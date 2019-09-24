SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the United Nations.

The meeting comes days after the world leaders gathered in Houston on Sunday for an event dubbed "Howdy, Modi!"

At the rally, Trump credited the Indian-American community with "helping to strengthen our country and build our future," citing its contributions to medicine, business and technology.

The President also praised Modi's leadership and touted the "stronger than ever before" relationship with India. He said India "has never had a better friend as President than President Donald Trump."