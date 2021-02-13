A source familiar with the work of the House managers says former Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short has been contacted about providing information about threats to Pence.

Short has not responded, the source said.

House managers are also seeking information from Chris Hodgson, Pence’s former head of legislative affairs. House managers believe he was also with Pence that day.

This comes as House Managers have asked the Senate to allow them to bring forward witnesses in the impeachment trial of dormer President Trump.

A former Pence staffer tells CNN that on Jan. 6, then National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien was traveling so President Trump was being staffed by his deputy Matt Pottinger and Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser.

Pottinger was with Trump as he gave his speech at the Ellipse. It is unclear if Kellogg attend the rally, but both were with Trump back at the White House. They were in the Oval Office with Trump and his kids as the riots were raging, including when Pence was forced to flee the Senate Chamber.

After Pence fled, Kellogg was in communication with the Vice President through the Vice President's staff who were with him at the Capitol. Those staff were communicating back to the White House and getting that information to Kellogg, who was with the President.

"Kellogg was Pence’s national security adviser so of course they knew exactly what the circumstance was," said a Pence staffer.

Pottinger resigned the day after the riots, after witnessing Trump’s response in person. Kellogg is known to be fiercely loyal to the president.

On Friday, Trump's attorney Michael van der Veen said "at no point" was Trump aware that his Vice President was in danger. But Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, told reporters this week that he spoke to Trump on the phone during the Capitol riot and told him Pence had just been rushed away from the rioters by USSS.

Tuberville told reporters: "I said 'Mr. President, hey, they just took the Vice President out, I’ve got to go.'"

Another source close to Pence said Donald Trump’s legal team was not telling the truth when attorney Michael van der Veen said “at no point” did the then president know Mike Pence was in danger on Jan. 6. Asked whether van der Veen was lying, the source said "yes."

Former Pence aides are still fuming over Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, insisting he never checked on the Vice President as he was being rushed from danger by his US Secret Service detail.

Pence has stayed quiet throughout the Senate impeachment trial.