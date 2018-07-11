TATYANA ZENKOVICH/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to directly answer when asked to confirm President Trump’s claim that Canada and others will spend more on defense.

Trudeau would only say that Canada remains committed to increasing military spending as it pledged at the NATO Summit in 2014. (That agreement says countries will increase their spending to 2% by 2024.)

Trudeau was then asked: “So what President Trump said today was wrong?”

“We committed in the declaration yesterday to the Wales agreement, and you can triple check the wording in that which moves us toward 2%,” Trudeau responded.

In a follow-up answer, Trudeau added, “70% is clearly not doubling.”