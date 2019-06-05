Trump joins Queen at D-Day commemorations
Trump reads Roosevelt's D-Day prayer
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both taken to the stage to perform readings, as other leaders will do throughout the event.
The President read a prayer that Franklin D. Roosevelt gave over the radio during the Normandy landings.
The prayer read:
They will need Thy blessings, for the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces. But we shall return again and again.
And we know that by thy grace and the righteous of our cause our sons will triumph. Some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them, Thy heroic servants, into Thy kingdom.
And, O Lord, give us faith. Give us faith in Thee; faith in our sons; faith in each other; faith in our united crusade.
Thy will be done Almighty God
Amen
Trump spoke underneath a huge picture of his wartime predecessor, and the audience applauded politely as he finished. After Trump spoke, dancers came onstage to an upbeat version of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B,” the wartime classic sung by the Andrews Sisters.
A packed royal box
Donald Trump and the Queen are watching on as the story of the Normandy landings is retold from the stage.
The President is seated with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to his right. Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron sit to the right of the royal couple.
To Melania Trump's left sits Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Dutch PM Mark Rutte.
Before taking her seat, the Queen and Theresa May greeted several of the leaders present.
97-year-old D-Day veteran to jump again for anniversary
Tom Rice, a 97-year-old D-Day veteran of the US Army's 101st Airborne Division, will be replicating his jump during Wednesday's commemorative events.
The division, nicknamed the Screaming Eagles, played a crucial role in the Normandy landings 75 years ago.
But Rice told CNN he's not nervous about replicating his feat three-quarters of a century later. "They’re not shooting at us this time," he joked. "It’s much safer. And I’m going for the ride, it’ll be a lot of fun."
Explaining his decision to take part in the event, Rice said: "I decided to honor those who didn’t come back, who were wounded, who walked away from it, who are deceased. Those are the guys who are the heroes."
Trump, May and the Queen arrive
President Donald Trump has taken his seat in the royal box, alongside the first lady. Prime Minister Theresa May has also arrived.
Now that all the world leaders have taken their seats, the Queen is being welcomed with a guard of honor by British troops. She will sit between May and Trump in the center of the royal box.
This marks the formal start of the D-Day commemorative event. It will feature speeches, music and a dramatic flypast of military aircraft.
World leaders to join Trump at D-Day event
US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May aren't the only world leaders attending Wednesday's D-Day commemoration in Portsmouth, marking 75 years since the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France.
Also present will be German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to name a few.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will also be present, as will political leaders from across the spectrum of British politics, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Trump has already dined with the Queen during his visit, but he was less effusive for Corbyn -- calling the opposition politician, who has frequently criticized him, a "negative force."
Trump arrives in Portsmouth for D-Day event
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have disembarked Marine One in Portsmouth, on the south coast of England.
The pair are being driven to a D-Day commemoration event, which Trump will attend with the Queen and political leaders including UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
The Queen will then bid a formal farewell to Trump before he leaves the UK.
Trump said he didn't speak to Harry about "nasty" Meghan comment
US President Donald Trump told ITV's "Good Morning Britain" in an interview aired Wednesday that he spoke with Prince Harry during his visit to Buckingham Palace on Monday, but not about his comments on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry stayed across the room from Trump during the part of that visit that was open to the press.
When asked last week about Meghan's comments in 2016 – before she was a royal -- that she would move to Canada if Trump was elected, the President told British tabloid The Sun, "I didn't know that she was nasty. I hope she is OK."
The US President also defended his comments about the Duchess.
Asked by ITV whether he thought Meghan is nasty, Trump said: “They said some of the things that she said and It’s actually on tape. And I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty.’ I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me."
"She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her, and I wasn’t," Trump added.