Earthquake shakes Tokyo shortly before Trump arrives

An earthquake shook parts of the region around Tokyo just ahead of President Trump’s arrival to Japan on Saturday.

The epicenter was in Chiba, 48 miles south of Tokyo, according to the information from Japan’s meteorological agency.

That’s next to the town, Mobara city, where Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are due to play golf on Sunday.

The quake could be felt in Tokyo, where buildings shook. But there was no tsunami threat, and no readily visible damage.