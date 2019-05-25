US "not ready" to make a trade deal with China: Trump

A China-US trade deal will happen -- but not just yet, US President Donald Trump said.

"We’re not ready to make a deal," Trump said in Tokyo, before offering a glimmer of hope.

"I think we will have a deal with China sometime into the future," Trump added.

However, the US leader noted that US farmers were behind him -- despite evidence otherwise -- in his decision to raise tariffs on China.

"I don't believe that China can continue to pay these hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs," Trump said. "I think that there's a very good chance that the US and China will have a very good trade deal."