4 key takeaways from Trump's Florida rally

President Trump repeated a claim tonight that gangs like MS-13 are "occupying our country" and added that Democrats want the gang to rule the US.

"Their new platform, what they want to do, the Democrat party, they want to abolish ICE," he said. "In other words, they want to let MS-13 rule our country. That's not going to happen. Every day the brave men and women of ICE are liberating communities and towns from savage gangs like MS-13 that are occupying our country like another nation would. We want maximum border security and respect for our heroes ice, border patrol, and law enforcement."

The President frequently talks about the need to crackdown on the MS-13 gang. The topic often comes up when Trump speaks about undocumented migrants, and he sometimes cites the gang as a reason to strengthen US immigration laws.

Here's what we know about the gang: The MS-13 gang was founded in Los Angeles decades ago by Salvadoran immigrants fleeing their country’s civil war. It is one of the largest criminal organizations in the US, with more than 6,000 members in at least 46 states and the District of Columbia, the US Attorney’s Office said. In 2012, MS-13 became the first, and remains the only street gang designated by the United States government as a “transnational criminal organization.”

But, while brutal, their crimes aren’t especially prevalent throughout the US. MS-13 remains a small fraction of the overall gang problem in the US, according to FBI statistics. Victims tend to be members of the immigrant community, rival gang members or individuals who spurned the gang.

And some of the Trump administration’s immigration policies may actually be helping MS-13. In 2017, experts warned the administration that ending US protections for more than 300,000 Central Americans could strengthen gangs like MS-13, since the lack of legitimate employment options could push some migrants into gangs. (The administration went on to end the protections for citizens of El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua regardless.)

MS-13 members themselves say Trump’s immigration crackdown makes stronger, because witnesses are more reluctant to come forward for fear of being deported.