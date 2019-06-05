MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both taken to the stage to perform readings, as other leaders will do throughout the event.

The President read a prayer that Franklin D. Roosevelt gave over the radio during the Normandy landings.

The prayer read:

“Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity.

They will need Thy blessings, for the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces. But we shall return again and again.

And we know that by thy grace and the righteous of our cause our sons will triumph. Some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them, Thy heroic servants, into Thy kingdom.

And, O Lord, give us faith. Give us faith in Thee; faith in our sons; faith in each other; faith in our united crusade.

Thy will be done Almighty God

Amen

Trump spoke underneath a huge picture of his wartime predecessor, and the audience applauded politely as he finished. After Trump spoke, dancers came onstage to an upbeat version of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B,” the wartime classic sung by the Andrews Sisters.