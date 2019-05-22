Speaker of the House Nancy Pelsoi said that after long promising to work on infrastructure, President Trump "took a pass."

"He just took a pass. And it just makes me wonder why he did that," she said. "I pray for the President of the United States. And I pray for the United States of America."

Some context: Pelosi and Trump were supposed to meet this morning to talk about infrastructure alongside Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. That meeting lasted only five minutes and ended after Trump said he could not work with Democrats amid investigations.

Here's how Schumer described the meeting: