democrats to pass the motion.

They were Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney Ben Sasse and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and staunch Trump ally, changed his vote to "aye" at the last minute – presumably to support Trump's lawyers also calling witnesses in addition to the impeachment managers' request.

The Senate was poised to vote Saturday on whether to convict Trump for inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol last month, but the Democrats' desire for witnesses means the trial is likely to extend beyond Saturday, though senators must vote to approve any witnesses or subpoenas.

50 min ago

Sen. Graham switches vote to support calling witnesses

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Jabin Botsford/Pool/Getty Images
Jabin Botsford/Pool/Getty Images

South Carolina Republican and staunch Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham changed his vote to "aye" in favor of calling witnesses during former President Trump's impeachment trial.

Five Republicans, including Graham, voted in favor of calling witnesses.

