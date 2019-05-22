Trump battles with Democrats as impeachment pressure grows
Trump erupted over Nancy Pelosi's "cover-up" remark, source says
President Trump erupted this morning when he heard Nancy Pelosi accuse him of engaging in a cover up, according to a source familiar with his reaction.
Though he lashed out at the investigations overall in the Rose Garden, this person says he was the angriest about her remark.
Officials insist that if she had not said that, the infrastructure meeting would have gone on as scheduled.
The official said "all was on track" until Pelosi made those comments this morning, setting Trump off.
Officials then scrambled to set up a Rose Garden event for Trump to address the media after his brief meeting with Democrats, as Kevin reported.
Trump met with the Democrats on infrastructure three weeks ago while the investigations were going on, and they were not brought up, the Democrats said. But Trump had voiced concern in recent days that he was being “played by Democrats” on infrastructure.
“You know I think what they want me to do is say, ‘Well what we'll do is raise taxes,’ and we'll do this and this and this, and then they'll have a news conference, see, Trump wants to raise taxes,” Trump said.
What Pelosi said: Pelosi on Monday night said the committees were on course to be successful and Democrats' message must be "No one is above the law," and that they are witnessing "the cover-up." The California Democrat also said they all agreed they needed to get to the truth, but that the public believes kitchen table issues must also be dealt with.
Here's this week's developments in the various investigations into Trump
To give a sense of the atmospherics around President Trump's White House and its relationship with Congress and the Department of Justice, here are some of developments this week regarding the various investigations:
- House Judiciary subpoenas Hope Hicks, who is close to the president and knows the inner workings of his campaign and administration and Annie Donaldson whose notes and recollections were key for Mueller’s report.
- Michael Cohen search warrants unsealed showing the extent of concern that Mueller investigators had about foreign influence through Cohen.
- House Intelligence committee released hundreds of pages of Michael Cohen transcripts filled with allegations about the president’s conduct.
- DOJ agrees to hand over underlying Mueller materials to House Intelligence committee.
- The President, his family and company are appealing a lower court ruling to hand over his financial information to House Oversight by next week. Trump’s team has not sought to stay that ruling yet, with five days to go before Mazars must hand over the documents.
- Trump attorneys are in court today in New York to stop a second congressional subpoena, of Deutsche Bank.
- New York State is about to pass a law to allow for tax records to be handed over to congressional committees.
- Nadler threatening next steps to force Don McGhan to testify after the White House directed him not to cooperate.
Schumer says Democrats were set up in their meeting with Trump today
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that, while President Trump told Democrats today that he couldn't work with them while investigations are pending, he had been working with the party for weeks before — while investigations were going.
"But now that he was forced to actually say how he would pay for it, he had to run away," Schumer said.
Here's how he described Democrats' 5-minute meeting with the President this morning:
Schumer added: "We are interested in doing infrastructure. It's clear the President isn't."
The White House planned that Rose Garden event earlier this morning
White House officials began planning earlier this morning for the Rose Garden event in which the President announced he couldn't work with Democrats as they proceed with their investigations.
Aides printed the podium poster and created handouts after Speaker Pelosi made her comment about Trump engaging in a "cover-up" -- but did not disinvite Pelosi or Sen. Schumer from their planned meeting on infrastructure.
Trump wanted to inform the Democrats of his move in person, according to an aide, leading to the 5-minute meeting in the Cabinet Room.
Nancy Pelosi: I pray for the President and the United States of America
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelsoi said that after long promising to work on infrastructure, President Trump "took a pass."
"He just took a pass. And it just makes me wonder why he did that," she said. "I pray for the President of the United States. And I pray for the United States of America."
Some context: Pelosi and Trump were supposed to meet this morning to talk about infrastructure alongside Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. That meeting lasted only five minutes and ended after Trump said he could not work with Democrats amid investigations.
Here's how Schumer described the meeting:
"To watch what happened in the White House would make your jaw drop."
Moments after Trump blasts Democrats, Nancy Pelosi starts out by talking about infrastructure
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are holding a press conference right now, moments after President Trump convened the media in the Rose Garden to slam Democrats.
She began by talking about infrastructure.
The two leaders met with President Trump about infrastructure. That meeting lasted only five minutes, a source a direct knowledge told CNN.
Trump had a poster about the Mueller report's cost ready to go for this impromptu speech
President Trump just spoke in the White House Rose Garden to address the "cover-up" comments Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made earlier this morning.
Trump spoke from a presidential lectern with a posted tacked to the front that outlined the numbers behind the Mueller report.