Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron stand side-by-side before entering the Elysee Palace. Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron stand side-by-side before entering the Elysee Palace. Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

The wife of the French President, Brigitte Macron, greeted her American counterpart Melania Trump with warmth at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The pair, somberly dressed, exchanged a few words and a kiss on each cheek before entering the French presidential residence together.

They were expected to join their husbands, Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump, for lunch following the leaders' bilateral talks.

The US President and Melania Trump are in Paris for the weekend for events to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice that ended World War I.

Trump tweeted Saturday: "Is there anything better to celebrate than the end of a war, in particular that one, which was one of the bloodiest and worst of all time?"

During his trip, Trump will visit two burial grounds near Paris set aside for some of the roughly 117,000 American military personnel who died in World War I.

On Sunday -- Veterans Day in the United States -- he'll deliver remarks from Suresnes, the American cemetery perched on the side of Mont Valérien with a view of the Paris skyline.