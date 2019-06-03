Trump meets with Theresa May
Trump says he turned down a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn
Donald Trump said he turned down a meeting with the leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, describing him as a "negative force."
"I don't know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that," Trump said at his joint press conference with Prime Minister May.
Moments before the US President started speaking, Corbyn was addressing an anti-Trump protest nearby.
"I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force," Trump said. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticize. I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done. So I've decided not to meet."
Corbyn refused to attend Trump's state banquet on Monday, and has been a longtime critic of the President.
Commenting on Trump's attack on London mayor Sadiq Khan, Corbyn told the rally: "I am very disappointed, particularly today on the wonderful festival of Eid, that our mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been attacked in the way that he has ... I am proud that our city has a Muslim mayor."
Trump said he's only seen a "very small" protest. Here's what the anti-Trump rallies looks like.
President Trump said he's seen only a "very, very small group" of protesters during his visit to the UK, despite large crowds gathering to rally against his visit.
He continued: "I didn't see the protesters until just a little while ago, and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons, so it was fake news."
Many of the protesters have gathered at London's Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, where a "Trump Baby" blimp was inflated.
Here's a look at the protests unfolding today:
Trump says Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt would both make good prime ministers
President Trump said former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson and current UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt would both make good British prime ministers.
"I know Boris, I like him, I've liked him for a long time," Trump said standing alongside the outgoing UK leader Theresa May.
"I think he would do a very good job," Trump went on, adding of Hunt: "I know Jeremy, I think he would do a very good job."
Trump said he didn't know another contender, Michael Gove, but was assured that he, too, would suffice as prime minister.
As for May, he acknowledged she rejected his advice to sue to EU. But he said that may not have been a mistake.
"She's probably a better negotiator than I am," Trump said.
Trump: It's "more likely" that Mexico tariffs will go into effect
President Trump, asked about his threatened tariffs on Mexico, said he believes the tariffs will go into effect as he scheduled. (They're due to begin on June 10.)
"I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on," Trump said.
Trump has said he's implementing the tariffs because Mexico hasn't acted on immigration.
"Mexico shouldn't allow millions of people to try to enter our country, and they could stop it very quickly," Trump said. "I think they will. If they won't, we're going to put tariffs on. Every month those tariffs go from 5% to 10% to 15% to 20 and then to 25%."
Trump also said if Republicans worked to block the tariffs, they would be mistaken.
"I don't think they will do that. If they do, it's foolish," he said.
"I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on and we will probably be talking during the time that the tariffs are on, and they are going to be paid," Trump said.
Trump says Brexit should happen and will happen
Britain's exit from the European Union will happen and should happen, President Trump says.
Praising his British counterpart Theresa May as doing a good job in handling Brexit, he said the planned divorce would be good for the United Kingdom.
"It wants to have its own borders. It wants to run its own affairs. This is a very, very special place and i think it deserves a special place," Trump said at a joint news conference.
President Trump says US and UK have agreement on Huawei
The United States and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement on Huawei, President Trump says.
"We’ll be able to work out differences," Trump said.
The US has worked to prevent the Chinese telecom giant from developing 5G networks in Europe and elsewhere. US officials have threatened to curb intelligence sharing in countries where the company is allowed to operate.
"We have an incredible intelligence relationship," Trump said.
Trump: London mayor is "a negative force, not a positive force"
President Trump said London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a "negative force" who has done a "poor job" running the city.
Trump was actually asked his thoughts about the leader of the UK's opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn. But after Trump started to answer, the same reporter asked British Prime Minister Theresa May about Khan — and Trump began to talk about the London mayor.
"Well, I think he's been a not very good mayor from what I understand. He's done a poor job, crime is up, a lot of problems," Trump said.
He continued: "And I don't think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom." Trump then added: "He should be positive, not negative. He's a negative force, not a positive force."
Some context: Trump and Khan have long exchanged insults. Most recently, Khan compared Trump to a young child after the President called him a "stone-cold loser."