Trump says he turned down a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump said he turned down a meeting with the leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, describing him as a "negative force."

"I don't know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that," Trump said at his joint press conference with Prime Minister May.

Moments before the US President started speaking, Corbyn was addressing an anti-Trump protest nearby.

"I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force," Trump said. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticize. I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done. So I've decided not to meet."

Corbyn refused to attend Trump's state banquet on Monday, and has been a longtime critic of the President.

Commenting on Trump's attack on London mayor Sadiq Khan, Corbyn told the rally: "I am very disappointed, particularly today on the wonderful festival of Eid, that our mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been attacked in the way that he has ... I am proud that our city has a Muslim mayor."