Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine who is considered a key swing vote, said she will "conduct a careful, thorough vetting" for Trump's new Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

She said Kavanaugh has "impressive credentials and extensive experience" and added she looks forward to questioning him in a meeting.

Why Collins matter: She said would not support a nominee hostile to the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. As such, Democrats view Collins her as a target to peel off from the Republican majority.

Republicans can't afford to lose a single member if — and this is a big if — Democrats are unified in their opposition to Trump's pick.

Here's her full statement on Kavanaugh:

“Judge Kavanaugh has impressive credentials and extensive experience, having served more than a decade on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. I will conduct a careful, thorough vetting of the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court, as I have done with the five previous Supreme Court Justices whom I have considered. I look forward to Judge Kavanaugh’s public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and to questioning him in a meeting in my office.”