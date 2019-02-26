President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are due to meet at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel on Thursday.

CNN reporters noticed security activity at the Metropole Hotel Tuesday afternoon, with Vietnamese military officials carrying out security sweeps.

Two uniformed Vietnamese soldiers with the armed forces' Technology Center for Bomb and Mine Disposal appeared to be sweeping for mines or unexploded ordnance in the hotel's courtyard.

One of the soldiers swept a grassy portion of the courtyard with a metal detector, and the other stabbed the ground with a spike: