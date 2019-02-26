President Trump meets with Kim Jong UnBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Security sweeps are underway at Vietnam's Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are due to meet at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel on Thursday.
CNN reporters noticed security activity at the Metropole Hotel Tuesday afternoon, with Vietnamese military officials carrying out security sweeps.
Two uniformed Vietnamese soldiers with the armed forces' Technology Center for Bomb and Mine Disposal appeared to be sweeping for mines or unexploded ordnance in the hotel's courtyard.
One of the soldiers swept a grassy portion of the courtyard with a metal detector, and the other stabbed the ground with a spike:
These are the Vietnamese officials who met Trump
President Trump landed in Vietnam moments ago, and was greeted by several officials including...
- Mai Phước Dũng, Director General of General Department of State Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Daniel Kritenbrink, Ambassador of the US to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and his wife, Nami Kritenbrink
- Hà Kim Ngọc, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the US
- Phạm Bình Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
- Mai Tiến Dũng, Chairman, Minister, Office of Government
- Nguyễn Đức Chung, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi
- Caryn McClelland, Deputy Chief of Mission
Trump was greeted by uniformed soldiers and a red carpet in Vietnam
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump was treated to a grand welcome in Hanoi ahead of talks with Kim Jong Un.
Uniformed soldiers lined a red carpet at the foot of the stairs from Air Force One to greet Trump as he descended. The President waved as he arrived and was presented a bouquet of flowers.
He was greeted by several Vietnamese officials before walking down the carpet to his vehicle.
President Trump just arrived in Vietnam
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump has arrived in Vietnam ahead of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Air Force One landed at Hanoi airport just before 9 a.m. ET (that's 9 p.m. local) after a nearly day-long journey from Washington, DC. Kim arrived in the Vietnamese capital earlier Tuesday.
Trump is expected to participate in a formal arrival ceremony at the airport before traveling to his hotel. However, he’s not expected to see Kim until Wednesday evening, when they’ll meet for a small dinner.
He’ll meet with Vietnamese officials earlier in the day Wednesday.
Watch the moment here:
Trump to push Kim Jong Un for denuclearization
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump's second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be more intensive than the inaugural round last year in Singapore, administration officials said on Thursday.
The Singapore summit had drawn a vague promise from Kim to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, but the agreement they signed had no concrete deadlines or steps laid out. A common definition of "denuclearization" doesn't even exist yet, officials say.
Denuclearization talks have stalled, and in December, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published a commentary saying North Korea will not relinquish its nuclear weapons until the US eliminates its own "nuclear threat."
Since the Singapore summit, Trump has repeatedly claimed that success is evident because Pyongyang has stopped testing ballistic missiles or nuclear bombs (for now). But US intelligence agencies say publicly there's no sign Kim is preparing to relinquish his arsenal.
Privately, Trump's advisers believe more concrete progress -- beyond a series of friendly handshakes -- will be necessary during this summit to prove the diplomacy is working. Trump, meanwhile, has touted his warm relationship with Kim as progress in itself, and brandished the glowing letters he's received from Kim in meetings with hostile lawmakers.