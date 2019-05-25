Trump visits Japan
Trump blames Federal Reserve for preventing economic growth
President Trump returned to a reliable frustration -- the Federal Reserve -- during remarks Saturday in Tokyo.
Lamenting the body's decision to raise interest rates, Trump said the stock market would have been substantially higher had they kept rates steady.
The stock market, he said, would be anywhere 7,000 to 10,000 points higher. He also said the US growth rate would have exceeded 3%.
"But they wanted to raise interest rates," he said. "You’ll explain that to me."
The Federal Reserve raised rates after economic data showed a strong US economy. They have since signaled they will keep rates steady.
President Trump optimistic for US-Japan trade deal
President Trump says he's working to instill "fairness and reciprocity" in US-Japan trade as he negotiates a new bilateral agreement with Tokyo.
He said negotiators were "hard at work" on the trade talks, which he initiated after withdrawing from the twelve-nation Trans Pacific Partnership.
"Japan has had a substantial edge for many, many years but that’s ok," Trump said during remarks with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo. "We���ll get it a little bit more fair."
In a new trade deal, Trump said he hoped to "address the trade imbalance" and "remove barriers to US exports."
"We’re getting closer," Trump said.
Japan orders large amount of military equipment from the US, Trump says
President Donald Trump says Japan is ordering a large amount of military equipment from the US.
"We make the best equipment in the world -- the best jets, missiles, the best rockets, the best everything," he said. "So Japan is doing very large orders and we appreciate that."
"It's probably appropriate for everything going on," Trump added. "The world is changing."
Trump escapes a hostile political environment with a trip salted with flattery and pomp
President Donald Trump's trip to Japan will provide an altogether more pleasant vibe than in Washington, where talk of impeachment is now rampant and Trump is seething at Democrats' investigations into his administration.
And though Japanese officials and analysts said the honor of an inaugural state visit would have been afforded any US leader, it still reflects a bid to charm a flattery-prone President who still finds himself besieged by investigations back home. The trip kicks off an intensive schedule of foreign travel that will take Trump to Europe and then back to Asia over the next month.
In the Japanese capital, ringside seats at a sumo wrestling tournament, an imperial dinner banquet and a visit to a naval base are being arranged by Abe, who has spent more than two years making a crack at becoming Trump's best global friend.
Greeted by Japanese Foreign Minister
After disembarking Air Force One, President Trump was greeted by Foreign Minister Taro Kono.
Trump will be holding discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- with trade and North Korea seen high on the agenda.
Trump and first lady disembark Air Force One
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have disembarked from Air Force One at Haneda International Airport.
During the four-day state visit, Trump will be the first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor.